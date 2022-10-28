Russia’s war in Ukraine

Kyiv and the region around the capital face emergency power cuts following Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities.
The US is concerned about escalation in Ukraine, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said, adding that any use by Russia of a nuclear weapon in the war would result in “a very significant” international response.
President Vladimir Putin rejected claims Russia is planning to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine. He also accused the West of seeking global domination and attempting to control the world’s natural resources.
The advance of Ukrainian troops in the eastern Luhansk region is “not going as fast as we would like,” according to a regional official, due to weather and thousands of mobilized Russian reservists. Additionally, the Ukrainian military said Russia has sent up to 1,000 troops to defend the city of Kherson in the south.
US expected to announce $275 million in security assistance for Ukraine
From CNN's Arlette Saenz
US President Joe Biden’s administration is expected to announce a new round of security assistance for Ukraine totaling around $275 million today, according to a US official.
The fresh round of assistance will come through a presidential drawdown from existing inventories and will not include any new types of weapons systems, the official said.
Remains of 18th-century Russian commander Potemkin moved deeper into Russian-held territory, official says
From CNN’s Anna Chernova
The bones of a famed 18th-century Russian commander have been removed from St. Catherine’s Cathedral in the occupied city of Kherson, the region’s pro-Russian proxy leader has announced.
The remains of Prince Grigory Potemkin and a statue of him have been taken across the Dnieper river and further into Russian-held territory, Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-appointed governor, told Crimean TV.
“We have moved the remains of His Serene Highness Prince Potemkin from St. Catherine’s Church and the monument itself to the left [east] bank,” Saldo said, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.
Monuments to naval commander Fyodor Ushakov and commanders Alexander Suvorov and Vasily Margelov were also removed from the church and taken to an undisclosed location, Saldo said. The relics will be returned when the city is safer, he added.
Ukraine has shot down over 300 Iranian-made drones, military official says
From CNN’s Jo Shelley in London
Ukraine has shot down more than 300 of the Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that Moscow is using to cripple critical infrastructure since Sept. 13, according to Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson of the Air Force Command of Ukrainian Armed Forces.
In a briefing to journalists on Friday, Ihnat said Moscow was “changing tactics because it doesn’t have enough missiles left. They are running out of Iskander missiles. Other types of missiles are also scarce.”
“They have only hit critical infrastructure and energy infrastructure recently, showing no interest for military objects,” he added.
German president condemns Putin and predicts "rough years" ahead in rare speech
From CNN's Nadine Schmidt in Berlin
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaks at a press conference on October 25, in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Ukrainian Presidency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has plunged Europe into an era of insecurity, Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Friday, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin said the world faces the ”the most dangerous decade” since the end of World War II.
Russia’s war in Ukraine has ”also plunged us in Germany into another time, into an insecurity we thought we had overcome: a time marked by war, violence and flight, by concerns about the expansion of war into a wildfire in Europe,” Steinmeier said in a rare, nationally televised speech.
“Harder years, rough years are coming,” Steinmeier warned.
“When we look at the Russia of today, there is no room for old dreams,” Steinmeier said, referring to former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev’s vision of a “common European home.”
Steinmeier, who is from a wing of Germany’s Social Democrats that long argued for closer economic ties to Moscow, said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had caused an ”epochal break” in Germany’s ties with Moscow.
Steinmeier, whose role as head of the German state is largely ceremonial, said in his address to the nation that Russian President Vladimir Putin was personally responsible for the turmoil in Europe.
”In his imperial obsession, the Russian president has broken international law,” he said.
Steinmeier made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Tuesday, where he promised Germany’s ongoing support to Ukraine, particularly in the field of air defense. It was Steinmeier’s first wartime visit to Ukraine after two failed attempts in April, when he was uninvited due to his links with Russia, and last week when his visit was canceled for security reasons.
CNN visits frontlines in Kherson region, as Ukrainian forces inch into Russian-controlled territory
By CNN staff
Russian state media has reported the situation in the Kherson region of Ukraine is stabilizing, with less frequent artillery fire and no counterattacks from Ukrainian forces.
The region has become a focal point in the ground campaign, after weeks of steady gains by Kyiv’s forces raised the possibility that Ukraine could retake the regional capital, which has been occupied by Russia since early in the war.
Moscow has meanwhile reduced the footprint of its occupation in Kherson. Ukrainian officials say the Russians are moving injured people, administrative services and financial institutions out of the city, while sending in more troops to fortify their positions.
CNN’s Frederik Pleitgen visited the frontline in the Kherson region to get a first-hand look at how Ukrainian troops are leading the charge into Russian-controlled territory.
Watch here:
Ukrainian advance in Luhansk “not going as fast as we would like” -- regional governor
From CNN’s Jo Shelley in London
The advance of Ukraine’s ground forces in the eastern Luhansk region is being slowed by the weather, “thousands” of mobilized reservists and fierce Russian resistance, governor Serhiy Hayday told Ukrainian television on Friday.
“The advance of Ukrainian troops forward is not going as fast as we would like it to,” Hayday said. “Russian troops had some time to recover reserves. We see a lot of mobilized personnel and convicts there, as well as lots of equipment. The Russians had time to prepare fortifications and mine large areas.”
Luhansk is one of four Ukrainian regions Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed last month.
Hayday said the Kremlin had deployed “thousands” of mobilized reservists to stave off the Ukrainian counteroffensive. “There are a lot of newly mobilized personnel in the Luhansk region – thousands of them actually,” he said. “There are already a couple of thousand around Bakhmut, but they die in bulk. The mobilized simply go forward to identify our positions. They will not break through, but they are still people who can pull a trigger and so bullets will be shot in our direction.”
“The average “shelf life” of mobilized personnel is about two weeks,” he added.
Hayday claimed that Ukrainian troops were still pushing forward one to three kilometers a day on some parts of the frontline, despite weather that, “does not contribute to the Ukrainian advance.”
The “fiercest battles” were around Bilohorivka and Svatove, he said, and villages retaken by Ukraine were still being shelled by the Russians.
Emergency power outages in Ukrainian capital Kyiv continue
From CNN’s Jo Shelley
A residential building is seen during a blackout in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 27.
Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto/Getty Images
Emergency power outages in Kyiv continued on Friday morning as the city struggled to repair “significant damage” caused by an attack on “critically important” energy infrastructure the previous day, the energy company DTEK said in a post on Facebook.
DTEK warned that “longer power outages are possible.”
“Due to the night attack on October 27, a number of critically important energy facilities went out of order,” it said.
“In Kyiv and the region, there was a power deficit of 30% of consumption. In order to prevent a complete blackout in the capital city and central regions of Ukraine, the state energy company Ukrenergo has been forced to introduce unprecedented emergency restrictions on electricity supply.”
“Unfortunately there is a high possibility of more severe and long-term power outages in the coming days,” it warned.
DTEK reiterated calls for city residents to use electricity “sparingly”, especially in the morning and evening.
Russia has been striking key energy infrastructure across Ukraine in recent weeks, causing blackouts and leading to warnings that those living in the country could face a difficult winter period.
Russia has sent up to 1,000 troops to defend occupied Kherson, Ukraine says
From CNN’s Jo Shelley in London
A view of damage at Velyka Oleksandrivka town in the Kherson region, Ukraine, on October 24.
Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Russia has sent “up to 1,000” mobilized personnel to the west bank of the Dnipro river in its bid to defend the city of Kherson, the Ukrainian armed forces said in a Facebook post on Friday.
The post said that, while the region’s pro-Moscow authorities moved civilians and items like hospital equipment to the east bank, “the strengthening of the enemy group with mobilized military personnel numbering up to 1,000 people on the right [west] bank in the Kherson region is noted.”
“They are resettled in the homes of local residents who have left these areas,” it added.
Russia is digging in ahead of an expected battle for the regional capital, which lies on the west bank of the Dnipro.
The UK’s defense ministry said in its daily intelligence update on Friday said it was “likely” that “mobilized reservists” had been sent to reinforce Russian troops on the west bank.
“Russia has likely augmented some of its units west of the Dnipro river with mobilized reservists,” it said. “However, this is from an extremely low level of manning.”
It added that Russian forces across most of Ukraine had transitioned to a “long-term, defensive posture” over the last six weeks, “likely due to a more realistic assessment that the severely undermanned, poorly trained force in Ukraine is currently only capable of defensive operations.”
Top Putin aide visits Russian-controlled city of Kherson
From CNN’s Olly Racz and Jo Shelley
Sergei Aksyonov visits the headquarters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Mayskoye, Crimea on August 16.
Viktor Korotaev/Kommersant/Sipa USA
A top aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited the Russian-occupied city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, the Kremlin-backed governor of annexed Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said in a Telegram post late on Thursday.
Kherson was the first city to fall to Russian forces after Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February and is the only regional capital under their control. The Moscow-installed local authorities have warned of an impending Ukrainian attempt to retake the city, which could be one of the most significant battles in the war.
The post from Aksyonov also said that the Russian-installed authorities in Kherson had finished their relocation of residents from the west bank of the Dnipro river further into Russian-held territory. “The [river] crossing is empty! The work of organizing the departure of residents on the left bank of the Dnipro river to safe regions of Russia has been completed,” he said.
South Korea's President denies supplying weapons to Ukraine after Putin accusation
From CNN’s Gawon Bae, Josh Pennington and Joseph Ataman
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers a speech at the National Assembly in Seoul on October 25.
Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday denied providing lethal weapons to Ukraine, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed Seoul had decided to supply arms and ammunition to Kyiv.
“We are putting efforts to maintain peaceful, good relations with every country in the world, including Russia.”
Speaking at a forum in Moscow on Thursday, Putin claimed — without providing evidence — that South Korea had decided to send “arms and ammunition” to Ukraine, which would “ruin our relations” with them.
“How would South Korea react if we started cooperating with North Korea in these same areas?! Would that make them happy?! I ask them to take that into careful consideration,” Putin said.
Some background: In February, the presidential Blue House ruled out South Korean military deployments or lethal support for Ukraine, a position reiterated by the Defense Ministry in March.
South Korea has provided non-lethal supplies to Ukraine including bulletproof helmets, tents, blankets, bedspreads, ready-to-eat meals (MREs), first aid kits and medicines, South Korea’s Defense Ministry spokesperson Boo Seung-chan said in a briefing in March.
Poland announced last month the purchase of almost 1,000 tanks, more than 600 pieces of artillery and dozens of fighter jets from South Korea, in part to replace equipment donated to Ukraine to help Kyiv fight the Russian invasion, the Polish Ministry of Defense told CNN.
White House official: US will provide more security aid for Ukraine very soon
From CNN's Sam Fossum
John Kirby, White House National Security Council spokesperson, speaks with CNN on Thursday, October 27.
CNN
The United States will provide a new security package to Ukraine “very, very soon,” according to John Kirby, White House National Security Council spokesperson.
“You’ll see some additional security assistance being provided to Ukraine from the United States through our drawdown authorities,” Kirby told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. “And I think very, very soon you’ll see another one from the United States. We’re going to keep at this, as the President said, for as long as it takes.”
Putin’s war of words: Asked about escalating rhetoric from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kirby said, “He’s the one who invaded Ukraine and in a completely unprovoked manner.”
Kirby added that the US sees no indication the Russians plan to use a “dirty bomb” — a weapon combining conventional explosions with uranium — or other nuclear weapon in Ukraine.
Here's what's behind the UN nuclear watchdog’s "dirty bomb" probe in Ukraine
From CNN's Maria Kostenko in Kyiv
The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog announced this week that it will look for any signs of “dirty bomb” production in Ukraine — and it’s doing so at Kyiv’s request.
International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi outlined the plans in a letter Thursday. He said the decision was prompted by a written request from the Ukrainian government, which is responding to unproven claims from Russia that it is developing the weapons.
Inspectors will look for any possible undeclared nuclear activities and materials related to the development of dirty bombs at two locations, according to the statement from Grossi.
The results would be released to the agency’s board of directors and the public as soon as possible, he added.
What is a dirty bomb? The weapons in question combine conventional explosives like dynamite with radioactive material like uranium. They are often referred to as weapons for terrorists, not countries, as they’re designed to spread fear and panic more than eliminate any military target.
What does Russia claim? Without providing any evidence, Moscow claims there are scientific institutions in Ukraine housing the technology needed to create a dirty bomb – and that Kyiv plans to use it.
The international community rejects this narrative: Russia’s allegations have been strongly refuted by Ukraine, the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union and NATO, which have in turn accused Moscow of trying to launch its own false-flag operation, which would provide motivation or justification for its own attacks.
CNN’s Brad Lendon contributed to this report.
Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians left without power, utility CEO says
From Maria Kostenko in Kyiv
Shoppers look over items at a market in Kyiv, Ukraine on October 27.
Oleg Petrasyuk/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Thursday was a difficult day for Ukrainians after more Russian attacks left hundreds of thousands of homes without power, the CEO of Ukraine’s Yasno Energy Company said.
The power supply was slashed by 40% in some areas, Serhiy Kovalenko said in a statement. The new power cuts applied to Kyiv and its surrounding region, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and the Zhytomyr region, the CEO said.
At one point, more than 320,000 homes in the capital were without power. By the evening, that number had fallen to 159,000 homes, he said.
In the wider Kyiv region, at least 258,000 homes were without power and more than 500,000 homes were disconnected throughout the day.
“But we are standing. Energy workers are working hard to overcome the consequences of the attacks. Unfortunately, there are no dates for the restoration of normal supply yet. If there is no decrease in consumption overnight, the blackouts will continue,” Kovalenko said.
Putin accuses Western elites of playing "dangerous, bloody and dirty game"
From CNN's Uliana Pavlova, Sugam Pokharel and Amy Cassidy
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during the annual meeting with participants of the Valdai International Discussion Club, on October 27 in Moscow.
Stringer/Getty Images
Russian President Vladimir Putin took some familiar swipes at the US and its allies during a speech on Thursday, accusing “Western elites” of playing a “dangerous, bloody and dirty game” and seeking to blame them for much of the world’s trouble, including his own invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking at the Valdai Club discussion forum in Moscow, he denied that Russia had considered using nuclear weapons against Ukraine, saying Moscow had never “intentionally said anything” about it, but added that as long as nuclear weapons exist, there is always the danger of their use.
“We never intentionally said anything about the possibility of using nuclear weapons by Russia. We only responded with hints to (nuclear threats from) from Western leaders,” Putin said, accusing Western governments, including former British Prime Minister Liz Truss, of engaging in “nuclear blackmail” against Russia.
Putin also accused the West of “forcing the thesis that Russia will use nuclear weapons” to influence neutral countries against Moscow. He stressed that Russia’s military doctrine only allows the use of nuclear weapons for “defense” purpose.
Some context: His comments come after Russian officials claimed, without evidence, that Ukraine is considering the use of a “dirty bomb,” which US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has described as “another fabrication and something that is also the height of irresponsibility coming from a nuclear power.”
US "concerned" about Russian escalation in Ukraine, defense head says
From CNN's Michael Conte and Oren Liebermann
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon on October 27.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
The US is “certainly concerned” about escalation in Ukraine, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said during a news conference at the Pentagon.
“As long as we have the channels of communication open and we’re able to communicate, you know, what’s important to us, then I think we have an opportunity to manage escalation,” Austin said.
Austin also said that Russia’s use of a nuclear weapon in Ukraine would result in “a very significant response from the international community.”
“We’re going to continue to communicate that any type of use of a weapon of that sort or even the talk of the use of a weapon of that sort is dangerous and irresponsible,” Austin, said, who added that if Russia used one, it “has a potential of changing things in the international community.”
“Russia has been indiscriminately using thousands of offensive missiles in Ukraine,” a senior defense official said. “Their use of missiles in Ukraine shows we should expect these weapons to become a common feature of 21st century conflict.”
So far, Russia has been “absolutely deterred from attacking NATO,” a second defense official said with a level of confidence rarely heard from the US, especially amid escalating rhetoric from Russia and its state-run media outlets.
“President Biden has stated unequivocally that we will defend every inch of NATO territory, and it’s very clear to us here in the Pentagon that Russia has received that message,” the official said.