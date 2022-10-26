Live Updates

Russia’s war in Ukraine

  • The Ukrainian military claims Russian forces are preparing for a potential retreat near a key river in Kherson as Moscow-installed leaders in the southern region step up their evacuation efforts.
  • US and Western officials have dismissed Moscow’s claim that Ukraine plans to use a so-called dirty bomb as a Russian false-flag operation.
  • A Russian court upheld US basketball star Brittney Griner’s drug smuggling conviction Tuesday. Griner’s sentence of nine years in prison will be slightly decreased, as the judge ruled to count the time spent in custody since Feb. 17.
  • As Russia sought to cover up the scale of troop losses in Ukraine, injured soldiers were spirited across the border to Belarus. Read more in the CNN Special Report.
At least 2 killed in Dnipro missile attack as air raid sirens sound across Ukraine

From CNN's Olga Voitovych
A damaged gas station is seen following a missile strike in Dnipro on October 25.
At least two people were killed and another four injured in a Russian missile attack on Dnipro in central Ukraine overnight Tuesday, according to Valentyn Reznichenko, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration. 

A man and a woman died when a gas station caught fire after the attack, according to the Ukraine State Emergency Services (SES). They were a car wash operator at the gas station and a pregnant woman who was burnt alive in her car, the SES said in a post on Facebook. 

On Wednesday, air raid sirens were activated across most of Ukraine, apart from its western regions and Russian-annexed Crimea, according to Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation. 

Analysis: How rising skepticism of US Ukraine aid plays into Putin's hands

Analysis from CNN's Stephen Collinson

For months, Russian President Vladimir Putin has waited and watched, hoping for a fracturing of the remarkable Washington consensus built by President Joe Biden on the need to do everything it takes to defend democracy in Ukraine.

Now, at last, the first cracks may be appearing.

There is no sign that the $18 billion US pipeline of military aid that has helped Ukraine drive back Russia’s onslaught is immediately in danger. But the stirrings of political opposition to an endless US role in the war are growing on both sides of the aisle just two weeks before the November midterms.

Even the slightest hint of a softening of American resolve could comfort Putin as the Kremlin strongman prepares to inflict a painful winter on Ukrainian civilians and Europeans reliant on Russian gas.

In what can only be described as a political debacle on Tuesday, progressive Democrats published, then withdrew, a letter initially signed in June that called on the White House to match its effort to arm Ukraine with a strong diplomatic effort to engage Russia and seek a ceasefire. This came days after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the possible next speaker, warned that Kyiv could not expect a “blank check” on aid if the GOP is in charge next year.

Ex-President Donald Trump, a possible future Republican candidate, has, meanwhile, been complaining about the cost of supporting a government locked in a struggle with his hero, Putin, and that he dragged into his first impeachment by using military aid in a coercion scheme.

It’s clear that a bipartisan consensus for aiding Ukraine still exists in Washington. But the rumblings that Biden’s hardline on Russia may not always enjoy near unanimous support came at an especially sensitive time as the West seeks to discredit Russia’s latest round of nuclear rhetoric — a warning that Kyiv could use a dirty bomb.

The claims have led to high-level talks between US and Russian military chiefs and are widely being interpreted as either more scare tactics or perhaps an attempt by Moscow to create a false flag operation that could be used as a pretext for its own use of weapons of mass destruction.

Brittney Griner is hoping for a prisoner exchange, her lawyer says

From CNN’s Sahar Akbarzai 

WNBA star Brittney Griner, who lost an appeal against her nine-year jail term in Russia on Tuesday, is hoping for a prisoner exchange, according to her lawyer.

“Brittney had this hope from the very start when she was detained,” lawyer Maria Blagovolina told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Tuesday evening.
Griner wasn’t expecting much from the appeal hearing, but “she still had some hope,” she said. “She was very upset when the court hearing ended,” the lawyer added.

The judge upheld her conviction on drug smuggling charges and reduced only slightly her prison sentence.

Some background: US officials have tried to secure the release of Griner and Paul Whelan, another American imprisoned in Russia, by proposing a prisoner swap with Moscow. Those efforts have continued in recent weeks, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday in a statement that called the latest hearing a “sham,” adding, “President Biden has been very clear that Brittney should be released immediately.”

Norwegian police arrest "Brazilian researcher" on suspicion of spying for Russia

From CNN's James Frater and Xiaofei Xu

Police in Norway arrested an academic working at the University of Tromsø in the Arctic Circle on Monday, on suspicion of secretly spying for Russia, according to Norwegian public broadcaster NRK.

Norway’s police told NRK that the man, a researcher at the university, claims to be a Brazilian citizen but they suspect he could be using a false identity and could actually be a Russian citizen.

“We have asked that a Brazilian researcher at the University of Tromsø be expelled from Norway as we believe he represents a threat to fundamental national interests,” said Hedvig Moe, Assistant Head, Norwegian Police Security Service, speaking to NRK.

“PST (Norwegian Police Security Service) is worried that he may have acquired a network and information about Norwegian politics of the northern area. Even if this network or the information gathered bit by bit is not a threat to the security of the kingdom, we are worried that the information could be misused by Russia,” Moe added.

CNN has reached out to the police force for comment.

FEMBK3 university of tromso, norways arctic university february 6th 2016
Putin urges his government to "speed up" decision-making in Ukraine war

From CNN's Tara John and Katharina Krebs

Russian President Vladimir Putin called his government to “speed up” decision-making and manufacturing of military equipment as Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine goes into its ninth month.

“Now, we are also faced with the need to speed up resolution of the issues related to the provision of a special military operation and related to the fight against those restrictions in the economic sphere that we have encountered,” Putin said Tuesday, speaking to the first meeting of the newly formed Coordination Council.

Putin on October 20 created the Coordination Council headed by the country’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to meet the needs of the Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine.

Russia’s goals cannot be met without “broad and deep coordination between all areas of activity, all structures, all ministries, departments, both the power bloc and the economic bloc, and the regions of the Russian Federation. It is precisely for this that the Coordination Council was created,” he added.

The Russian leader warned that if Moscow’s operation is carried out within the framework of “standard bureaucratic procedures” there will be “no result,” and stressed that Russian soldiers’ equipment should be “efficient and modern.”

His comments on Tuesday appeared to acknowledge the difficulties Russia has faced since it launched the invasion, failing in its attempt to capture the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Biden warns Russia not to use a tactical nuclear weapon

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

President Joe Biden said Russia would be making a “serious, serious mistake” should it deploy a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine, his latest warning to President Vladimir Putin against escalating the months-long conflict.

Top administration officials are working to decipher Moscow’s claims that Kyiv is preparing to use a dirty bomb on the ground in Ukraine, an allegation that Western leaders have called false.

The claims have nonetheless raised fears Russia could be laying the groundwork to launch such an attack as a pretext for escalating the war in Ukraine, a prospect Biden offered a sharp warning against in brief remarks Tuesday.

“I spent a lot of time today talking about that,” Biden said when questioned about Russia’s intentions.

Some context: The Russian Defense Ministry said in a briefing on Monday that it has information showing that Kyiv is planning a provocation related to the detonation of a dirty bomb.

Russia’s allegations have been strongly refuted by Ukraine, the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union and NATO, which have in turn accused Moscow of trying to launch its own false-flag operation.

President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Dover, Del.
Russia notified US of upcoming annual exercise that includes nuclear forces, Pentagon says

From Oren Liebermann

Russia has notified the United States of an upcoming annual exercise that includes its strategic nuclear forces, the Pentagon said Tuesday. 

The GROM exercise involves live missile launches and the deployment of strategic assets. The Pentagon stressed that it is a routine annual exercise, and the US will keep an eye on it. 

The Pentagon said last week that it was expecting the exercise, but Moscow had not officially notified Washington at the time. 

Last week, the US and NATO began the annual nuclear exercise known as Steadfast Noon, which has been conducted each year for more than a decade. 

Russia pulls occupying officials out of Kherson as it braces for Ukrainian offensive

From CNN's Mick Krever

A veil of uncertainty has descended over Ukraine’s southern front, as a counteroffensive raises hopes of further Ukrainian gains and speculation grows about what Russia’s next move might be.

There are mixed signals over Russia’s plans for the key city of Kherson, which it has occupied since the early days of the war. Some indications suggest Moscow is bracing for battle, while others point towards preparations for withdrawal.

Over the past two weeks, Kherson’s Kremlin-backed administration has broadcast dire messages about an impending Ukrainian attempt to retake the city, and ferried thousands of residents across the Dnipro River, deeper into Russian-held territory. Ukraine has accused Russia of generating “hysteria” to compel residents to leave.

Moscow has also begun to reduce the footprint of its occupation in Kherson. Ukrainian officials say the Russians are moving injured people, administrative services and financial institutions out of the city, while sending in more troops to fortify their positions.

One man still living in the city said Russia was withdrawing facilities for services like passports and pensions, and that he had seen fewer people and soldiers on the streets in recent days.

“There was a rotation and they brought in new soldiers,” the man, who asked to remain anonymous for security reasons, told CNN on Sunday. “Some of the soldiers who were here for a while, they left and the new [ones] came. Probably they are mobilized, conscripts. They don’t even know what city they’re in.”

Read more here.