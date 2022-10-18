Russia’s war in Ukraine

Ukraine’s foreign ministry on Tuesday called on Israel to “openly stand with Ukraine” and provide support “in the air defense sphere.”

“We [have been] working hard for a long time in order to ask Israel to get open to cooperation with Ukraine in the air defense sphere,” Dmytro Kuleba told reporters. “If Israel’s policy is to counteract Iran’s destructive actions, then it is time for Israel to openly stand with Ukraine.”

“Only the decisive support for Ukraine from our partners will definitely lead to Ukraine’s victory and stop the evil country, which is the Russian Federation, and everybody who helps that country,” he said. “Now Iran helps the Russian Federation for real with certain weapons. Today, without any exaggeration, the same drones that destroy Ukraine are aimed at Israel. I think [that’s] enough said. This should be a starting point for developing Israel’s policy.”

Israel has officially condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has sent aid to Kyiv, but it hasn’t yet provided the country with weapons.

Nachman Shai, Israel’s minister of diaspora affairs – whose agenda does not include military policy – tweeted on Sunday: “There is no longer any doubt where Israel should stand in this bloody conflict. The time has come for Ukraine to receive military aid as well, just as the USA and NATO countries provide.”