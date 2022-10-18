Russia’s war in Ukraine

Ukrainian police said they have exhumed the bodies of five children in the formerly Russian-occupied town of Lyman in eastern Donetsk region on Tuesday.
Four of the kids were buried in a mass grave at a cemetery and another was exhumed from a makeshift grave dug by his mother in their yard, according to the police.
“Investigators found four children in a mass burial at the cemetery. A mother has buried a boy in her own yard. It was preliminarily established that all of them died from shrapnel wounds as a result of Russian shelling,” the National Police of Ukraine said in a statement posted to Telegram.
Preliminary results indicated all five died from shrapnel wounds as a result of Russian shelling, police added.
“Police officers retrieved girls born in 2021, 2019, and 2008, and boys born in 2011 and 2012 from spontaneous graves. The two youngest girls were sisters,” the statement said.
The children will be reburied after forensic examination, according to the police.
Investigations are ongoing in Lyman, which was liberated by Ukraine on Oct 2.
“Investigative actions have been ongoing for two weeks in Lyman — at the site of the largest mass burial in the de-occupied part of Donetsk region. Investigative teams work continuously, searching for and interviewing relatives, establishing the history of all the dead,” the statement said.
Ukrainian authorities said Monday that they are exhuming up to 15 bodies a day in formerly occupied areas of Donetsk.