Russia’s war in Ukraine

Sergei Aksyonov visits the headquarters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Mayskoye, Crimea on August 16. Viktor Korotaev/Kommersant/Sipa USA

A top aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited the Russian-occupied city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, the Kremlin-backed governor of annexed Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said in a Telegram post late on Thursday.

Aksyonov said he had accompanied Sergei Kiriyenko to Kherson, which is the capital of one of four provinces Putin declared he was annexing in September.

“Together with First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Sergey Vladilenovich Kiriyenko I visited Kherson, and also visited the port and the crossing over the Dnipro river,” Aksyonov said.

Kiriyenko is a former Russian prime minister and current first deputy chief of staff of the presidential office who is viewed by US officials as “Putin’s domestic policy curator.” He was sanctioned by the US in 2021 and re-designated in February this year.

Kherson was the first city to fall to Russian forces after Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February and is the only regional capital under their control. The Moscow-installed local authorities have warned of an impending Ukrainian attempt to retake the city, which could be one of the most significant battles in the war.

The post from Aksyonov also said that the Russian-installed authorities in Kherson had finished their relocation of residents from the west bank of the Dnipro river further into Russian-held territory. “The [river] crossing is empty! The work of organizing the departure of residents on the left bank of the Dnipro river to safe regions of Russia has been completed,” he said.