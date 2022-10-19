Live Updates

Russia’s war in Ukraine

Tara Subramaniam
By Tara Subramaniam, CNN
Updated 6:01 AM EDT, Wed October 19, 2022
What Ukrainians learn from downed drones used by Russia
European Commission chief labels Russia's attacks on Ukrainian power infrastructure as "war crimes"

From CNN’s Allegra Goodwin in London
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses the floor during a debate at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on October 19.
Frederick Florin/AFP/Getty Images

Moscow’s strikes on critical energy infrastructure in Ukraine constitute “war crimes,” according to the head of the European Commission.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described the attacks as “acts of pure terror,” which she said were “marking a new chapter in an already very cruel war.”

“Targeted attacks on civilian infrastructure with the clear aim to cut off men, women, children of water, electricity and heating with the winter coming, these are acts of pure terror and we have to call it as such,” von der Leyen said in a speech to lawmakers at the European Parliament Wednesday.

The Kremlin has launched a far-reaching assault on Ukrainian power facilities in recent days, leaving major cities without access to water or electricity.

On Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said 30% of the country’s power stations have now been destroyed since October 10, causing “massive blackouts” across the country.

Newly-appointed Russian commander laments "very difficult" situation in Kherson, as Kyiv leads advance in the south

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva in Kyiv and Mick Krever
Colonel General Sergey Surovikin delivers a speech in Moscow, Russia, on June 9, 2017.
Pavel Golovkin/AP

The newly-appointed commander of Moscow’s operations in Ukraine, General Sergey Surovikin, has said the state of Russia’s “special military operation” in Kherson is “very difficult,” amid Kyiv’s efforts to retake the southern Ukrainian region.

“The Russian army will ensure the safe evacuation of the population,” Surovikin said.

Ukraine has made significant gains toward Kherson in recent weeks, along the western (or right) bank of the Dnipro river. The head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Agency has said that he hopes to recapture the city by the end of the year.

The Kremlin announced last week that its forces would help evacuate residents of occupied Kherson to other areas to move residents out of harm’s way, in the latest indication that Russian forces are struggling in the face of Ukrainian advances.

The Ukrainian deputy head of the Kherson region characterized Russia’s “evacuations” as “semi-voluntary deportation of the Ukrainian population.” The practice has drawn deep concern from international bodies and human rights groups, which have said it may constitute a crime against humanity.

The Ukrainian military said Monday that Russian forces were busy building fortifications in the Kherson region and that they were moving civilians to Crimea.

The Russian-backed leader in Ukraine’s Kherson region also announced Tuesday that there would be a further “organized relocation” of civilians away from frontline settlements.

“I took the difficult but correct decision to announce the organized relocation of the civilian population of Beryslav, Bilozerka, Snihurivka and Oleksandrivka communities to the left bank of the Dnipro river,” Vladimir Saldo said on Telegram, referring to the eastern bank of the river.
“This decision was prompted by the creation of large-scale defensive fortifications so that any attack could be repelled. There is no place for civilians where the military operate. Let the Russian army do its job.”

Saldo said that any civilians who decided to move on “to the regions of Russia” would be given assistance with housing.

Some background: A July report by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said that “massive deportation of civilians” by Russia could, along with other alleged abuses, constitute crimes against humanity.

The OSCE mission that compiled the report wrote that 1.3 million Ukrainian citizens had been deported against their will to Russia and said there was evidence that tens of thousands of civilians had been detained at so-called filtration centers before being transported to Russian-controlled areas of eastern Ukraine.

More than 1,000 Ukrainian settlements were without power on Tuesday

From CNN’s Maria Kostenko
Firefighters work to put out a fire at an energy infrastructure facility damaged by a Russian missile strike in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, on October 18.
State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Reuters

Over 1,000 settlements in Ukraine did not have power Tuesday following Russia’s spate of attacks on critical infrastructure across the country, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy.

“1,162 settlements remain without power supply at the moment,” Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, a spokesperson for the country’s State Emergency Service, said late Tuesday, citing the ministry.

“This is in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions – including in the occupied territories,” he added.

Swathes of Ukrainian territory have been hit with electricity and water outages, as the Kremlin ramped up strikes on energy facilities earlier this week.

Dnipropetrovsk hit by power outages after Russian attacks "all night long," military official says

From CNN’s Olga Voitovych

Dnipropetrovsk was hit “all night long” by Russian attacks, causing power outages in towns and villages in the central Ukrainian region, a military official said in a Telegram post Wednesday. 

“The Russians had been hitting the region all night long with various weapons. Two districts — Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol — were shelled. The energy infrastructure in the Kryvyi Rih district was hit by rockets [causing] serious destruction,” said Valentyn Reznichenko, the head of Dnipropetrovsk’s regional military administration. 
“There is no electricity in towns and villages in Apostolove, Zelenodolsk, Shyroke and Sofiivka territorial communities and one of the districts of Kryvyi Rih.”

There were also “water outages” in the same communities, the post added.

Earlier Wednesday, Kryvyi Rih’s mayor said parts of the city were without electricity due to an overnight strike on an energy facility. 

Ukraine has been facing a wide assault on critical infrastructure and power sources from Russian forces this week.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the country’s military had targeted “energy systems” in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that as of Tuesday, 30% of the country’s power stations have been destroyed since October 10, contributing to “massive blackouts” across the country.

Ukraine's military says 13 "kamikaze" drones shot down in Mykolaiv region early Wednesday 

From CNN’s Josh Pennington

Ukraine’s military said it shot down 13 “kamikaze” drones over the southern Mykolaiv region overnight, according to a statement on Telegram Wednesday. 

“During the night of October 18-19, the enemy attacked the Mykolaiv region twice with ‘Shahed-136’ kamikaze drones,” the Armed Forces statement read. “Eleven were shot down by the air defense of air command “South”, two more — by soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine and the State Border Service of Ukraine.”

In an earlier post, the military said 12 drones in total had been taken out. 

CNN cannot independently confirm the Ukrainian military’s claims. 

Ukraine has been facing a wide assault on critical infrastructure and power sources this week involving drones and cruise missiles. 

What are “kamikaze” drones? Unlike more traditional, larger and faster military drones that return to base after dropping missiles, “kamikaze” drones are designed to crash into a target and explode, detonating their warhead and destroying the drones in the process.

The Ukrainian military and US intelligence say Russia is using Iranian-made attack drones. US officials told CNN in July that Iran had begun showcasing Shahed series drones to Russia at Kashan Airfield south of Tehran the previous month.

In August, US officials said Russia had bought these drones and was training its forces how to use them. According to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russia has ordered 2,400 Shahed-136 drones from Iran.

Enerhodar faces power and water outages due to overnight shelling, mayor says

From CNNs Olga Voitovych in Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian-occupied city of Enerhodar in southeastern Ukraine is facing power and water outages due to shelling overnight, Mayor Dmytro Orlov said in a Telegram post Wednesday. 

“At night, Enerhodar came under fire again. The city is partially without electricity and water. The shelling, first of the industrial zone, and then of the city itself, began around midnight and did not stop in the morning,” Orlov said. 

“There are reports of damage to one of the substations, as well as to the building of the executive committee of the city council,” he continued, adding there was no information regarding potential casualties yet. 

The city sits on the south bank of the Dnipro River, near the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Ukraine has been facing a wide assault on critical infrastructure and power sources from Russian forces this week.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the country’s military had targeted “energy systems” in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that as of Tuesday, 30% of the country’s power stations have been destroyed since October 10, contributing to “massive blackouts” across the country.

Friend recalls "wonderful couple" killed in Russian drone attack on Kyiv

From CNN's Olga Voitovych in Kyiv, Ukraine and Mick Krever 

A pregnant woman and her husband killed in Kyiv by what Ukrainian officials said was a Russian “kamikaze” drone strike were inseparable, like “yin and yang,” their close friend has told CNN.

“These people loved life,” Anna Petrukova said of Victoria Zamchenko and her husband Bohdan, both 34, who she described as a “wonderful couple.” 

The Zamchenkos died at home in their apartment in Kyiv on Monday, following a barrage of strikes by Russian-launched, Iranian-made “kamikaze” drones, according to Ukrainian officials.

Victoria Zamchenko was six months pregnant with the couple’s first child.

Kryvyi Rih is the latest Ukrainian city to report power outages due to air raids 

From CNN’s Josh Pennington

Parts of Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine are now without power due to a strike on an energy infrastructure facility, the city’s Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said in a Telegram post Wednesday. 

“Due to destruction caused by a strike on an energy infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih during the last air raid many settlements of the district and the Ingulets micro district in Kryvyi Rih are without electricity,” Vilkul wrote. “Electrical engineers are working to restore power.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that 30% of the country’s power stations have been destroyed in Russian attacks since October 10, causing “massive blackouts” across the country.

US, France and UK to discuss Iran's drone transfers to Russia at UN meeting Wednesday

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler
A Russian drone, which local authorities believe to be an Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicle, in Kyiv on Oct. 17.
(Roman Petushkov/Reuters)

The United States, France and the United Kingdom plan to discuss Iran’s drone transfers to Russia at a closed UN Security Council meeting Wednesday, a US official told CNN.

The meeting comes as Russia has launched Iranian-made drones against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, killing several people. 

The three countries have said that the transfer of Iranian-made drones is a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which restricts certain arms transfers to or from Iran. It is unclear whether they will raise this specific point in the meeting tomorrow or move to snap back sanctions on Iran for the arms transfers. 

“I think you probably saw earlier today, our French and British allies publicly offered the assessment that Iran’s supply of these UAVs to Russia is a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, and this is something that we agree with,” State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said Monday.

UNSCR 2231 was tied to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, and elements of that resolution, including a ban on the transfer of conventional weapons, were phased out in 2020. The Trump administration attempted to unilaterally snap back the arms embargo in September 2021 and the Biden administration told the UN Security Council it was reversing those efforts in February 2021.

Patel noted that UNSCR 2231 prohibits the transfer from Iran of all items, materials, equipment and goods and technology unless approved in advance by the UN Security Council on a case-by-case basis.

He also said the range of the drones being greater than 300 kilometers (186 miles) put them in violation of the resolution.

Iran has sent military trainers to Crimea to train Russian forces to use drones

From CNN's Katie Bo Lillis and Natasha Bertrand

Iran has sent military personnel to Russian-occupied territory inside Crimea to train and advise the Russian military on the use of Iranian-built drones that Moscow has used to devastating effect in its war in Ukraine, according to two sources familiar with US intelligence.

Russia has launched many of what is believed to be a store of hundreds of Iranian-made drones from Crimea in a fusillade that has targeted Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure in increasing numbers in recent weeks. The drones have been seen as a signal of growing closeness between Tehran and Moscow.

CNN has reached out to the Iranian mission at the United Nations for comment.

State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said Tuesday that the “deepening” of relations between Moscow and Tehran should be seen as “a profound threat.”

The Daily Mirror first reported the trainers’ presence in Ukraine.

Germany's cybersecurity chief fired following reports of alleged Russian ties

From CNN's Inke Kappeler

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser sacked Arne Schönbohm, the head of the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), with immediate effect from his duties, a spokesperson for the ministry told CNN on Tuesday, after recent media reports alleged he had links with people involved with Russian intelligence services.

In the wake of the “current crisis situation regarding Russian hybrid warfare,” the allegations “have permanently damaged the necessary public trust in the neutrality and impartiality of Schönbohm’s conduct of office as president of Germany’s most important cybersecurity authority,” the spokesman said in a statement.

Biden administration and Russia in touch as part of efforts to secure release of Griner and Whelan

From CNN's Kylie Atwood and Jennifer Hansler

The Biden administration has had communications with Russia to try and secure the release of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan “as recently as within past days” said a senior administration official, speaking to CNN on Griner’s 32nd birthday, which she will be spending in a Russian jail.

The United States first put an offer for a prisoner swap on the table with Russia back in June — the details of which CNN exclusively reported — and “conversations have not been static since then” the official said.

Despite the “pretty persistent” pace of discussions between the US and Russia to secure the Americans’ release, the official said that the Biden administration has yet to receive a serious counteroffer from the Russian side.

“We have worked hard to try to demonstrate the sorts of things that could well be the basis for resolving this and each time we have articulated that it’s been met not with a serious counteroffer,” the official said.

They said the Russians have countered with “something not in our control, not in our ability to deliver,” but did not go into further specifics.

"Massive blackouts" as 30% of Ukraine's power stations destroyed in just over a week, Zelensky says

From CNN's Sana Noor Haq, Gul Tuysuz and Uliana Pavlova
A supermarket worker installs a light powered by a generator in Kharkiv, Ukraine on October 17.
(Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters)

Thirty percent of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed in just over a week, leading to “massive blackouts” across the country, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday, as the Kremlin steps up attacks on critical energy infrastructure.

“Another kind of Russian terrorist attacks: targeting energy & critical infrastructure. Since Oct. 10, 30% of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed, causing massive blackouts across the country,” Zelensky tweeted Tuesday.

He added that there was “no space left for negotiations with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s regime.”

The Russian Defense Ministry later confirmed that the country’s military had launched high-precision strikes on “energy systems” in Ukraine.

“During the day, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continued to strike with long-range high-precision air and sea-based weapons on military command and energy systems of Ukraine, as well as arsenals with foreign-made ammunition and weapons, all designated targets were hit,” Lieutenant-Colonel Igor Konashenkov said Tuesday.

