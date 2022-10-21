Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

Rhea Mogul
By Rhea Mogul, CNN
Updated 2:53 AM EDT, Fri October 21, 2022
moscow victory day parade
Russia has a huge nuclear arsenal but will Putin use it in Ukraine?
  • Rolling blackouts began Thursday across Ukraine after Russian attacks on energy infrastructure saw the nation lose at least 40% of its power-generating capacity.
  • The EU and the UK separately announced new sanctions on Iran for providing drones used by Russia in Ukraine. The US State Department has said it has “abundant evidence” that Russia is using Iranian-made drones, despite Tehran’s repeated denials.
  • A senior Ukrainian official says there is a growing danger that Russia will open a new front through its coordination with Belarus, using it to cut military supplies to Ukraine.
  • Around 15,000 civilians in the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region have been “relocated” away from the front line, a Russian-backed official said.
Iran respects Ukraine's "territorial integrity," Iranian foreign minister tells top EU official

From CNN's Irene Nasser
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian speaks during a joint news conference in Moscow, on August 31.
Maxim Shemetov/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Despite its cooperation with Russia on defense capabilities, Iran respects Ukraine’s “territorial integrity,” the Iranian foreign minister claimed on Friday in a phone call with the European Union’s top diplomat ― in which he also denied that Tehran had provided Moscow with the drones used in deadly attacks on Kyiv this week.

“Tehran’s policy regarding the Ukraine war is to respect the country’s territorial integrity,” Hossein Amirabdollahian told Josep Borrell, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, according to a Twitter post from the Iranian Foreign Ministry.
“Iran does not send arms to the warring sides in Ukraine and wants an end to the war and an end to the displacement of people,” Amirabdollahian said, according to the post.
“The Iranian foreign minister underlined that the Islamic Republic is making an effort to stop the hostilities in Ukraine through diplomacy and it advises the Europeans to view the issue with a realistic approach.” 

Some context: Iran has repeatedly denied supplying “kamikaze” drones to Russia in the face of mounting evidence to the contrary. On Thursday, the White House said Iranian military personnel have visited Crimea to assist with Russian operations targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukraine using drones. John Kirby, the communications coordinator at the National Security Council, said the presence of Iranian personnel was evidence of Tehran’s direct engagement in the conflict. “They can lie to the world but they certainly can’t hide the facts,” he said.

6 killed in Ukrainian HIMARS attacks on Luhansk, pro-Russia officials say

From CNN's Josh Pennington

A least six people have been killed and 10 others injured in the past 24 hours by Ukrainian missile attacks on the eastern Luhansk region, according to pro-Russian officials in the occupied territory.

The Moscow-backed Luhansk People’s Republic Joint Centre for Control and Coordination (JCCC) claimed the attacks were carried out by Ukrainian forces using American HIMARS multi-launch rocket systems. 

The settlements of Lysychansk, Brianka, Troitske, Rubizhne, Chervony Prapor and Brianka were hit in the attacks on Thursday and Friday, the JCCC said.

Five of those killed were employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Chervony Prapor, it added.

Some context: Luhansk is among four regions of Ukraine that Russia is attempting to annex in violation of international law even as a Ukrainian counteroffensive advances in the the south and east of the country. On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he had signed a law introducing martial law in the four regions.

Ukrainian police complete exhumation of largest mass grave in de-occupied Lyman

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva in Kyiv, Ukraine
Authorities exhume the graves of civilians who were killed in Lyman, Ukraine on October 15.
Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Ukraine has completed the exhumation of bodies in the largest mass grave discovered following the retreat of Russian troops from the eastern city of Lyman, Ukrainian police said Thursday.

According to the National Police of Ukraine, 146 bodies were exhumed at the Lyman cemetery in the Donetsk region, of which 111 were civilians and 35 military personnel.

Police said some of the victims died of shrapnel injuries from Russian shelling, adding some bodies showed signs of having suffered “a violent death,” without giving further details.

CNN teams who went to Lyman previously reported seeing bodies with their hands tied behind their backs in the mass graves.

With the cemetery exhumations now complete, the number of bodies exhumed in Lyman now totals 166, of which five are children, according to police.

The victims will be reburied after a forensic medical examination while the exhumation of civilians buried elsewhere is ongoing, police said.

Deadly Ukraine strikes hit "civilian crossing" near key Kherson bridge, Russia-backed official says

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva in Kyiv, Ukraine

At least two people have been killed and 10 more wounded after Ukrainian missile strikes hit a “civilian crossing” near the Antonivskyi Bridge in Kherson late Thursday, according to the southern region’s Russian-appointed chairman.

“Unfortunately, today after 11 p.m. the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted a strike on the civilian crossing,” Sergey Eliseev said on Telegram, adding the civilians were on the crossing at that time of night “because a lot of residents of Kherson region wish to leave the territory to survive the aggravation of the military situation.”

Eliseev said he went to the scene of the strikes, and later to the regional hospital where the injured had been taken with shrapnel wounds and head injuries.

The Russian-backed Kherson region administration said on its Telegram channel that Ukraine’s military “fired 12 HIMARS at the civilian crossing near the Antonivskyi Bridge, which also operates at night due to the large number of people wishing to travel to the left bank of the Dnipro River.”

Ukraine’s military is yet to comment.

Some context: The alleged missile strikes come as fighting escalates in the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, where the pro-Moscow authorities are trying to “relocate” up to 60,000 civilians. Kherson is among four regions of Ukraine that Russia is attempting to annex in violation of international law. 

It also comes after days of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure that have caused fatalities and the loss of at least 40% of the country’s power-generating capacity. 

"I sent him bottles of Lambrusco": Italy's Berlusconi boasts about friendship with Putin in leaked audio

From CNN's Valentina Di Donato, Antonia Mortensen, Sugam Pokharel and Sharon Braithwaite
Former Italian leader Silvio Berlusconi speaks in Rome, Italy, on September 22.  
Riccardo Fabi/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi sparked controversy this week when audio released by Italian news agency LaPresse revealed the 86-year-old speaking about his “re-established” relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Berlusconi says in the audio that Putin sent him 20 bottles of vodka and a “very sweet letter” on his birthday last month.

His office confirmed with CNN on Thursday that the clips were authentic — apparently having been secretly recorded during a meeting of Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party in the parliamentary chamber on Tuesday.

“I sent him bottles of Lambrusco (Italian sparkling wine) and an equally sweet letter,” Berlusconi says in the LaPresse audio clip.

He also says he had “re-established relations with President Putin” and goes on to boast that the Russian leader called him “the first of his five true friends.”

A party spokesperson denied Berlusconi was in touch with Putin, saying the former prime minister had been telling parliamentarians “an old story referring to an episode many years ago.”

However, in the LaPresse audio, Berlusconi can be heard saying Putin “was against any initiative” for war against Ukraine.

The comments have raised eyebrows among Ukraine watchers as Berlusconi is expected to be part of Italy’s incoming coalition government led by the ultra-conservative Giorgia Meloni — who has been steadfast in her support for Ukraine.

Silvio Berlusconi leaves the Senate after the meeting to elect the group leaders, Rome, 18 Oct 2022
Francesco Fotia/Shutterstock

Biden says he's concerned for future of US aid to Ukraine if GOP wins the House

From CNN's Phil Mattingly and Sam Fossum

President Joe Biden on Thursday seized on recent comments from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy calling into question future Ukraine aid, framing the position as undermining the US role — and leadership — in an increasingly volatile world.

“They said that if they win, they’re not likely to fund — to help — continue to fund Ukraine, the Ukrainian war against the Russians,” Biden said at a fundraiser in Philadelphia for Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman, according to the press pool. “These guys don’t get it. It’s a lot bigger than Ukraine — it’s Eastern Europe. It’s NATO. It’s real, serious, serious consequential outcomes. They have no sense of American foreign policy.”

Earlier in the day, as Biden and Fetterman dropped by a Primanti Bros. sandwich shop near Pittsburgh, he similarly told reporters of future aid: “Yeah I am worried about that because they said they’ll cut it.”

President Joe Biden speaks about his infrastructure agenda at Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
Patrick Semansky/AP

White House says Iran sent personnel to Crimea to train Russians to use drones

From CNN's Kevin Liptak in Washington

The White House says Iranian military personnel have visited Crimea to assist with Russian operations targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukraine using drones.

John Kirby, the communications coordinator at the National Security Council, said the presence of Iranian personnel was evidence of Tehran’s direct engagement in the conflict.

CNN previously reported that Iranian military personnel had been sent to Crimea to train Russian forces.

“Iranian military personnel were on the ground in Crimea and assisted with these operations,” he said. “Russia has received dozens of UAVs so far and will likely continue to receive additional shipments in the future.”

The US has said before that Russia was obtaining drones from Iran, but has not previously disclosed that Iranian personnel are on the ground assisting in using the weapons.

A drone flies over Kyiv during an attack on October 17, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. - Ukraine officials said on October 17, 2022 that the capital Kyiv had been struck four times in an early morning Russian attack with Iranian drones that damaged a residential building and targeted the central train station. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images

UK sanctions Iran over "kamikaze" Russian drones used in Ukraine

From CNN's Lindsay Isaac
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly leaves following a weekly cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London on October 11.
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly leaves following a weekly cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London on October 11.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The UK is slapping new sanctions on Iran for supplying Russia with “kamikaze” drones used to bombard Ukraine, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

In a statement, Cleverly accused Iran of “warmongering” by profiting from “Russia’s abhorrent attacks on Ukrainian citizens and adding to the suffering of the people and the destruction of critical infrastructure.” 

The new sanctions match measures agreed to by the EU on Thursday, targeting three individuals and one business responsible for providing drones to Moscow. 

Subject to asset freezes and travel bans are:

  • Maj. Gen. Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, the chairman of the armed forces general staff.
  • Brig. Gen. Seyed Hojjatollah Qureishi, the key Iranian negotiator in the deal that has provided Russia with the Iranian-produced drones.
  • Brig. Gen. Saeed Aghajani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) — a branch of the Iranian armed forces. 

One entity — Aerospace Force UAV Command — reported to have been in the temporarily controlled territories of Ukraine advising Russian forces on how to use the drones, is also subject to an asset freeze. 

More context: Iran has denied supplying weapons to Russia despite evidence to the contrary. CNN reported Tuesday that Iran has sent military personnel to Russian-occupied territory inside Crimea to train and advise the Russian military on the use of their drones, according to two sources familiar with US intelligence. 

A spokesperson for the Iranian mission at the United Nations said “Iran does not confirm this claim and rejects it.” 

“These cowardly drone strikes are an act of desperation. By enabling these strikes, these individuals and a manufacturer have caused the people of Ukraine untold suffering. We will ensure that they are held to account for their actions,” Cleverly said.

Russia's military is focused on holding off southern counteroffensive, Ukraine says

From CNN's Julia Kesaieva

A senior Ukrainian official says that Russian forces’ “task number one” is to hold the southern front line.

The Russians are digging in and sending more resources in hopes of holding off the Ukrainian forces pushing toward Kherson, said Oleksii Hromov, a top official with the military’s General Staff.

“The enemy plans to fulfill this task with the help of the first wave of the partial mobilization and by increasing the number of their troops on the west bank of the Dnipro River,” he said, referring to a key waterway where fighting has recently taken place on both banks.

Hromov suggested there were now more than 40 Russian battalion tactical groups in the Kherson region. Each group usually comprises some 1,000 personnel.

Why this region is key:

“For Putin’s regime, the south direction — Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv — has strategic meaning from the point of view of preserving the land corridor to Crimea and water supply to the peninsula, as well as creating a future bridgehead for the capture of Mykolaiv and Odesa regions, depriving Ukraine of the status of a maritime state,” Hromov said. 

In his own statement, the Russia-backed head of Crimea stressed the region’s importance to Moscow and its appointed leaders in occupied Ukraine.

“Our common position is that the protection of Kherson region will ensure the security of the Republic of Crimea. To that end, we will continue to take all necessary measures, including providing maximum assistance to the troops and law enforcement units on the front lines,” Sergey Aksenov said Thursday.

Ukrainian military sees growing risk of Russia reopening a northern front from Belarus, official says

From CNN's Tom Lister

A senior Ukrainian military official says there is growing danger that Russia will open a new front in the war through its coordination with Belarus, using it to cut military supplies to Ukraine.

“This time, the direction of the offensive may be changed to the (western part) of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border to cut the main logistics arteries of supplying weapons and military equipment to Ukraine from partner countries.”

Hromov said Ukraine’s defense forces were “taking measures to ensure reliable coverage of the state border of Ukraine and the city of Kyiv from the northern direction. In case the enemy decides to open the so-called second front, namely, to conduct offensive actions from the Republic of Belarus, we will be ready for an adequate response.”

More background: Belarusian authorities have denied any plans for mobilization but have held a high number of training and readiness exercises this year and recently announced a joint force with Russian troops.

The last time Belarusian and Russian forces held joint exercises, in February, many of those Russian forces went on to cross the Ukrainian border in their ill-fated drive toward the capital.

Ukraine and Belarus share a 1,000-kilometer (about 620-mile) frontier, much of it sparsely populated and thickly forested.

Belarus does not have a mighty army in numbers. But the prospect of the long northern border again becoming a passageway for Russian forces would be a nightmare for Ukraine’s already stretched forces.

Blackouts extended to 3 eastern regions of Ukraine

From CNN’s Olga Voitovych in Kyiv and Jo Shelley in London

Ukraine’s state energy company has been forced to extend its temporary electricity restrictions to three eastern regions as the nation continues to grapple with limited supply.

Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava were added to the list of areas under a “temporary controlled restriction,” according to Ukrenergo, the energy agency.

The company said earlier Thursday that it had been forced to implement restrictions on electricity use in the capital Kyiv and other central regions because of high energy demand there.

Ihor Taburets, the head of the Cherkasy regional military administration, said the emergency power outages were needed to stabilize the country’s power grid.

The electricity supply to “socially important facilities” would be maintained, he added.

Remember: Days of devastating Russian attacks on energy infrastructure have caused the nation lose at least 40% of its power-generating capacity. Ukrainian officials warned earlier this week that both emergency and scheduled blackouts would follow.

European Union agrees on new Iran sanctions over drones, says EU presidency

From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite in London

European Union members have agreed on new sanctions against Iran over supplying drones that have been used to attack Ukraine, the Czech presidency of the EU said on Thursday.

“EU ambassadors agreed on measures against entities supplying Iranian drones that hit Ukraine,” the presidency said on Twitter, adding that the sanctions will come into force on Thursday afternoon. “EU states decided to freeze the assets of three individuals and one entity responsible for drone deliveries.”

The EU is “also prepared to extend sanctions to four more Iranian entities that already featured in a previous sanctions list,” it concluded.

Some context: Iran has repeatedly denied supplying Russia with weapons for use in Ukraine, saying last week that it “has not and will not” do so.

On Wednesday, EU spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said the bloc had “sufficient evidence” to sanction Iran in relation to supplying drones to Russia, which are believed to have been used against Ukraine.

Earlier this week, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said a total of 37 Iranian Shahed-136 drones and three cruise missiles launched by Russia were shot down overnight Sunday and on Monday.

