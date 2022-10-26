Russia’s war in Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that Russia’s armed forces were failing in Ukraine, while Kyiv’s troops were getting stronger.

“President Putin is failing on the battlefield. He is responding with more indiscriminate attacks on Ukrainian cities against civilians and against critical infrastructure and with dangerous nuclear rhetoric,” Stoltenberg said at a press conference with Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca at NATO’s headquarters in Brussels.

“Every week, Ukraine’s forces are getting stronger and better equipped,” Stoltenberg later said.

Stoltenberg said Ukrainian success on the battlefield could give Kyiv a stronger hand in any future negotiations.

“Most wars end at the negotiating table. And at the same time, we know that what Ukraine can achieve at the negotiating table is totally dependent on the strength on the battlefield. So we need to strengthen their hand at the negotiating table by providing military support, ” he said. “The stronger Ukraine is on the battlefield, the more likely it is that we have a political solution that ensures Ukraine prevails as a sovereign independent nation in Europe.”

Stoltenberg once again rejected the Kremlin’s claim that Ukraine is planning to use a so-called “dirty bomb” on its own territory, saying it could be a pretext for escalation.

“This [idea] is absurd,” he said. “Allies reject this blatantly false accusation and Russia must not use false pretexts to escalate the war further. NATO will not be intimidated or deterred from supporting Ukraine’s right to self-defense for as long as it takes.”