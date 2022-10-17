Russia’s war in Ukraine

Relations between Ukraine and Saudi Arabia are the “most meaningful” they’ve been in 30 years, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Sunday.

“And for the past week, it is worth noting the strengthening of contacts with Saudi Arabia,” Zelensky said. “There are significant agreements. Among other things, this is the decision of the partners to provide a package of humanitarian support in the amount of $400 million. It is very important. Right now, we have the most meaningful relations with Saudi Arabia in 30 years.”

Zelensky’s remarks come after Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pledged $400 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine on Friday.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman affirmed the country’s support for Ukraine in a statement.

Grain deal: Zelensky also spoke about the Black Sea Grain Initiative, emphasizing that since July Ukraine has exported 8 million tons of food by sea.

He added that “60% of this volume was directed to Africa and Asia.”

Energy: He also addressed threats to Ukraine’s energy supply, stating that “due to the Russian missile terror in some cities and regions of Ukraine, energy workers have to limit the supply of electricity so that the entire system works stably.” He called for Ukrainian residents to limit electricity supply during peak hours.

Prisoners: In addition, Zelensky spoke about Ukrainians who had been captured by Russian forces.

“Everyone who captures the Russian military provides Ukraine with the opportunity to release our heroes,” he said. “We remember our people detained in Russia. We must liberate them, and we must liberate them all, leaving none to the enemy. But for this we need to capture the occupiers — as many as possible,” he said.