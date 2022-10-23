Russia’s war in Ukraine

A Russian fighter jet crashed into a two-story residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk Sunday, leaving its two pilots dead, a local official said.

“Both pilots were killed. None of the local residents were hurt,” Irkutsk governor Igor Kobzev wrote on Telegram.

The crash of the Su-30 aircraft, which took place during a test flight, caused a huge fire in an area of over 200 square meters, according to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Emergency crews were called to put out the fire and search for any potential victims. A formal investigation is underway.

“Investigators and forensic specialists from the territorial investigative body and the Eastern Interregional Investigation Department for Transport of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation are working at the scene of the incident,” a statement from the Russian Federation Investigative committee reads.

Another deadly crash for Russia’s military: The crash is the second such incident in the last six days.

On Monday, a Russian SU-34 fighter jet also crashed into a residential building in the western city of Yeysk during a training flight, killing at least 14 people.

That crash was due to one of the jet’s engines catching fire, reported state-run news agency RIA Novosti, citing Russia’s Defense Ministry.