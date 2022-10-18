Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

'I wanted it to end': American captured by Russian-backed forces describes torture
  • Ukraine’s energy infrastructure came under renewed attack by Russia on Tuesday, including strikes on facilities in Kyiv and Dnipro, according to officials.
  • It comes after at least four people were killed in Kyiv by Russian attacks with Iranian-made “kamikaze” drones on Monday. Among the dead were a pregnant woman and her husband, according to the capital’s mayor.
  • Ukraine and Russian-backed authorities in the eastern Donetsk region exchanged more than 200 prisoners. The swap also featured a meeting between Ukrainian and Russian human rights officials.
  • At least 13 people were killed after a Russian bomber jet crashed into a residential building in the Russian city of Yeysk, near the Sea of Azov, officials said.
Strikes on Zhytomyr energy facility cause power and water outages, Ukrainian officials say

Two strikes on an energy facility in Zhytomyr, located west of Ukraine’s capital, are causing power and water outages, according to Ukrainian officials. 

“Preliminarily, two hits at the power supply facility. The State Emergency Service is working,” Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President’s Office said in a post on Telegram. 

The mayor of Zhytomyr, Serhii Sukhomlyn, said the city is experiencing power outages.

Hospitals are working on backup power supply, he added. 

Power facilities in Kyiv and Dnipro were also hit by Russian strikes Tuesday, according to Ukrainian officials.

Ukraine claims 2 workers kidnapped at Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

A view of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on September 11.
Two Ukrainian workers at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant were “kidnapped” Monday, Ukrainian state energy company Energoatom claimed in a Telegram post. 

“Yesterday, Russian nuclear terrorists detained Oleh Kostyukov, the head of information technology service at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and Oleh Osheka, assistant of the general director of the plant, and took them to an unknown destination. Currently, nothing is known about their whereabouts and condition,” Energoatom said Tuesday. 
“We appeal to the Director General of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, and the entire world to make every effort and take all possible measures to free the ZNPP workers from the captivity of Russian terrorists and facilitate their return to duty.”

CNN cannot independently confirm Energoatom’s claims. 

Last week, Energoatom also accused Russian forces of kidnapping Valeriy Martyniuk, a deputy director general at the nuclear plant. 

The plant, which sits in the Russian-occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, is the largest in Europe. It has been held by Russian forces for more than seven months but is operated by its Ukrainian staff.

Kyiv energy facility hit by strikes, Ukrainian officials say 

An energy facility in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv was hit by at least three Russian strikes on Tuesday morning, according to a senior official

“Preliminary three strikes on an energy facility on the Left bank of the city,” Deputy head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko said in a post on Telegram. 

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitchko said: “Explosions again in Kyiv this morning. It’s Desnyanskyi district. Critical infrastructure facility. All services are headed to the scene.”

The strikes come a day after at least four people were killed when Russia attacked Kyiv with Iranian-made “kamikaze” drones.

Energy targeted: A power facility in the central city of Dnipro was severely damaged by two strikes on Tuesday, according to Ukrainian officials.

Last week, Ukraine’s energy minister told CNN that recent Russian strikes had hit about 30% of the country’s energy infrastructure. Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said Moscow’s new tactic was targeting Ukrainian electricity exports to Europe, which “helps European countries to save on Russian gas and coal.”

At least 1 killed in Mykolaiv shelling, mayor says

A rescuer hands a woman her dog at the site of a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in Mykolaiv on Tuesday.
A man was killed when a residential building was hit by shelling in the southern Ukrainian port of Mykolaiv overnight, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevich said on Telegram Tuesday. 

“A night of shelling in Mykolaiv left a two-story residential building in the city’s central district destroyed. Rescuers pulled the body of a 55-year-old man from under the rubble. A flower market was also destroyed in the same area of the city,” Senkevich wrote. 
“As of 6:20 a.m., power supply was restored in Mykolaiv. I thank the power engineers for their efficient work.”

Shelling causes "severe damage" at Dnipro power facility, Ukrainian official says

A power facility in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro was severely damaged by two strikes on Tuesday, a top Ukrainian official said.

“Two strikes have hit an energy infrastructure facility, causing severe damage. The State Emergency Service is on site,” Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian President’s office, said in a statement on Telegram.

“Due to the shelling of the city, some areas may experience a loss of electricity and water supply. Response teams are already working on restoring services,” he added in a later post. 

Some context: Last week, Ukraine’s energy minister told CNN that recent Russian strikes had hit about 30% of the country’s energy infrastructure. Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said Moscow’s new tactic was targeting Ukrainian electricity exports to Europe, which “helps European countries to save on Russian gas and coal.”

Kharkiv "under fire," city's mayor says 

Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine is “under fire,” the city’s mayor said in a Telegram post Tuesday, reporting a “series of explosions.” 

“Kharkiv is under fire. Within five minutes there were two series of explosions in the city. According to preliminary information, the district of one of the industrial enterprises of the city is under attack,” Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city before the start of the war, is among the territories reclaimed by Ukrainian forces during their recent counteroffensive.

The reports of explosions in Kharkiv Tuesday come a day after at least four people were killed when Russia attacked Ukraine’s capital Kyiv with Iranian-made “kamikaze” drones, according to Ukrainian officials.

13 killed as military jet crashes into apartments in western Russia, state media reports

At least 13 people have died after a Russian SU-34 fighter jet crashed into a residential building in the western city of Yeysk during a training flight Monday, according to Russian state media and authorities.

The incident was due to one of the engines catching fire, reported state-run news agency RIA Novosti, which cited Russia’s Defense Ministry.

“According to the report of the ejected pilots, the cause of the plane crash was the ignition of one of the engines during take-off. At the site of the crash of the Su-34 in the courtyard of one of the residential quarters, the plane’s fuel ignited,” the ministry said in a statement to RIA.

The conditions of the ejected pilots are not clear.

RIA reported that 13 bodies, including those of three children, were removed from the debris as of Tuesday morning, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations. Earlier state media reports said at least 25 people were injured.

Yeysk is a port town on the shore of the Sea of Azov and is separated from occupied Russian territory in southern Ukraine by a narrow stretch of the sea.

Fire area caused by Russian jet crash spans 2,000 sq meters - state media Yeysk, Russia
Elon Musk says SpaceX has withdrawn request for Pentagon to fund Starlink in Ukraine

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said Monday afternoon that the funding request the company had made to the Pentagon to start picking up the bill for satellite internet services for Ukraine has been withdrawn.

Musk’s announcement on Twitter followed an exclusive CNN report that SpaceX made a request to the Pentagon in September saying they were no longer able to donate the critical Starlink terminals or support the expensive accompanying service “for an indefinite period of time.”

SpaceX asked the Pentagon to start paying for the service for the current terminals operated by the Ukrainian government as well as fund almost 8,000 new terminals and service for Ukraine’s military and intelligence services.

After the CNN report revealed the request and showed in greater detail that SpaceX is not solely responsible for Starlink access in Ukraine (in fact numerous international efforts funded much of it), Musk tweeted on Saturday: “To hell with it…even though Starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we’ll just keep funding the Ukraine govt for free.”

Musk’s tweet on Monday went a bit farther, saying the step had been taken to rescind the request to the Defense Department.

CNN has asked the Pentagon if SpaceX has withdrawn its request for funding.

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 04: SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket with the Dragon spacecraft atop is seen as Space X and NASA prepare for the launch of the Crew-5 mission, on October 04, 2022 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Crew-5 is scheduled to launch Wednesday, October 5 and will carry a four-person crew to the International Space Station.
EU produces record wind and solar energy as it shirks Russian gas

Wind and solar power have made up a record 24% of the European Union’s electricity mix since Russia launched its war on Ukraine, a new report says, a boost that has also helped the bloc battle soaring inflation.

The growth in renewable power capacity has saved the 27-nation bloc €99 billion ($97 billion) in avoided gas imports between March and September, which is €11 billion ($10.8 billion) more when compared with the same period from last year, according to the report published by climate think tanks E3G and Ember.

The boost in renewables comes as Europe tries to wean itself off Russian gas, as Moscow reduces, even cuts off, European nations’ energy supplies to gain leverage in the conflict. The war has forced the the EU to confront its costly dependence on Russian gas, which in 2020 accounted for 41% of the EU’s imports of the fossil fuel.

Record EU renewable energy production has softened the rising cost of gas.
US trying to speed up delivery of key air defense systems to Ukraine after drone attacks

The US Defense Department is trying to speed up the delivery of two advanced surface-to-air missile systems to Ukraine as Russia has increasingly used Iranian-supplied drones that explode on impact to pummel Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

The Pentagon’s effort is just the latest evidence of a newly urgent push by the US and its allies to help Ukraine build a comprehensive air and missile defense system to protect itself against these drones, which killed four in an attack on Kyiv on Monday.

The drones have become an increasingly urgent problem for Ukraine, and one that has drawn US condemnation. The State Department on Monday said that the drones are a violation of a UN Security Council resolution which restricts certain arms transfers to or from Iran.

Raytheon Technologies contractors set up and functions check a National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile launcher in support of Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) Onramp 2 at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, on Aug. 26, 2020.
Russia launches "kamikaze" drone attack on Kyiv, killing 4 and hitting civilian infrastructure

Ukrainian officials said at least four people were killed when Russia launched a barrage of Iranian-made “kamikaze” drone attacks in Kyiv on Monday, setting off warning sirens across the capital.

Four people were injured in the attacks and 19 people trapped under the destruction have been rescued, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a senior official working for Ukraine’s president.

The strikes on Kyiv appear to be part of a wider assault involving drones and cruise missiles aimed at critical infrastructure, especially power sources.

The Ukrainian Air Force said it had destroyed 37 Iranian-made kamikaze drones and three cruise missiles in the south and east of the country early Monday. Ukraine Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi said security forces were able to shoot down 36 of 42 drones that Russia launched on Monday. Around 30 of the drones targeted Kyiv, Monastyrskyi said on Ukrainian television.

TOPSHOT - A drone approaches for an attack in Kyiv on October 17, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
