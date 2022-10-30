Live Updates

Russia’s war in Ukraine

By Matt Meyer, Maureen Chowdhury and Mike Hayes, CNN
Updated 8:56 AM EDT, Sun October 30, 2022
'Feeding meat to a meat grinder': Analyst describes what new Russian soldiers are facing
  • Russia suspended its participation in a UN-brokered grain deal viewed as key to addressing the global food shortage, according to the country’s defense ministry.
  • Moscow announced it was leaving the deal after what it said was a Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea Saturday. Kyiv accused Russia of inventing “fictitious terrorist attacks” and using the deal as “blackmail.”
  • More than 100 prisoners of war were released in a swap between Ukraine and Russia on Saturday.
  • Power outages caused by Russian attacks continue in Ukraine’s capital this weekend. It will take weeks to repair the electrical systems, Kyiv’s mayor said.
Russian envoy says US is unfairly accusing Russia of exacerbating the global food problem

From Uliana Pavlova, Chris Liakos and Kevin Liptak
Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov on November 18, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said Sunday that condemning Russia for the suspension of the grain deal is unfair.

“The situation has escalated even further. But in the US, they do not intend to acknowledge this. Again, everything is reduced to false accusations that our country is exacerbating the global food problem,” Antonov said in a statement published on Facebook.

“It is unfair to condemn Russia in suspending the implementation of the deal. This happened because of the reckless actions by the Ukrainian authorities,” said Antonov.

On Saturday, Russia announced it would suspend its participation in the United Nations-brokered grain export deal with Ukraine after drone attacks on the Crimean city of Sevastopol.

Antonov criticized the US for what he said was a lack of condemnation “of the reckless actions by the Kyiv regime” referring to the Sevastopol drone attack claims – an incident the Ukrainian side has not acknowledged.

“Washington’s reaction to the ‘terrorist attack’ on the port of Sevastopol is truly outrageous. We have not seen any signs of condemnation of the reckless actions by the Kyiv regime,” Antonov said in a statement published on Facebook.

Some more context: Russia’s decision to suspend participation in a United Nations-brokered grain export deal is “weaponizing food,” the White House said Saturday.

“Any talk by Russia of disrupting these critical grain exports is essentially a statement that people and families around the world should pay more for food or go hungry,” said Adrienne Watson, a spokesperson for the National Security Council, in a statement.

“Russia is again trying to use the war it started as a pretext for weaponizing food, directly impacting nations in need and global food prices, and exacerbating already dire humanitarian crises and food insecurity,” the statement read.

Russia said it was halting participation in the deal with Ukraine after drone attacks on the Crimean city of Sevastopol, the country’s defense ministry announced Saturday.

Ukrainian foreign minister says Russia is blocking vessels loaded with grain on “false pretext”

From CNN's Olga Voitovych

Russia is blocking grain that would feed more than 7 million people on a “false pretext,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

“By suspending its participation in the grain deal on a false pretext of explosions 220 kilometers away from the grain corridor, Russia blocks 2 million tons of grain on 176 vessels already at sea — enough to feed over 7 million people,” Kuleba tweeted Sunday. 

 “Russia has planned this well in advance,” he said. 

On Saturday, Russia announced it would suspend its participation in the United Nations-brokered grain export deal with Ukraine after drone attacks on the Crimean city of Sevastopol. 

“The current queue with grain has accumulated in the Black Sea since September, when Russia started deliberately delaying the functioning of the corridor and seeking to undermine the deal. Russia took the decision to resume its hunger games long ago and now tries to justify it,” he said. 

Russia says its participation in the grain deal is suspended for an "indefinite period of time"

From CNN's Katharina Krebs in London
A bulk carrier enters the port of Odesa under the grain initiative on October 21.
Yulii Zozulia/Ukrinform/Abaca/Sipa USA

The Russian foreign ministry said it is suspending its participation in the United Nations-brokered grain deal with Ukraine for an “indefinite period of time,” tying the decision to a drone attack in Crimea on Saturday.

“In connection with the actions, which cannot be qualified otherwise than as a terrorist attack, of the Ukrainian armed forces, led by British specialists, directed, among other things, against Russian ships that ensure the functioning of the specified humanitarian corridor, the Russian side cannot guarantee the safety of humanitarian dry-cargo ships participating in the ‘Black Sea Initiative,’ and suspends its implementation from today for an indefinite period of time,” a statement from the foreign ministry read.

Both Ukraine and Britain have rejected Russian allegations, with the United Kingdom saying Russia is “peddling false claims of an epic scale.”

The Russian foreign ministry statement added that “corresponding instructions were given to Russian representatives at the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul, which controls the transportation of Ukrainian grain.”

Although Russia blamed Saturday’s attack on Sevastopol for suspending its participation in the deal, Moscow has repeatedly threatened to pull out of the agreement in recent weeks. 

The deal was set to expire next month.

Zelensky: Russia is "deliberately working to ensure starvation" with suspension from grain deal

From CNN’s Mariya Knight
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during his evening video message on Saturday October 29.
Presidential Office of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the decision of Russia to suspend its participation from the grain export deal with Ukraine “deliberate” and “a rather predictable statement” in his nightly address Saturday.

“This is not the decision they made today,” Zelensky said. “Russia began deliberately exacerbating the food crisis back in September, when it blocked the movement of ships with our food.”

That echoes previous charges he’s made about Russian interference with the program before Moscow officially backed out.

“How can Russia be among the others in the G20 if it is deliberately working to ensure starvation on several continents? This is nonsense. Russia has no place in the ‘twenty,’” Zelensky added.

Zelensky called on “a strong international reaction” to Russia’s suspension from the grain deal , in particular from the UN and the G20.