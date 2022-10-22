Russia’s war in Ukraine

Evacuees from Kherson arrive at the railway station in Dzhankoi, Crimea, on Friday, October 21. AP

The Russian-installed authority in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson has told civilians to “immediately leave the city” and relocate to the eastern bank of the Dnipro River.

Kherson — a gateway to Crimea located on the mouth of the Dnipro River to the Black Sea — was annexed by Russia last month, together with three other Ukrainian regions amid wide international condemnation.

The Russian-backed authority told civilians in the city Saturday to cross to the eastern bank of the river.

“Due to the tense situation at the front, the increased danger of massive shelling of the city and the threat of terrorist attacks, all civilians must immediately leave the city,” a message to residents posted on Telegram reads. “Take care of the safety of your family and friends! Do not forget documents, money, valuables and clothes.”

Some context: Earlier this week, Kremlin-backed officials ramped up the relocation of up to 60,000 people from the city as Russia’s forces struggled to withstand the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

The Kyiv government has accused Russia of generating “hysteria” to compel people to leave. By Thursday, Ukrainian officials believed that fewer than half of Kherson’s civilian population was left in the city – around 130,000 people.

Ukrainian forces have been advancing through several parts of the broader Kherson region in recent weeks, capturing villages and farmland along the western bank of the Dnipro River. Today’s order urged residents to the other side.