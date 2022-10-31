Live Updates

Russia’s war in Ukraine

Heather Chen
By Heather Chen, CNN
Updated 3:48 AM EDT, Mon October 31, 2022
exp gps 1030 boris bondarev russia diplomat putin ukraine war_00042628.png
Former Russian diplomat: Putin isn't ready for a long war
06:36 - Source: CNN

What we're covering

  • Russia launched a fresh barrage of missile strikes on key infrastructure facilities in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on Monday, leaving parts of the capital without electricity and water.
  • Russia suspended its participation in a UN-brokered grain deal viewed as key to addressing the global food shortage, according to the country’s defense ministry.
  • Moscow announced it was leaving the deal after blaming Ukraine for a drone attack on Crimea Saturday. Kyiv accused Russia of inventing “fictitious terrorist attacks” and using the deal as “blackmail.”
  • By Sunday, more than 200 vessels had been blocked from making shipments, Ukraine said. A growing number of Kyiv’s allies condemned Moscow’s move.
11 Posts

80% of trains running as scheduled despite attacks on infrastructure, Ukrainian Railways says

From CNN's Kostan Nechyporenko in Kyiv 

Ukrainian Railways said that 80% of their trains were continuing to run as scheduled, despite a wave of attacks on the country’s critical infrastructure Monday morning. 

The company said reserve diesel locomotives were being brought out and that all trains would continue to run.  

Some trains departing from the capital Kyiv however have been delayed, the company said, including routes from the capital to Dnipro, Uzhhorod, and Kramatorsk. 

Strikes on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure were reported across the country Monday, including in the central regions of Kyiv, Cherkasy, and Kirovohrad, the eastern region of Kharkiv, and the southern region of Zaphorizhzhia. 

Russia attacks key infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian officials say

From CNN's Olga Voitovych

Russian rocket attacks hit critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on Monday, Ukrainian officials said.

“Today, at approximately 8:00 a.m., the enemy launched rocket attacks on Zaporizhzhia,” said head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration Oleksandr Starukh on Telegram.

No casualties have been reported and emergency services are at the scene of the attacks, he added.

Starukh said the rockets were believed to have been launched from aircraft and power outages and more strikes were possible.

Zelensky claims Ukrainian forces repelled "fierce Russian assault" in Donetsk

From CNN's Dennis Lapin, Alex Stambaugh and Josh Pennington 
Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press-conference in Kyiv on October 26.
Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press-conference in Kyiv on October 26.
(Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images)

Ukrainian forces fought off a “fierce assault” by Russian troops in the eastern city of Donetsk on Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his daily televised briefing. 

Russian troops have continued a months-long attempt to seize strategically important parts of Ukraine’s east, including the city of Bakhmut, which has seen some of the fiercest fighting in the region.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk region military administration, said five people were killed in Donetsk on Sunday — four in Bakhmut and one in Sviatohirsk. Two others were injured, he said on Telegram on Monday.

Power outages in Kyiv after Russian strikes

From CNN's Alex Stambaugh

Parts of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv are without electricity and water after critical infrastructure facilities were hit, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram Monday. 

Explosions were heard in Kyiv early on Monday, according to CNN teams in the city.

Power outages caused by Russian attacks continued in Kyiv over the weekend. Klitschko said earlier it will take weeks to repair electrical systems.

Russia attacks key infrastructure in Kharkiv and Cherkasy, Ukrainian officials say

From CNN's Josh Pennington and Alex Stambaugh

Russian missiles struck key infrastructure facilities in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv and the central region of Cherkasy, Ukrainian officials said Monday. 

Kharkiv’s Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram that two missiles hit a critical infrastructure facility in the city. 

Parts of the Cherkasy region have lost power after a critical infrastructure facility was hit, regional military administration head Ihor Taburets said.

Some context: Ukrainian officials believe Russia’s countrywide drone and cruise missile attacks are being carefully orchestrated to target important infrastructure as Ukraine heads into winter. By hitting thermal power stations, electricity sub-stations, transformers and pipelines, Russian forces have been directly impacting Ukrainians’ ability to access power, water and the internet.

Explosions heard in Kyiv Monday morning

From CNN's Alex Stambaugh, Josh Pennington and Gul Tuysuz

Explosions were heard in Kyiv early on Monday morning, according to CNN teams in the Ukrainian capital.

Air raid sirens also sounded across the city, the Kyiv Regional State Administration said on Telegram. Air defense systems were working and people have been asked to stay indoors in shelters and other safe places, the administration added.

It comes after a week of power outages in the capital and other parts of Ukraine caused by Russian attacks on the country’s power infrastructure.

UN agrees with Turkey and Ukraine on plan to move 16 vessels under Black Sea grain deal on Monday

From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite and Jomana Karadsheh

The United Nations, Ukraine and Turkey have agreed to move 16 vessels on Monday under the Black Sea grain agreement, the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul said on Sunday evening.

The plan comes a day after Russia announced the decision to suspend its participation in the UN-brokered grain export deal with Ukraine after drone attacks on the Crimean city of Sevastopol.

The UN delegation, in its capacity as JCC Secretariat, “has informed the delegation of the Russian Federation on the movements in accordance with the JCC established procedures. As per JCC procedures, all participants coordinate with their respective military and other relevant authorities to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels under the Black Sea Grain Initiative,” the JCC said in a statement.

The JCC said it had not yet received a response from Russia to the plan for Monday, which includes the passage of 12 outbound and four inbound ships. 

Putin is using "food as a weapon of war," says USAID head

From CNN’s Sarah Fortinsky

The head of the United States Agency for International Development urged Russia to continue its participation in the United Nations-brokered Black Sea grain deal, writing that “the world cannot afford for Putin to continue to use food as a weapon of war.”

“Russia’s comments about suspending its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative are regrettable. This life-saving agreement between Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey, brokered in July by the United Nations, has allowed the export of more than nine million metric tons of grain and other food products to populations around the world in the midst of a devastating global food crisis,” USAID Administrator Samantha Power wrote in a statement Sunday.

She touted the “tremendous success” of the deal so far, crediting it with lowering global food prices and providing relief to those “most vulnerable to severe hunger.”

“The United States and our allies and partners remain clear: the Black Sea Grain Initiative must continue and be extended. Any attempt to undermine the agreement is an attack on hungry families around the world whose lives and livelihoods are dependent on this initiative,” Power wrote.

Remember: Moscow announced it was leaving the grain deal after blaming Ukraine for a drone attack on Crimea Saturday. Kyiv has accused Russia of inventing “fictitious terrorist attacks” and using the deal as “blackmail.”

Ukrainian foreign minister says Russia is blocking vessels loaded with grain on "false pretext"

From CNN's Olga Voitovych

Russia is blocking grain that would feed more than 7 million people on a “false pretext,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

“By suspending its participation in the grain deal on a false pretext of explosions 220 kilometers away from the grain corridor, Russia blocks 2 million tons of grain on 176 vessels already at sea — enough to feed over 7 million people,” Kuleba tweeted Sunday. 

On Saturday, Russia announced it would suspend its participation in the United Nations-brokered grain export deal with Ukraine after drone attacks on the Crimean city of Sevastopol. 

“The current queue with grain has accumulated in the Black Sea since September, when Russia started deliberately delaying the functioning of the corridor and seeking to undermine the deal. Russia took the decision to resume its hunger games long ago and now tries to justify it,” Kuleba said. 

Zelensky: Russia is "deliberately working to ensure starvation" with suspension from grain deal

From CNN’s Mariya Knight

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the decision of Russia to suspend its participation from the grain export deal with Ukraine “deliberate” and “a rather predictable statement” in his nightly address Saturday.

“This is not the decision they made today,” Zelensky said. “Russia began deliberately exacerbating the food crisis back in September, when it blocked the movement of ships with our food.”

That echoes previous charges he’s made about Russian interference with the program before Moscow officially backed out.

“How can Russia be among the others in the G20 if it is deliberately working to ensure starvation on several continents? This is nonsense. Russia has no place in the ‘twenty,’” Zelensky added.

Zelensky called on “a strong international reaction” to Russia’s suspension from the grain deal, in particular from the UN and the G20.

Russia suspends its participation in UN-brokered grain export deal with Ukraine

From CNN's Uliana Pavlova, Sugam Pokharel, Dennis Lapin and Katharina Krebs

Russia will suspend its participation in the United Nations-brokered grain export deal with Ukraine after drone attacks on the Crimean city of Sevastopol, the country’s defense ministry announced Saturday.

Moscow blames Kyiv for the attacks. CNN cannot independently verify Russia’s report.

A top Ukrainian official on Saturday accused Russia of inventing “fictitious terrorist attacks” on its own facilities in Crimea and also blamed Moscow of “blackmail.”

The Russian foreign ministry said the country has suspended its participation for an “indefinite period of time.”

“Taking into account the act of terrorism committed by the Kyiv regime with the participation of British experts on October 29 this year against the ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civil vessels involved in the security of the ‘grain corridor,’ the Russian side suspends its participation in the implementation of the agreements on the export of agricultural products from the Ukrainian ports,” the Russian defense ministry added in a statement.

The United Kingdom has denied Moscow’s claim that Britain helped Ukraine plan the Crimean drone attacks, saying Russia is “peddling false claims of an epic scale.”

Read more here.