Russia’s war in Ukraine

Two strikes on an energy facility in Zhytomyr, located west of Ukraine’s capital, are causing power and water outages, according to Ukrainian officials.

“Preliminarily, two hits at the power supply facility. The State Emergency Service is working,” Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President’s Office said in a post on Telegram.

The mayor of Zhytomyr, Serhii Sukhomlyn, said the city is experiencing power outages.

“The morning began with hits at Zhytomyr. Now there is no power or water supply in the city,” he said.

Hospitals are working on backup power supply, he added.

Power facilities in Kyiv and Dnipro were also hit by Russian strikes Tuesday, according to Ukrainian officials.