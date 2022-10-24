Russia’s war in Ukraine

Live Updates

Ukrainian soldiers hold a flag at a rooftop in Kupiansk, Ukraine in this picture obtained from social media released on September 10, 2022. Telegram @kuptg/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
Nearly eight months after invasion, how do Ukrainians view the conflict?
Russia bringing new military units into Kherson as it prepares to defend city, says Ukrainian intelligence chief

From CNN’s Olga Voitovych and Jo Shelley

Russia is bringing new military units into Kherson as it prepares to defend the city from any fresh Ukrainian offensive, the head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Agency said in an interview with Kyiv-based news website Ukrainska Pravda.

Maj. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov said that, while Moscow was moving injured people, cash and the Russian-installed administrative authorities and financial institutions out of the city, it was putting more troops in.

“[Russian bank] Promsvyazbank and other financial structures that the Russians brought there are being taken out,” Budanov said.

“They are taking out cash, [internet] servers, the so-called occupation authorities … All the non-walking, seriously injured are being taken out, they are trying to discharge those who can walk as soon as possible from hospitals … They create the illusion that everything is lost,” added Budanov.

“And at the same time, on the contrary, they bring new military units there and prepare the streets of the city for defense.”

Budanov said Moscow was acting out of fear that Ukrainian troops might retake the critical Kakhovka dam, which lies to the east of Kherson, and encircle its troops in the city. 

“They understand that if we take at least control over the Kakhovka dam … they will have to make a decision very quickly. Either [they will have to] very, very quickly leave the city and get out, or they risk ending up in the same situation that our units in Mariupol found themselves in earlier,” he said.

“Understanding all this, they are preparing the ground so that, if necessary, they can get out of there very quickly. However, they are not preparing to leave now. They are preparing to defend.”

Budanov repeated allegations that the Russians had “partially mined” the dam.

He said he didn’t believe Russian forces would completely destroy it, because doing so would flood much of the Kherson region and cut off the water supply to annexed Crimea and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

“In other words, if you make a complete destruction, then the scenario is as follows. Are they ready for it? I don’t think so,” he said.

Kherson resident describes a ghost town of exhausted people, with acute shortages of medicine

From CNN's Olga Voitovych and Tim Lister

A resident of Kherson has described the situation in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city as tense, with people “emotionally exhausted,” the streets empty from mid-afternoon onwards, and Russian soldiers often seen in civilian clothes.

The woman was reached by CNN through a third party, and was speaking shortly before the Russian-appointed administration in Kherson ordered civilians to leave, as Ukraine tries to retake the city in its counterattack to Moscow’s invasion.

The administration said Saturday that “due to the tense situation at the front, the increased danger of massive shelling of the city and the threat of terrorist attacks, all civilians must immediately leave the city and cross to the East bank of the Dnipro!”

Previously the authorities had recommended people leave; Saturday’s announcement appears to go beyond that.

Speaking on Friday, the female civilian in Kherson city said: “Unfortunately, many residents of Kherson had to consider leaving the city. Everyone had their own reasons, worries and fears. But I am 100% sure that no one wanted to go.”

CNN is not identifying the woman for security reasons.

She said Kherson had become a ghost town. Tens of thousands of its residents have left since the Russian occupation began in March.

Kherson resident confirms Russia is withdrawing administrative services from the city

From CNN's Clarissa Ward, Mick Krever, and Maria Avdeeva in Mykolaiv, Ukraine

A resident in Russian-occupied Kherson confirmed to CNN’s Clarissa Ward that Russia is withdrawing its administrative services from the city, and said that there were many residents who have stayed behind awaiting Ukrainian liberation.

“For the last few days, Russians are leaving the city, they are taking out their administrative services,” the man, who preferred not to use his name out of security concerns, told Ward. “For example the passport center, where they were issuing Russian passports; pension funds and their documents; police.”

The Russian-installed governor of the region, Vladimir Saldo, said last week that the civil administration would move from Kherson city to the eastern (left) bank of the Dnipro River.

The Kherson resident described the city as calm, with very few people on the streets.

“There is no panic,” he said. “Those who wanted to leave, left.”

He suggested that the people in the city are preparing for a potential departure of the Russian occupiers. He said, for example, that market vendors no longer wanted to take Russian rubles, and asked for Ukrainian hryvnia.

“The people who are left here, they are united, they stick together, they … try to help each other.”

He and his neighbors are stocking up on food and essentials, he said, preparing for what could be a difficult period ahead.

“A lot of people have decided to stay, to wait for the Ukrainian army to come and not to go to the territory controlled by Russia,” he added.

UK Defense Ministry say Ukraine "increasingly successful" in defeating Iranian-made drones

From CNN's Lindsay Isaac and Radina Gigova

Ukraine’s efforts to repel Russian attacks with Iranian-made drones are becoming “increasingly successful,” the UK Ministry of Defence said in its latest assessment Monday. 

“Russia continues to use Iranian uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs), otherwise known as drones, against targets throughout Ukraine, though Ukrainian efforts to defeat the Shahed-136 UAVs are increasingly successful,” the ministry said. 
“Official sources, including Ukraine’s President Zelensky, claim that up to 85% of attacks are being intercepted, according to the latest British intelligence report.
“Russia is likely expending a high number of Iranian Shahed-136 UAVs in order to penetrate increasingly effective Ukrainian air defences.
“It is likely using them as a substitute for Russian-manufactured long-range precision weapons which are becoming increasingly scarce.”

Some context: Drones have played a significant role in the conflict since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in late February, but their use has increased since the summer, when the United States and Kyiv say Moscow acquired the drones from Iran. Iran has denied supplying weapons to Russia despite evidence to the contrary.

Elon Musk says SpaceX won't turn off Starlink in Ukraine regardless of US funding

From CNN's Idris Muktar Ibrahim
Elon Musk addresses guests during a meeting in Stavanger, Norway on August 29.
Elon Musk addresses guests during a meeting in Stavanger, Norway on August 29.
(Carina Johansen/NTB/AFP/Getty Images)

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk said Sunday that the firm’s satellite internet service Starlink, which provides crucial telecommunication services in Ukraine, would not be shut off regardless of whether the company receives funding from the US Defense Department.

“Before [the Department of Defense] even came back with an answer, I told @FedorovMykhailo that SpaceX would not turn off Starlink even if DoD refused to provide funding,” Musk tweeted Sunday evening, referencing talks with Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister and minister of digital transformation.

Fedorov has previously praised SpaceX and Starlink, calling Musk “among the world’s top private donors supporting Ukraine.”

Some context: CNN first reported earlier this month that SpaceX had asked the Pentagon to pay tens of millions of dollars per month to fund Starlink in Ukraine and take the burden off SpaceX. In response to that reporting, Musk apparently reversed course, abruptly announcing on Twitter that SpaceX would continue funding the service in Ukraine for free.

The Pentagon said last week that talks with SpaceX about Ukraine are ongoing. 

SpaceX claims that providing Starlink services in Ukraine have cost it $80 million so far and that by the end of the year costs will exceed $100 million.

The Starlink satellite internet terminals made by SpaceX, which began arriving in Ukraine last spring, have allowed Kyiv’s military to fight and stay connected even as cellular phone and internet networks have been destroyed in its war with Russia.

CNN’s Natasha Bertrand and Alex Marquardt contributed reporting.

UN calls for "urgent measures" to prevent Black Sea grain ship delays

From CNN's Mariya Knight

The United Nations is calling for “urgent measures to be taken” to prevent delays to ships sailing under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, UN spokeswoman Ismini Palla told CNN on Sunday. 

Ukrainian officials have claimed that Moscow is intentionally slowing down food shipments made under the agreement signed in July by Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the UN.

“The United Nations convenes the parties daily and has urged full and good faith participation in the Initiative and the need for additional urgent measures to be taken so the supply chain does not get disrupted and the Initiative continues to deliver more and much needed food to the world,” Palla said.

Palla confirmed there are currently “over 150 vessels waiting around Istanbul to move, and these delays have the potential to cause disruptions to the supply chain and port operations.” 

She told CNN that the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) — comprised of representatives from Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN — has acknowledged the problem of delays and is discussing ways to address the backlog. 

What the Russians are saying: In recent weeks, Russia has complained that part of the agreement allowing for the export of its agricultural products and fertilizer is not being upheld.

Gennady Gatilov, Russia’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, said last week that Moscow could leave the deal, according to Reuters. Later, President Vladimir Putin weighed in, saying Russia would shut the export corridors if they are used to carry out “terrorist attacks.”

90% of Ukraine's wind power generation destroyed in war, deputy foreign minister says

From CNN's Jorge Engels, Dennis Lapin, Niamh Kennedy and Josh Pennington

Russia’s war in Ukraine has had a devastating impact on the country’s renewable energy infrastructure, according to Ukraine’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Emine Dzheppar.

Dzheppar tweeted Sunday that 90% of Ukraine’s wind energy infrastructure and between 40% to 50% of its solar energy infrastructure has been destroyed.

“Russia keeps terrorizing Ukrainians and it’s course [sic] to create energy crisis in our country,” Dzheppar said, calling on allied countries to help protect Ukrainian skies.

Solar and wind power accounted for 7% of Ukraine’s energy consumption in 2021, according to TEK, a Ukrainian energy trading company. Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy does not currently provide a breakdown of the country’s energy consumption sources because of martial law restrictions.

Some context: Ukrainian officials believe Russia’s countrywide drone and cruise missile attacks are being carefully orchestrated to target important infrastructure as Ukraine heads into winter. By hitting thermal power stations, electricity sub-stations, transformers and pipelines, Russian forces have been directly impacting Ukrainians’ ability to access power, water and the internet.

On Saturday alone, more than 1.5 million Ukrainian energy subscribers were without power, according to the deputy head of the President’s office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

Zelensky dismisses Russian claims that Ukraine plans to detonate a dirty bomb

From CNN's Mariya Knight

During his nightly address on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mocked Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu’s claims to Western defense officials earlier in the day that Ukraine is planning to explode a so called “dirty” nuclear bomb.

Zelensky said Shoigu had called the defense ministers of the United States, Britain, France and Turkey in a phone “merry-go-round” to claim Ukraine planned to explode a weapon combining conventional explosives and uranium.

“And there’s only one individual who can use nuclear weapons in our part of Europe, and this person is the one who ordered Comrade Shoigu to call somewhere.”

Zelensky also accused Russia of planning to stage a false flag operation. “If Russia calls and says that Ukraine is allegedly preparing something, it means only one thing: Russia has already prepared all this,” he said.

Zelensky called on the world “to react in the toughest possible way” against the Russian threats.

US official says Russia's purported fears of Ukraine using a dirty bomb are "transparently false"

From CNN's Barbara Starr and Natasha Bertrand

Russia’s defense minister accused Ukrainians of planning to use a so-called dirty bomb — a claim that was strongly refuted by US officials on Sunday as a Russian false flag operation.

The allegation from Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu came during a phone call with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday, the second call in three days between the two top officials.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said the two discussed the situation in Ukraine but did not provide further details. It was Shoigu who initiated the phone call to Austin, according to a senior US administration official.

A second official familiar with the conversation said Shoigu made the claim about the planned usage of a dirty bomb, a weapon that combines conventional explosives and uranium. That claim, which the Kremlin has amplified in recent days, has been strongly refuted by the US, Ukraine and the United Kingdom as a Russian false flag operation.

Shoigu has made similar comments to his French and British counterparts as well.

“We reject reports of Minister Shoigu’s transparently false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its own territory,” National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson told CNN in a statement. “The world would see through any attempt to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation.”

The US is also watching very closely for any intelligence that Russia has a specific plan to blow up a major dam near Kherson where Russia has ordered citizens to evacuate, the official said.

Joint statement: Later Sunday, the US State Department released a joint statement with the foreign ministers of France and the UK that also called Shoigu’s allegations false and reiterated their unified support for Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty.

On Friday, Austin called Shoigu, the first call between the two in several months. Before Friday, the two had not spoken since May.

CNN’s Jonny Hallam and Kylie Atwood contributed reporting.

Freed Ukrainian women recount torture and other brutal treatment in Russian prisons

From CNN's Clarissa Ward, Brent Swails, Tim Lister and Scott McWhinnie
Women walk towards their relatives as part of all-female prisoner swap with Russia on October 17.
Women walk towards their relatives as part of all-female prisoner swap with Russia on October 17.
(Ukrainian Presidential Office/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Hundreds of Ukrainian civilians have been imprisoned unlawfully in Russia since the start of the war, according to human rights groups.

The lucky ones are eventually used as bargaining chips in prisoner swaps. On Monday, 108 women, including 12 civilians, were released from captivity in Russia as part of one such swap.

Some of these Ukrainian women have alleged brutal mistreatment by their captors — including torture by electric shock and scalding. The Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform interviewed one of them — naming her only as Hanna O. She is 26, Ukrinform says, and had served in the 36th Marine Brigade.

Hanna O. had been in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol but left when the Russians began bombarding it. She said she had spent just over six months in captivity. “They treated us like animals,” she told Ukrinform.

“They’d beaten the girls, they tortured the girls with electric currents, beaten them with hammers, that’s the lightest thing. They’ve hung them up.
“Those who had tattoos… they wanted to cut off our hands, cut off the tattoos, scalded us with boiling water just because you are there, because you are with the marines, because you speak Ukrainian.”

International law is clear that civilians should be treated as protected persons and cannot be held as prisoners of war. The act of forcibly transferring Ukrainian civilians to another country is a war crime.

According to a Human Rights Watch Report in July, “International humanitarian law also prohibits hostage-taking. Detaining civilians for the purpose of using them in future prisoner exchanges would constitute the war crime of hostage-taking.”

"We're going to have to find balance": Republican lawmaker weighs in on aid for Ukraine

From CNN's Morgan Rimmer

In an interview Sunday, Republican Rep. Nancy Mace said lawmakers will need to “find balance” in aiding Ukraine as US President Joe Biden questions her party’s commitment to helping combat the Russian invasion.

Mace, appearing on State of the Union, was asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper whether she supported House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy’s assertion that the GOP would not write a “blank check” to Ukraine if they are in the majority.

“It is something that we’re going to have to find balance on next year,” she said, due to the threat of a recession and Republican promises to cut government spending.

“If we keep — keep writing these blank checks to other countries, if we increase the deficit spending or government spending any more than we already have, we’re going to — we are going to exacerbate the situation,” Mace continued. “But make no mistake. Ukraine is very important, not only to the United States economy, but to countries all around the world.”

She said Russian President Vladimir Putin has “lost his marbles,” but argued McCarthy’s comments do not risk further emboldening him. Instead, she pointed at US infighting as a whole.

“The divisions that we have, and unwilling to work together on some of these issues and just the fighting, it makes us look weak on the world stage,” she told Tapper.

Biden questions Republican commitment: Biden has seized on McCarthy’s comments and similar remarks from some Republicans, framing the position as undermining US leadership in an increasingly volatile world.

“These guys don’t get it,” Biden said at a fundraiser in Philadelphia Thursday. “It’s a lot bigger than Ukraine — it’s Eastern Europe, it’s NATO. It’s real, serious, serious consequential outcomes. They have no sense of American foreign policy.” 

Ukraine and UK refute Russian claim that Kyiv and the West plan to escalate conflict 

From CNN's Allegra Goodwin and Dennis Lapin

British defense minister Ben Wallace on Sunday refuted claims by his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu that Ukraine was planning to escalate the conflict with help from Western countries.  

Shoigu made the allegations in a call with Wallace, which the UK Defense Ministry said was held at the Russian Defense Ministry’s request. Wallace warned Shoigu that “such allegations should not be used as a pretext for greater escalation,” according to a statement from the ministry. Wallace “observed that both Ministers were professional and respectful on the call,” the statement added.

Shoigu warned Wallace of his concerns Ukraine would use a “dirty bomb,” against Russia, according to a Russian Defense Ministry statement. 

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba vehemently dismissed the suggestion his country would use such a bomb — a weapon that combines radioactive material with conventional explosives.

“Russian lies about Ukraine allegedly planning to use a ‘dirty bomb’ are as absurd as they are dangerous. Firstly, Ukraine is a committed NPT (nuclear non-proliferation treaty) member: we neither have any ‘dirty bombs’, nor plan to acquire any. Secondly, Russians often accuse others of what they plan themselves,” Kuleba tweeted Sunday.