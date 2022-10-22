Live Updates

Russia’s war in Ukraine

By Matt Meyer
Updated 10:00 AM EDT, Sat October 22, 2022
belarus vpx
Why Ukraine fears Russian troops could reenter through a neighboring country
02:24 - Source: CNN

What we're covering here

  • A US congressional delegation visited Kyiv Friday to show solidarity with Ukraine. GOP Rep. Mike Turner said US support would continue if his party takes control of the House in the midterm elections.
  • President Biden had seized on comments by some Republican leaders, including Kevin McCarthy, to cast doubt on the GOP’s commitment to supporting Ukraine.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia’s attacks on energy infrastructure are aimed at creating a new wave of refugees and that Putin is planning to attack a critical dam to create a catastrophe in Ukraine’s south.
  • The United Nations’ human rights office says well over 6,000 civilians have been killed in the war. The energy crisis imperils more Ukrainians.
Over 1.5 million customers without power after latest Russian barrage, Ukrainian government says

From CNN's Victoria Butenko in Kyiv

Over 1.5 million energy subscribers in Ukraine have been left without power following another wave of Russian attacks, the deputy head of the Ukrainian President’s Office said Saturday.

Repairs started immediately to fix the outages, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, who shared the update on his Telegram channel.

The fresh series of attacks damaged infrastructure across central and western Ukraine Saturday, according to officials in various regions.

Air sirens were activated across the country, except Russian-annexed Crimea, according to the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Remember: Ukraine has been facing a wide assault on critical infrastructure and power sources since Oct. 10. 

Government officials have warned of a potentially cold, dark winter.

Local leaders share the situation on the ground:

Residents in the western city of Rivne were told to “stay in shelters” while electricians worked to restore power across the city following an attack on critical infrastructure, the head of the region’s military administration, Vitaliy Koval, said on Telegram. 

South of Rivne in Khmelnytskyi, the city council reported the entire city was without power after a series of explosions were heard. 

“Please stock up on water, if possible, because it will also disappear in an hour,” the council wrote on Telegram. 

Parts of Lutsk — in Ukraine’s far west — were left without power due to a hit on an energy facility there, Mayor Ihor Polishchuk said. He added rescuers were working to find anyone injured and that one civilian was burned in the blast, but no one appeared to have been killed.

An attack on an energy facility in the Kropyvnytskyi region of central Ukraine left residents there and in neighboring Cherkasy without power Saturday, according to officials from both region’s military administrations. 

CNN’s Stephanie Halasz contributed to this report.

Russia-backed authority urges civilians to leave the city of Kherson immediately

From CNN's Stephanie Halasz
Evacuees from Kherson arrive at the railway station in Dzhankoi, Crimea, on Friday, October 21.
Evacuees from Kherson arrive at the railway station in Dzhankoi, Crimea, on Friday, October 21.
AP

The Russian-installed authority in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson has told civilians to “immediately leave the city” and relocate to the eastern bank of the Dnipro River.

Kherson — a gateway to Crimea located on the mouth of the Dnipro River to the Black Sea — was annexed by Russia last month, together with three other Ukrainian regions amid wide international condemnation.

The Russian-backed authority told civilians in the city Saturday to cross to the eastern bank of the river.

“Due to the tense situation at the front, the increased danger of massive shelling of the city and the threat of terrorist attacks, all civilians must immediately leave the city,” a message to residents posted on Telegram reads. “Take care of the safety of your family and friends! Do not forget documents, money, valuables and clothes.”

Some context: Earlier this week, Kremlin-backed officials ramped up the relocation of up to 60,000 people from the city as Russia’s forces struggled to withstand the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

The Kyiv government has accused Russia of generating “hysteria” to compel people to leave. By Thursday, Ukrainian officials believed that fewer than half of Kherson’s civilian population was left in the city – around 130,000 people.

Ukrainian forces have been advancing through several parts of the broader Kherson region in recent weeks, capturing villages and farmland along the western bank of the Dnipro River. Today’s order urged residents to the other side.

Ukrainian people are ready to suffer through winter blackouts, infrastructure minister says

From CNN's Xiaofei Xu
Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov speaks with CNN on Friday October 21.
Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov speaks with CNN on Friday October 21.
CNN

The people of Ukraine are “ready to suffer” through a potentially dark and cold winter as long as Russian troops are still occupying Ukraine’s territory, the country’s infrastructure minister told CNN on Friday.

“Everybody feels that our army on the battlefield is winning,” Oleksandr Kubrakov told CNN’s Julia Chatterley. But they also understand that the attacks on the infrastructure are aimed at making people’s lives more complicated, he said. 

Some background: Days of devastating attacks on energy infrastructure have caused the nation to lose at least 40% of its power-generating capacity.

Ukrainian officials warned earlier this week that both emergency and scheduled blackouts would follow. Those power outages impacted the capital Kyiv and other central regions Thursday before expanding to eastern regions.

A top priority for Ukraine now is to maintain connectivity between different regions for military and humanitarian transport, while also keeping the energy infrastructure running, Kubrakov told CNN.

Ukraine will not negotiate with Russia as long as Russian soldiers are still occupying Ukrainian land, he added.

US congressional delegation visits Kyiv in wake of drone attacks on the city

From CNN's Nic Robertson, Mark Esplin and Andrew Carey in Kyiv
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky greets Rep. Jim Himes on Friday October 21.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky greets Rep. Jim Himes on Friday October 21.
Office of President of Ukraine

Three members of the US House Intelligence Committee met with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Friday.

It is the first visit by a congressional delegation to the city in more than a month, and the first since Russia began a campaign of air strikes targeting civilian infrastructure in the Ukrainian capital and other major cities.

Standing close to the site of a recent drone attack on a power plant in Kyiv, Rep. Jim Himes, the head of the delegation, told CNN’s Nic Robertson the visit was about showing solidarity with Ukraine, which he said was “fighting for the democracy that so much of the world cares about.”

“We all felt it was really important that we be here on a bipartisan basis to make an unmistakable statement that the people of the United States and the government of the United States stands with the people and with the government of Ukraine,” said Himes, a Democrat.

GOP Rep. Mike Turner said “there is strong bipartisan support for Ukraine, and it will continue,” when asked by CNN whether US aid to Ukraine could change if Republicans gain control of the House in November’s midterm elections.

Remember: That issue became a campaign trail talking point this week after House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said if the GOP wins the chamber, it may not be as forthcoming with aid to the embattled nation.

US President Joe Biden seized on those comments and similar remarks from some Republicans, framing the position as undermining US leadership in an increasingly volatile world.

Creating an “air shield”: Ukraine’s military considers bolstering its air defense capabilities a key concern. Zelensky appealed to the visiting delegation for help with creating what he described as an “air shield” over the country, according to a statement released by his office.

Turner told CNN the US supply of weapons and intelligence to Ukraine would change as the nature of the threat changes.

“We’re looking at both air defense and also ways in which we can defeat these individual drones. But we’re going to have to accomplish that together,” he said. “Our goals are aligned.”

