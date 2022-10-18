Live Updates

Russia’s war in Ukraine

Tara Subramaniam
By Tara Subramaniam and Sana Noor Haq, CNN
Updated 10:57 AM EDT, Tue October 18, 2022
CNN on scene in Kyiv after 'kamikaze' drones hit Ukrainian capital
  • Ukraine’s energy infrastructure came under renewed Russian attacks Tuesday, including a wave of strikes on facilities in Kyiv and Dnipro, according to officials.
  • “Massive blackouts” have taken place across Ukraine as 30% of the country’s power stations have been destroyed in just over a week, prompting residents to restrict energy and water use, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
  • The death toll in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv continues to climb following Russian attacks with Iranian-made “kamikaze” drones, officials said. At least five people were killed Monday and at least three people died in separate strikes on Tuesday.
  • Ukraine and Russian-backed authorities in the eastern Donetsk region exchanged more than 200 prisoners Monday. The swap also featured a meeting between Ukrainian and Russian human rights officials.
Ukraine calls on Israel to "openly stand" in solidarity and provide air defense support

From CNN's Eve Brennan in London

Ukraine’s foreign ministry on Tuesday called on Israel to “openly stand with Ukraine” and provide support “in the air defense sphere.”

“We [have been] working hard for a long time in order to ask Israel to get open to cooperation with Ukraine in the air defense sphere,” Dmytro Kuleba told reporters. “If Israel’s policy is to counteract Iran’s destructive actions, then it is time for Israel to openly stand with Ukraine.”

“Only the decisive support for Ukraine from our partners will definitely lead to Ukraine’s victory and stop the evil country, which is the Russian Federation, and everybody who helps that country,” he said. “Now Iran helps the Russian Federation for real with certain weapons. Today, without any exaggeration, the same drones that destroy Ukraine are aimed at Israel. I think [that’s] enough said. This should be a starting point for developing Israel’s policy.”

Israel has officially condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has sent aid to Kyiv, but it hasn’t yet provided the country with weapons.

Nachman Shai, Israel’s minister of diaspora affairs – whose agenda does not include military policy – tweeted on Sunday: “There is no longer any doubt where Israel should stand in this bloody conflict. The time has come for Ukraine to receive military aid as well, just as the USA and NATO countries provide.”

Death toll from Russian fighter jet crash increases to 14

From CNN's Katharina Krebs in London
Russian emergency personnel remove the wreckage of a Sukhoi Su-34 military jet from its crash site in the courtyard of a residential area in the town of Yeysk in southwestern Russia on October 18.
Russian emergency personnel remove the wreckage of a Sukhoi Su-34 military jet from its crash site in the courtyard of a residential area in the town of Yeysk in southwestern Russia on October 18.
AFP/Getty Images

At least 14 people have died following the crash of a Russian fighter jet into a residential building in the southern Russian city of Yeysk, a local official said Tuesday.

“The tragedy claimed the lives of 14 people. I offer my sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims,” the governor of the Krasnodar Krai region, Veniamin Kondratiev, said in a statement on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Kondratiev added that the body of the 14th deceased person was found by rescuers while clearing the rubble.

Estonian parliament designates Russia a "terrorist regime"

From CNN's Mick Krever in London

Estonia’s parliament, also known as the Riigikogu, on Tuesday designated Russia a “terrorist regime” and a “state supporting terrorism” over its war in Ukraine.

“Supporting the call of the Parliament of Ukraine to countries and international organisations, the Riigikogu declares the Russian regime a terrorist regime and the Russian Federation a state supporting terrorism, whose actions must be confronted together,” the president of Estonia’s parliament said in a statement. “The Riigikogu calls on the international community to adopt similar declarations.”

It also said that it considers Russia’s Wagner mercenaries, as well as the armed forces of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, to be terrorist organizations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats, it said, had “turned Russia into the biggest danger to peace both in Europe and in the whole world.” It also condemned Russia’s war and its “illegal annexation of territories.”

It said that Russia should be stripped of its permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

“The Riigikogu calls on the European Union and NATO Member States to decisively increase military aid to Ukraine. This is needed to stand against the aggression of the Russian Federation and to restore the sovereignty of Ukraine on its territory within its internationally recognised borders,” it added.

Kremlin claims "absurd" Nord Stream pipeline investigation aims to set up Russia

From CNN's Uliana Pavlova and Chris Liakos
Gas leak at Nord Stream 2 as seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm, Denmark, on September 27.
Gas leak at Nord Stream 2 as seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm, Denmark, on September 27.
Danish Defence Command/Reuters

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the investigation into the Nord Stream pipeline incident will “shift the blame on Russia.”

“We are unable to conduct our own investigation,” Peskov said during a daily call with journalists.

“The investigation will be adjusted to shift the blame on Russia. This is absurd,” he added.

Danish police said earlier Tuesday that the preliminary investigation shows damage to Nord Stream pipelines was caused by “powerful explosions.”

Last month, four leaks were discovered in the Nord Stream pipelines, near the Danish island of Bornholm, in the Baltic Sea. 

Western leaders said the leaks were the result of sabotage. Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that “Anglo-Saxons” were to blame for the explosions that damaged the Nord Stream pipelines.

UK defense minister will meet Tuesday with Pentagon and White House officials in Washington, DC 

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler and Barbara Starr
Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace arrives in Downing Street, London, on October 11.
Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace arrives in Downing Street, London, on October 11.
Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

British Minister of Defense Ben Wallace is in Washington, DC, to meet with his Pentagon counterpart US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and senior White House officials on Tuesday, according to a British Ministry of Defense source and multiple US officials.

His conversations will focus on shared security concerns — including Ukraine, the source said. 

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley will join the Austin-Wallace meeting, a defense official said. Wallace will also be meeting with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, a senior administration official separately confirmed.

Wallace was due to take questions from the House of Commons Defense Select Committee in Parliament Tuesday. 

Death toll from Tuesday's Kyiv attack rises to 3 

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva in Kyiv

The number of people killed in a Russian attack on Kyiv Tuesday morning now stands at three, according to the mayor of the Ukrainian capital.

“Three people were killed in today’s attack on critical infrastructure in Kyiv,” Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. “They are employees of one of the critical infrastructure facilities.”

Klitschko said that two objects were “heavily damaged.”

Kyiv residents have been asked to save electricity and water after two critical infrastructure facilities were struck on Tuesday, Klitschko said earlier in the day.

Bodies of 5 children exhumed in formerly occupied town in eastern Donetsk region, Ukrainian police say 

From CNN's Maria Kostenko in Kyiv

Ukrainian police said they have exhumed the bodies of five children in the formerly Russian-occupied town of Lyman in eastern Donetsk region on Tuesday. 

Four of the kids were buried in a mass grave at a cemetery and another was exhumed from a makeshift grave dug by his mother in their yard, according to the police.

“Investigators found four children in a mass burial at the cemetery. A mother has buried a boy in her own yard. It was preliminarily established that all of them died from shrapnel wounds as a result of Russian shelling,” the National Police of Ukraine said in a statement posted to Telegram.

Preliminary results indicated all five died from shrapnel wounds as a result of Russian shelling, police added.  

“Police officers retrieved girls born in 2021, 2019, and 2008, and boys born in 2011 and 2012 from spontaneous graves. The two youngest girls were sisters,” the statement said.

The children will be reburied after forensic examination, according to the police.

Investigations are ongoing in Lyman, which was liberated by Ukraine on Oct 2.

“Investigative actions have been ongoing for two weeks in Lyman — at the site of the largest mass burial in the de-occupied part of Donetsk region. Investigative teams work continuously, searching for and interviewing relatives, establishing the history of all the dead,” the statement said.

Ukrainian authorities said Monday that they are exhuming up to 15 bodies a day in formerly occupied areas of Donetsk.

Russia says high-precision strikes on Ukraine continued Tuesday

From CNN's Uliana Pavlova

Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that Russian Armed Forces continued high-precision strikes on targets in Ukraine. 

“During the day, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continued to strike with long-range high-precision air and sea-based weapons on military command and energy systems of Ukraine, as well as arsenals with foreign-made ammunition and weapons, all designated targets were hit,” Lieutenant-Colonel Igor Konashenkov said during a daily briefing on Tuesday. 

The Russian Defense Ministry also said it targeted a Ukrainian space communication center near Odessa.

It's mid-afternoon in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

As Ukraine’s energy infrastructure came under renewed attacks on Tuesday, residents in parts of the capital have been urged to save electricity and water. Since October 10, nearly a third of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday.

Here are the latest developments:

  • Ukrainian power stations take a hit: “Massive blackouts” have taken place across Ukraine as 30% of the country’s power stations have been destroyed in just over a week, according to Zelensky. The Ukrainian leader said there is “no space left for negotiations with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s regime.”
  • Power outages: At least three Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, are experiencing power interruptions following Moscow’s attacks on critical infrastructure on Tuesday. The mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, has urged residents to restrict their use of electricity and water after two energy facilities were hit.
  • Death toll from Kyiv strikes rises: The number of people killed by Russia’s fatal attacks on the Ukrainian capital on Monday has risen to five, according to Klitschko. Separately, at least two people have died in strikes on Kyiv on Tuesday, Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office said.
  • Partial mobilization in Russia: The Kremlin said it has not set an end date for Putin’s order for increased military conscription — announced in September — despite as many as 40 regions having completed their military draft quota as of Tuesday. The mobilization can only end with a presidential decree, according to government spokesman Dmitry Peskov. As of Friday, some 222,000 troops out of the planned 300,000 Russians had been drafted.
  • Nord Stream pipelines: Danish authorities said that explosions were the cause of damage to two major gas pipelines between Russia and Europe last month. The pipelines were created to funnel gas from Russia into the European Union, and were controversial long before Russia waged war on Ukraine, largely because of fears around European reliance on Russian energy.
  • Yeysk fighter jet crash: At least 13 people have died after a Russian SU-34 fighter jet crashed into a residential building in the western city of Yeysk during a training flight Monday, according to Russian state media and authorities.

Two people killed in Tuesday's attacks in Kyiv, says Ukrainian prosecutor general

From Maria Kostenko in Kyiv
Smokes rises above Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 18.
Smokes rises above Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 18.
Reuters

Two people have been killed and one injured in Russia’s attacks on Kyiv on Tuesday, according to the Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office. 

“According to preliminary data, two people were killed and one was injured,” the prosecutor general’s office said in a statement.

“According to the investigation, on October 18, 2022, the armed forces of the Russian Federation, using means of warfare prohibited by international law, launched a missile attack on an energy supply facility on the left bank of the capital,” the statement added.

A separate series of drone attacks launched by Moscow on Monday killed at least five people in the Ukrainian capital city, including a pregnant woman and an elderly woman, according to local authorities.

No decisions on partial mobilization end, Kremlin says, as at least 40 Russian regions fulfil draft quotas

From Uliana Pavlova and Chris Liakos
Young men walk in front of a billboard promoting contract army service with an image of a serviceman and the slogan reading "Serving Russia is a real job" in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on September 29.
Young men walk in front of a billboard promoting contract army service with an image of a serviceman and the slogan reading "Serving Russia is a real job" in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on September 29.
Olga Maltseva/AFP/Getty Images

The Kremlin said it has not set an end date for President Vladimir Putin’s partial mobilization order, despite as many as 40 regions having fulfilled their military draft quota as of Tuesday.

The Russian Ministry of Defense sets the quota for each region which needs to be completed, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

However, the fulfilment of the quota in these regions does not mean that mobilization is over. It can only end with a presidential decree.

“There have been no such decisions on the end of mobilization,” Peskov said when asked about it, adding that “there can be no question” on surpassing the targeted figure of 300,000 soldiers “under current decree.”

On Monday, Moscow’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the fulfilment of the quota in the Russian capital.

But Russian human rights group Agora said that Sobyanin’s statement does not mean partial mobilization is over.

“As long as the partial mobilization is not completed by the official who announced it, its legality is preserved. That is, you need to wait for the presidential decree,” Russian human rights lawyer Pavel Chikov said on Telegram.

Putin has defended his partial mobilization of Russians that began in September, telling reporters on Friday that it is expected to end in two weeks. Some 222,000 troops out of the planned 300,000 Russians have been drafted so far, he added.

Kyiv residents urged to save electricity and water due to damage to key facilities

From CNN's Hannah Ritchie
Firefighters work to put out a fire in a thermal power plant damaged by a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 18.
Firefighters work to put out a fire in a thermal power plant damaged by a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 18.
State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Reuters

Residents in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv have been asked to preserve electricity and water after two critical infrastructure facilities were hit on Tuesday.

“In Kyiv, as a result of rocket attacks by Russian barbarians, two critical infrastructure facilities were damaged. Emergency and rescue services are working on the ground,” the city’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said on Telegram.  

“Currently, the provision of electricity and water supply services is partially limited in many houses on the left bank of the capital… I appeal to all Kyiv residents to save electricity as much as possible.”

“For residents who have low pressure in the water supply network – save water as much as possible now.”

Work was underway to “stabilize the situation,” Klitschko added.

There were at least three attacks on an energy facility located on the left bank in Kyiv on Tuesday morning, the deputy head of the president’s office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, confirmed earlier.

As many as three Ukrainian cities are experiencing power outages Tuesday as a result of Russian attacks overnight. 

30% of Ukraine’s power stations destroyed in just over a week, says Zelensky

From CNN's Gul Tuysuz
Firefighters work to put out a fire in a thermal power plant damaged by a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 18.
Firefighters work to put out a fire in a thermal power plant damaged by a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 18.
State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Reuters

Thirty percent of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed since October 10, according to the country’s president Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Another kind of Russian terrorist attacks: targeting energy & critical infrastructure. Since Oct 10, 30% of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed, causing massive blackouts across the country. No space left for negotiations with Putin’s regime,” Zelensky tweeted Tuesday.

Zelensky’s announcement comes in the wake of Russia’s recent strikes on critical energy infrastructure in Ukraine.

Areas in at least three Ukrainian cities have been hit with power outages following Russia’s attacks on key infrastructure Tuesday, according to local authorities.

Kyiv death toll from "kamikaze" attacks rises to 5 people, as elderly woman's body found, says mayor

From Maria Kostenko in Kyiv
Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a residential building destroyed by a Russian drone strike in central Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 17.
Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a residential building destroyed by a Russian drone strike in central Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 17.
Oleksii Chumachenko/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

The number of people killed by Russia’s fatal attacks on the Ukrainian capital on Monday has risen to five, according to the city’s mayor. 

“The body of another dead resident — an elderly woman — was recovered from under the rubble of the building in the city center, which was hit by a Russian kamikaze drone yesterday morning,” Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. 

“This is the fifth victim of Russia’s barbaric attack on the capital on October 17,” he said. 

A pregnant woman and her husband were also among the five people killed in Kyiv after Moscow launched a spate of deadly “kamikaze” drone attacks on Monday.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Power outages hit at least three Ukrainian cities, following Russia's attacks on energy facilities

From Fred Pleitgen in Dnipro and Maria Kostenko in Kyiv
Smokes rises on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 18.
Smokes rises on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 18.
Anna Voitenko/Reuters

Areas in at least three Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv, are experiencing power interruptions as a result of Russia’s strikes on critical infrastructure on Tuesday, according to Ukrainian officials.

The local energy company in Kyiv, DTEK, said in a statement on Facebook that a residential neighborhood in the city is experiencing power cuts and water outages.

“Russian shelling has damaged a critical infrastructure facility in the Desnyansky district, causing interruptions in the electricity supply to the residents of the Troyeshchyna residential district and the water channel that supplies water to the Left Bank of the capital,” the company said.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, at least three areas, including parts of Dnipro city, experienced electrical outages and a water pumping facility lost power after Russia launched two missiles at an energy facility, causing “fire and severe destruction,” according to local authorities.

A CNN team in Dnipro saw from a distance the aftermath of a hit on a power plant in Dnipro and smoke rising from the facility.

Further west, the mayor of Zhytomyr said in a statement earlier that the city was experiencing power and water cuts, with hospitals running on back up energy.

Damage to Nord Stream pipelines caused by "powerful explosions," Danish police say

From CNN's Lauren Kent and Antonia Mortensen
The Nord Stream gas leak seen from a Danish defence aircraft on September 30.
The Nord Stream gas leak seen from a Danish defence aircraft on September 30.
(Danish Defence Command/Reuters)

Preliminary investigations have confirmed that explosions were the cause of damage to two major gas pipelines between Russia and Europe last month, according to a statement Tuesday by Danish authorities.

“The investigations have confirmed that there has been extensive damage to Nord Stream 1 and 2 in Denmark’s exclusive economic zone and that the damage was caused by powerful explosions,” said the statement from Copenhagen Police and the Danish Security and Intelligence Service.

A joint investigation team has been created “to further investigate the incidents,” it added.

Some context: Western nations have said leaks discovered last month in the two Russian gas pipelines were likely the result of sabotage.

Investigations by European authorities have determined powerful underwater explosions had occurred just before the pipelines burst in several places.

The pipelines were created to funnel gas from Russia into the European Union, and were controversial long before Russia waged war on Ukraine, largely because of fears around European reliance on Russian energy.

Read more about the leaks here.

Russia's use of Iranian weapons shows "Putin's army is hollow," says former US general

Local residents look at parts of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), that Ukrainian authorities consider to be an Iranian-made drone Shahed-136, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 17.
Local residents look at parts of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), that Ukrainian authorities consider to be an Iranian-made drone Shahed-136, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 17.
Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

Russia’s use of Iranian-made “kamikaze” drones to attack Ukraine shows its army lacks equipment and personnel, according to Ret. Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling, a former Commanding General for the US Army in Europe.

On Monday, Russia deployed Iranian-manufactured Shahed-136 drones to attack Kyiv, killing four people including a pregnant woman and her partner, according to Ukrainian officials.

“Mr. Putin’s army is hollow right now,” Hertling told CNN’s Erin Burnett. “They didn’t come into this hollow, but they’re hollow now, both from equipment and increasingly from a personnel standpoint. So much so that they have to go to other nations, Iran for the Shahed-136 drones and now missiles to replace a system that has just been depleted.” 

Iran has denied supplying weapons to Russia, but evidence points to the contrary.

According to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russia has previously ordered 2,400 of the Shahed-136 drones from Iran. The drones are capable of carrying precision-guided missiles and have a payload of approximately 50 kilograms (110 pounds).

“The thing is, that is critically important, is the majority of missiles, rockets more than likely, that Russia will get from Iran will be unguided, they will continue to be terror weapons like Mr. Putin has already used against Ukrainian citizens,” Hertling said.

Strikes on Zhytomyr energy facility cause power and water outages, Ukrainian officials say

From CNN's Maria Kostenko in Kyiv, Ukraine

Two strikes on an energy facility in Zhytomyr, located west of Ukraine’s capital, are causing power and water outages, according to Ukrainian officials. 

“Preliminarily, two hits at the power supply facility. The State Emergency Service is working,” Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President’s Office said in a post on Telegram. 

The mayor of Zhytomyr, Serhii Sukhomlyn, said the city is experiencing power outages.

Hospitals are working on backup power supply, he added. 

Power facilities in Kyiv and Dnipro were also hit by Russian strikes Tuesday, according to Ukrainian officials.

Ukraine claims 2 workers kidnapped at Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

From CNN's Hannah Ritchie
A view of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on September 11.
A view of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on September 11.
(Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Two Ukrainian workers at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant were “kidnapped” Monday, Ukrainian state energy company Energoatom claimed in a Telegram post. 

“Yesterday, Russian nuclear terrorists detained Oleh Kostyukov, the head of information technology service at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and Oleh Osheka, assistant of the general director of the plant, and took them to an unknown destination. Currently, nothing is known about their whereabouts and condition,” Energoatom said Tuesday. 
“We appeal to the Director General of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, and the entire world to make every effort and take all possible measures to free the ZNPP workers from the captivity of Russian terrorists and facilitate their return to duty.”

CNN cannot independently confirm Energoatom’s claims. 

Last week, Energoatom also accused Russian forces of kidnapping Valeriy Martyniuk, a deputy director general at the nuclear plant. 

The plant, which sits in the Russian-occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, is the largest in Europe. It has been held by Russian forces for more than seven months but is operated by its Ukrainian staff.

Kyiv energy facility hit by strikes, Ukrainian officials say 

From CNN's Victoria Butenko and Maria Kostenko in Kyiv

An energy facility in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv was hit by at least three Russian strikes on Tuesday morning, according to a senior official

“Preliminary three strikes on an energy facility on the Left bank of the city,” Deputy head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko said in a post on Telegram. 

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitchko said: “Explosions again in Kyiv this morning. It’s Desnyanskyi district. Critical infrastructure facility. All services are headed to the scene.”

The strikes come a day after at least four people were killed when Russia attacked Kyiv with Iranian-made “kamikaze” drones.

Energy targeted: A power facility in the central city of Dnipro was severely damaged by two strikes on Tuesday, according to Ukrainian officials.

Last week, Ukraine’s energy minister told CNN that recent Russian strikes had hit about 30% of the country’s energy infrastructure. Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said Moscow’s new tactic was targeting Ukrainian electricity exports to Europe, which “helps European countries to save on Russian gas and coal.”

At least 1 killed in Mykolaiv shelling, mayor says

From CNN's Josh Pennington
A rescuer hands a woman her dog at the site of a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in Mykolaiv on Tuesday.
A rescuer hands a woman her dog at the site of a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in Mykolaiv on Tuesday.
(Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters)

A man was killed when a residential building was hit by shelling in the southern Ukrainian port of Mykolaiv overnight, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevich said on Telegram Tuesday. 

“A night of shelling in Mykolaiv left a two-story residential building in the city’s central district destroyed. Rescuers pulled the body of a 55-year-old man from under the rubble. A flower market was also destroyed in the same area of the city,” Senkevich wrote. 
“As of 6:20 a.m., power supply was restored in Mykolaiv. I thank the power engineers for their efficient work.”

Shelling causes "severe damage" at Dnipro power facility, Ukrainian official says

From CNN's Josh Pennington

A power facility in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro was severely damaged by two strikes on Tuesday, a top Ukrainian official said.

“Two strikes have hit an energy infrastructure facility, causing severe damage. The State Emergency Service is on site,” Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian President’s office, said in a statement on Telegram.

“Due to the shelling of the city, some areas may experience a loss of electricity and water supply. Response teams are already working on restoring services,” he added in a later post. 

Some context: Last week, Ukraine’s energy minister told CNN that recent Russian strikes had hit about 30% of the country’s energy infrastructure. Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said Moscow’s new tactic was targeting Ukrainian electricity exports to Europe, which “helps European countries to save on Russian gas and coal.”

Kharkiv "under fire," city's mayor says 

From CNN's Hannah Ritchie

Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine is “under fire,” the city’s mayor said in a Telegram post Tuesday, reporting a “series of explosions.” 

“Kharkiv is under fire. Within five minutes there were two series of explosions in the city. According to preliminary information, the district of one of the industrial enterprises of the city is under attack,” Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city before the start of the war, is among the territories reclaimed by Ukrainian forces during their recent counteroffensive.

The reports of explosions in Kharkiv Tuesday come a day after at least four people were killed when Russia attacked Ukraine’s capital Kyiv with Iranian-made “kamikaze” drones, according to Ukrainian officials.

13 killed as military jet crashes into apartments in western Russia, state media reports

From CNN's Katharina Krebs

At least 13 people have died after a Russian SU-34 fighter jet crashed into a residential building in the western city of Yeysk during a training flight Monday, according to Russian state media and authorities.

The incident was due to one of the engines catching fire, reported state-run news agency RIA Novosti, which cited Russia’s Defense Ministry.

“According to the report of the ejected pilots, the cause of the plane crash was the ignition of one of the engines during take-off. At the site of the crash of the Su-34 in the courtyard of one of the residential quarters, the plane’s fuel ignited,” the ministry said in a statement to RIA.

The conditions of the ejected pilots are not clear.

RIA reported that 13 bodies, including those of three children, were removed from the debris as of Tuesday morning, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations. Earlier state media reports said at least 25 people were injured.

Yeysk is a port town on the shore of the Sea of Azov and is separated from occupied Russian territory in southern Ukraine by a narrow stretch of the sea.

From CNN's Alex Marquardt

From CNN's Christian Edwards

From CNN's Barbara Starr and Katie Bo Lillis

From Victoria Butenko, Olga Voitovych and Yulia Kesaieva in Kyiv, Ukraine

