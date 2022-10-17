Live Updates

Russia’s war in Ukraine

Tara Subramaniam
By Tara Subramaniam and Sana Noor Haq, CNN
Updated 7:55 AM EDT, Mon October 17, 2022
CNN on scene in Kyiv after 'Kamikaze' drones hit Ukrainian capital
  • Russia attacked Kyiv with “kamikaze” drones on Monday, according to Ukrainian officials, who repeated their calls for Western allies to supply Ukraine with more advanced air defense systems. It comes after Moscow fired hundreds of missiles at civilian targets in deadly attacks across Ukraine last week.
  • Two gunmen opened fire on recruits at a Russian military training ground, killing at least 11 people, according to state media. Fifteen others were in medical treatment Sunday as Russia launched an investigation into the attack.
  • NATO and Russia are set to separately hold planned nuclear exercises this month at a time of huge tension over the invasion of Ukraine.
  • A UN envoy accused Russia of using rape as a “military strategy” in Ukraine, saying there are dozens of documented sexual violence cases involving troops.
Pregnant woman among those killed in attacks on Kyiv, mayor says

From CNN's Olga Voitovych in Kyiv

A six-month pregnant woman was one of the people killed in a drone strike on a residential building in Kyiv, according to the city’s mayor. 

“The bodies of three dead civilians were pulled out during search and rescue operations in a residential building in the city center, hit by a Russian drone. Among them is a young couple, a husband and wife, who were expecting a child. The woman was 6 months pregnant,” Vitalii Klitschko said in a statement on Telegram.

Moscow launched drone attacks on residential buildings early Monday in Kyiv. Ukraine and US intelligence claimed that Russia used Iranian-supplied “kamikaze” drones to hit multiple regions in Ukraine, which Tehran has repeatedly denied.

"People were running, screaming" during Kyiv drone attacks, eyewitness tells CNN

From Victoria Butenko and Maria Avdeeva in Kyiv
A Ukrainian woman is seen with her child after the Russian attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday.
(Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Civilians were “running” and “screaming” amid deadly drone attacks launched by Russia across Kyiv early Monday, according to an eyewitness at the scene.

Vitalii, a man in his 20s, told CNN he was at a train station when the deadly strikes hit the Ukrainian capital city. He declined to give CNN his last name due to security concerns.

Vitalii said he saw “Shahed” drones flying overhead — the name given to Iranian-made “kamikaze” drones that Kyiv and US intelligence claim Moscow is using in their military assault on Ukraine.

“We were at the railway station (during the attack), we just arrived. We just got off the train and saw this Shahed flying over us. We saw a flash and an explosion,” he said.

“We went to the basement, and when we got out, we saw a second hit over there, where there is smoke now. We had been staying in the basement for about two hours, and then there was another explosion. When it was quiet, we took a taxi and left.

“People first started coming out of the basement. After, when there was another explosion, everyone went back to the basement. People were running, screaming. There was panic. People were scared because they didn’t understand what was going on.”

He added: “We have seen the explanation in internet about how it (‘Shahed’) works, it buzzes. We have heard, seen it. It flew just above us — a triangular one. And it exploded.”

Anna works in a local coffee shop close to where the attack took place. She declined to give CNN her last name due to security concerns.

“I learned about the attack from the news. At first I decided not to go work, so I arrived only around 10:30 a.m. (local time),” she told CNN.

“It was scary, but not as scary as at the beginning of the war. That is, we are somehow used to it.

“I had a feeling this morning that something was going to happen, because I was here last Monday, I saw what happened. Thank God, I wasn’t here at the moment when everything happened.

“Last week we did not work because of this situation because we were afraid of new attacks. Today I really start thinking, whether it is safe,” she added,

“I’m scared, but it’s hard to believe that it (drone or rocket) could fly here.”

A woman is rescued as Ukraine's capital is rocked by explosions during a drone attack in the early morning on Monday in Kyiv, Ukraine.
(Photo by Paula Bronstein /Getty Images)

Russia says it launched massive high-precision strikes on energy infrastructure targets in Ukraine

From Uliana Pavlova
Smoke rises as Ukraine's capital is rocked by explosions during a drone attack in the early morning on Monday, October 17, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.
(Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)

Russia’s defense ministry said on Monday that its forces launched massive high-precision strikes on military targets and energy infrastructure facilities across Ukraine.

“During the day, the Russian armed forces continued to strike with high-precision long-range air and sea-based weapons at military command and control facilities and the energy system targets of Ukraine. All designated objects were hit,” the ministry said in a statement.

Drone attacks launched by Moscow on residential buildings early Monday have killed at least three people in Kyiv, a senior Ukrainian official has said, with search and rescue operations still underway.

Kyiv and US intelligence claimed that Russia used Iranian-supplied “kamikaze” drones to hit multiple regions in Ukraine, which Tehran has repeatedly denied.

EU to "look for concrete evidence" on Iran’s involvement in Ukraine war, says top official

From CNN’s Eve Brennan
European Commission vice-president Josep Borrell speaks to journalists as he arrives at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, on October 3.
(Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images)

The European Union “will look for concrete evidence” on Iran’s involvement in Russia’s military assault on Ukraine, according to the bloc’s foreign policy chief.

Russia is “more and more isolated” and is “losing this war,” Josep Borrell said as he arrived in Luxembourg for a meeting with EU foreign ministers on Monday.

When asked about Iran’s involvement in the war in Ukraine, Borrell said: “This is something that will be discussed … and we will look for concrete evidence about the participation (of Iran).”

EU foreign ministers are due to discuss “peace facility, military support” and a “training mission” to support Ukraine, Borrell added. 

Iran has repeatedly rebuffed claims from Kyiv and US intelligence that it is supplying “kamikaze” drones for Moscow’s war on Ukraine.

The denials from Tehran follow a string of deadly drone attacks launched by Russia across Ukraine Monday.

Russian attacks hit key infrastructure, cutting power in some areas, says Ukrainian prime minister

From Olga Voitovych in Kyiv
A drone flies over Kyiv, Ukraine, during an attack on October 17.
(Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images)

Moscow carried out attacks on crucial energy facilities in three Ukrainian regions and disrupted power in some areas on Monday, Ukraine’s prime minister has said.

“In particular, 5 drone strikes were recorded in Kyiv. Energy facilities and a residential building were damaged,” Denys Shmyhal said on Telegram.
“The aggressor also launched rocket attacks on critical infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions. Hundreds of settlements were cut off as a result of the attack.”

The attack on energy infrastructure in the Kamianske district of the Dnipropetrovsk region caused “fire” and “serious destruction,” according to regional military official Valentyn Reznichenko.

The prime minister urged all Ukrainians to minimize their electricity consumption, as authorities work to stabilize utility services.

“Currently, all services are working on eliminating the consequences of shelling and restoring electricity supply. Each region has a crisis response plan,” Shmyhal added.

“We ask Ukrainians, in order to stabilize the energy system, to take a united and conscious approach to economical consumption of electricity. Especially during peak hours.”

Ukraine’s state energy supplier Ukrenergo said the power grid in the country remains “under control,” adding that repair crews are working to curb the consequences of the attacks.

Ukrenergo did not rule out the possibility of introducing emergency shutdown schedules.

Shmyhal’s announcement comes as Ukraine grapples with sweeping attacks on critical energy facilities, following deadly Russian strikes over the past week.

Death toll from Kyiv strikes rises to three people, says official

From Olga Voitovych in Kyiv
Firefighters attend a residential building destroyed by a Russian drone strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 17.
(Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters)

Three people were killed and 19 people have been rescued following a spate “kamikaze” drone attacks targeting Kyiv on Monday, according to a senior Ukrainian official.

“As of now, the number of people killed as a result of a kamikaze drone attack on a residential building has increased to 3. 19 people have been rescued,” Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president’s office, said on Telegram.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing in the Ukrainian capital as emergency services work to retrieve people from underneath the rubble.

One person killed and another still under the rubble of Kyiv drone attacks, says city mayor

From Olga Voitovych in Kyiv
Smoke rises over the street after a drone attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 17.
(Sergei Supinksy/AFP/Getty Images)

One woman has died and another person remains beneath the rubble at the site of a fatal drone attack in Kyiv on Monday, according the city’s mayor.

“The body of a dead woman was pulled out from the rubble in the house in Shevchenkivskyi district, where there was an explosion as a result of a drone attack,” Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. “Another person is under the rubble.”

Three people have been hospitalized, Klitschko added.

Moscow launched a fresh round of deadly “kamikaze” drone attacks across Ukraine early Monday, with weapons that Kyiv and US intelligence say were supplied by Iran.

Search and rescue operations at the site of the attacks are ongoing.

Iran again denies supplying Russia with weapons for use in Ukraine

From CNN’s Mostafa Salem and Adam Pourahmadi

Iran has again refuted claims that it is supplying weapons to Russia for Moscow’s war on Ukraine.

“Iran has repeatedly declared that it is not a party in the war between Russia and Ukraine and has not sent any weapons to either side,” said Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani, according to Iranian state media IRNA.

“News is published that is based on political issues,” Kanaani added. “It is a bitter irony that the countries that export millions of dollars of arms to one side of the war started a propaganda war against Iran.”

During a phone call with Portugal’s foreign minister on Saturday, Iran’s foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, emphasized that Iran “has not and will not” provide any weapon to be used in Ukraine.

The denials follow assertions from Kyiv and the US that the Kremlin used Iranian-made “kamikaze” drones in a string of fatal attacks it launched across Ukraine Monday, where rescue operations are ongoing.

Dozens of "kamikaze" drones from the south of Ukraine destroyed, Air Force says

From Olga Voitovych and CNN's Victoria Butenko in Kyiv
A 'kamikaze" drone approaches for an attack in Kyiv on Monday.
(Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images)

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said it destroyed 37 Iranian-made Shahed-136s — known as “kamikaze” drones — overnight Sunday and on Monday. 

“In the past 13 hours, #UAarmy shot down 37 Iranian Shahed-136 drones and 3 cruise missiles launched by Russian terrorists,” the ministry said on Twitter. 

Russian forces struck Ukraine with a flurry of deadly “kamikaze” drone attacks early Monday.

The strikes, including the ones in Kyiv, were all launched from southern Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

Ukrainian forces said they hit 11 Shahed-136s in northern and central regions of the country.

Nine of the drones were shot down by anti-aircraft missile units and fighter aircraft by the Air Force while two were destroyed by the Land Forces, the statement added. 

Earlier, the Air Force said 26 drones were downed in the south of the country. 

Some context: Russia has ordered 2,400 “kamikaze” drones from Iran, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

They are capable of carrying precision-guided missiles and have a payload of approximately 50 kilograms (110 pounds).

Drone attacks in the east of Ukraine had targeted crucial infrastructure, the Air Force said. 

Last week, Moscow launched a spate of fatal strikes targeting the Ukrainian electrical grid, leading to widespread power outages.

Russia "won't be able to break us," Zelensky says after Monday drone attacks

From CNN's Olga Voitovych in Kyiv 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky struck a defiant tone on Monday after Russia launched dozens of drone attacks against Ukraine, including Kyiv.

The Ukrainian capital was hit at least four times by “kamikaze” drones, with rescue workers pulling at least 18 survivors from the rubble, according to authorities. 

“All night and all morning, the enemy terrorizes the civilian population. Kamikaze drones and missiles are attacking all of Ukraine. A residential building was hit in Kyiv,” Zelensky said in a post on Telegram.

The Ukrainian Air Force said it destroyed dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136s — known as “kamikaze” drones — across the south and east of Ukraine in the early morning hours on Monday. It comes after Moscow fired hundreds of missiles at civilian targets in deadly attacks across Ukraine last week.

Rescue operations ongoing at site of drone attack in Kyiv, mayor says

From CNN's Olga Voitovych in Kyiv 
Firefighters attend to a building after Russian drone attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 17.
(Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Eighteen people have been rescued and two people remain under the rubble at the site of a drone attack in Kyiv on Monday, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko. 

“Rescue operations are ongoing. Extinguishing of destroyed building structures and demolition of rubble is ongoing,” he said in a statement. 

Kyiv was hit at least four times in Russian “kamikaze” drone attacks on Monday, according to the city’s military administration. 

Klitschko said authorities are working to clarify if anyone was killed in the attacks.

Air raid sirens off in Kyiv and surrounding region

From CNN's Victoria Butenko in Kyiv
A view shows a street after a Russian drone strike in Kyiv on Monday. 
(Gleb Garanich/Reuters)

Air raid sirens are off in Kyiv and the surrounding region as of 9:38 a.m local time, CNN’s team on the ground reports.

A residential building was among the targets in at least four “kamikaze” drone strikes on the Ukrainian capital Monday, according to Ukrainian officials.

Ukraine has repeatedly asked its allies to supply it with more air defense systems and ammunition after Russia stepped up its use of “kamikaze drones” in its brutal assault against the country.

Kyiv hit four times Monday as drone attacks continue, Ukrainian officials say

From CNN's Olga Voitovych in Kyiv and Angus Watson
Smoke rises after a Russian drone strike in Kyiv on Monday.
(Gleb Garanich/Reuters)

Ukraine’s capital Kyiv was hit at least four times in “kamikaze” drone attacks on Monday as of 9 a.m. local time, with strikes ongoing, according to the city’s military administration. 

“A residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district was hit. Currently, information about casualties is being clarified,” the Kyiv City Military Administration said in a statement on Telegram. 

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s minister of internal affairs, said the attacks are ongoing and a group of drones was approaching Kyiv from the south and east.

“Everyone stay in shelters!” Gerashchenko warned in a Telegram post.

Air raid sirens continue to be heard in Kyiv.

One strike Monday morning hit close to Kyiv’s main train station, Gerashchenko said.

Here's what we know about "kamikaze" drones

From CNN's Ivana Kottasová

Ukraine has repeatedly asked its allies to supply it with more air defense systems and ammunition after Russia stepped up its use of “kamikaze drones” in its brutal assault against the country.

Kyiv says Moscow has used Iranian-supplied kamikaze drones in strikes against Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and other cities across Ukraine in recent weeks, and pleaded with Western countries to step up their assistance in the face of the new challenge.

Drones have played a significant role in the conflict since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February, but their use has increased since Moscow acquired the new drones from Iran over the summer.

What are kamikaze drones? Kamikaze drones, or suicide drones, are a type of aerial weapon system. They are known as a loitering munition because they are capable of waiting for some time in an area identified as a potential target and only strike once an enemy asset is identified.

They are small, portable and can be easily launched, but their main advantage is that they are hard to detect and can be fired from a distance.

The name “kamikaze” refers to the fact the drones are disposable. They are designed to hit behind enemy lines and are destroyed in the attack — unlike the more traditional, larger and faster military drones that return home after dropping missiles.

Which drones is Russia using in Ukraine? The Ukrainian military and US intelligence say Russia is using Iranian-made attack drones. US officials told CNN in July that Iran had begun showcasing Shahed series drones to Russia at Kashan Airfield south of Tehran the previous month. The drones are capable of carrying precision-guided missiles and have a payload of approximately 50 kilograms (110 pounds).

In August, US officials said Russia had bought these drones and was training its forces how to use them. According to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russia has ordered 2,400 Shahed-136 drones from Iran.

Read more:

Parts of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), what Ukrainian authorities consider to be an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136, are seen found after Russian strike on fuel storage facilities, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine October 6, 2022. REUTERS/Vitalii Hnidyi
Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

Russia's 'kamikaze drones' are the latest threat for Ukraine. Here's what we know about them | CNN

More explosions heard in Kyiv

From CNN's Angus Watson
People react as a drone fires on buildings in Kyiv on Monday.
(Efrem Lukatsky/Associated Press)

Blasts continue to be heard in central Kyiv, where air raid sirens are sounding Monday.

Ukrainian officials said Monday that Russia is attacking the Ukrainian capital with “kamikaze” drones.

Kyiv attacked by "kamikaze" drones, Ukrainian official says

From CNN's Victoria Butenko in Kyiv and Josh Pennington
Police block the perimeter at the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv on Monday.
(Efrem Lukatsky/Associated Press)

Russia attacked Kyiv with “kamikaze” drones on Monday morning, according to a top Ukrainian official, who repeated calls for Western allies to supply the country with more advanced air defense systems.

“The Russians think it will help them, but these actions smack of desperation,” Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian President’s chief of staff, said in a statement. “We need more air defense as soon as possible. We have no time to delay. We need more weapons to protect the sky and destroy the enemy.”

In a separate Telegram message, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the “drone attack” caused a “fire in a non-residential building.”

“Firefighters are working. Some residential buildings have been damaged. Medics are on the site,” Klitschko said.

At least three explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital at around 6:45 a.m. local time on Monday as a result of apparent Russian strikes, according to CNN’s team on the ground.

Explosions heard in Kyiv Monday morning

From CNN’s Clarissa Ward in Kyiv and Josh Pennington

At least three explosions were heard in Kyiv at around 6:45 a.m. local time on Monday as a result of apparent Russian missile strikes, according to CNN’s team on the ground.

One of the blasts was in the Shevchenkivskyi district in the center of the Ukrainian capital, according to a Telegram post from Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

“All emergency services have been sent to the site,” Klitschko said. “Air raid sirens continue. Stay in your shelters!”

Ukraine-Saudi relations at "most meaningful" point for 30 years, Zelensky says

From CNN's Mariya Knight 

Relations between Ukraine and Saudi Arabia are the “most meaningful” they’ve been in 30 years, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Sunday.

“And for the past week, it is worth noting the strengthening of contacts with Saudi Arabia,” Zelensky said. “There are significant agreements. Among other things, this is the decision of the partners to provide a package of humanitarian support in the amount of $400 million. It is very important. Right now, we have the most meaningful relations with Saudi Arabia in 30 years.”

Zelensky’s remarks come after Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pledged $400 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine on Friday.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman affirmed the country’s support for Ukraine in a statement.

Grain deal: Zelensky also spoke about the Black Sea Grain Initiative, emphasizing that since July Ukraine has exported 8 million tons of food by sea.

He added that “60% of this volume was directed to Africa and Asia.”

Energy: He also addressed threats to Ukraine’s energy supply, stating that “due to the Russian missile terror in some cities and regions of Ukraine, energy workers have to limit the supply of electricity so that the entire system works stably.” He called for Ukrainian residents to limit electricity supply during peak hours.

Prisoners: In addition, Zelensky spoke about Ukrainians who had been captured by Russian forces. 

“Everyone who captures the Russian military provides Ukraine with the opportunity to release our heroes,” he said. “We remember our people detained in Russia. We must liberate them, and we must liberate them all, leaving none to the enemy. But for this we need to capture the occupiers — as many as possible,” he said.

Ukraine claims Chechen armed forces are controlling part of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

From CNN's Mariya Knight
The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear power plant outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, on October 14.
The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear power plant outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, on October 14.
(Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

Part of the seized Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is controlled by armed Chechen forces, a Ukrainian military organization said Sunday.

The forces in question, the so-called Special Rapid Response Unit Akhmat, are led by a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin: Chechen Ramzan Kadyrov.

“It is known that a part of the station has recently been controlled by a Kadyrov gang … which placed equipment and weapons directly in turbine halls #1 and #2,” the Center of National Resistance said in a statement.

The center is a military organization designed to support and coordinate Ukrainian troops.

On Wednesday, the Chechen leader Kadyrov wrote in a Telegram post that his unit is in Enerhodar, a city adjacent to the Zaporizhzhia plant. He accused Ukrainians of firing “indiscriminately at the coastline of Enerhodar, its industrial area and the Zaporizhzhia NPP.” 

Remember: The Zaporizhzhia plant, the largest nuclear complex of its kind in Europe, was seized by Russian forces at the start of the war.

In its statement, the Center of National Resistance also claimed that “Russia is trying to connect the Zaporizhzhia NPP to its power system as soon as possible.”

“The occupiers are hastily carrying out measures to convert the spent nuclear fuel storage system at the ZNPP to Russian standards, as well as adapting all nuclear reactors of the ZNPP to use Russian fuel assemblies,” the Center wrote.

CNN cannot independently verify these claims.

More context: The Chechen Republic is a region in Russia’s north Caucasus.

Russian forces fought a brutal war for control of the territory in the mid-1990s and the early 2000s. Kadyrov was once a guerrilla who fought against Russia before switching sides.

During the Second Chechen War, which coincided with the rise of Putin, Kadyrov helped Moscow wrest control of the Chechen Republic from separatist rebels.

Kadyrov has been accused by international and independent observers of gross human rights violations in his home territory and beyond. He leads sizeable paramilitary forces that — while formally a part of Russian security structures — have personal loyalty to him.

Saudi Arabia affirms support for Ukraine, calls OPEC+ decision "purely economic" 

From CNN's Mariya Knight 

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman took to Twitter on Sunday to affirm the kingdom’s support for Ukraine and deny it is backing Russia in the war.

“We are astonished by the accusations that the kingdom is standing with Russia in its war with Ukraine. It is telling that these false accusations did not come from the Ukrainian government,” Khalid bin Salman tweeted. 

He also retweeted an October 14 post from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that thanked Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman “for supporting Ukraine’s territorial integrity, resolution at the UN General Assembly” and for his willingness “to interact in the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war.” Zelensky also tweeted Saudi Arabia “agreed on the provision of macro-financial aid to Ukraine.” 

US officials have argued that an OPEC+ decision to cut production by 2 million barrels per day will drive up oil prices and could end up helping Russia reap greater revenues from energy sales, thereby driving its war machine in Ukraine.  

But Khalid bin Salman called the decision “purely economic” and shouldn’t be taken as a sign of “standing with Russia.” 

“Although the OPEC+ decision, which was taken unanimously, was due to purely economic reasons, some accused the Kingdom of standing with Russia. Iran is also a member of OPEC, does this mean that the Kingdom is standing with Iran as well?” Khalid bin Salman tweeted Sunday. 

On Wednesday, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir told CNN’s Becky Anderson his country partnered with Russia to slash oil production in order to stabilize markets and denied there were political motives behind the decision, which has enraged US leaders and sparked calls to rethink ties with Riyadh.

A devastating airstrike in Izium killed entire families. Their fates remained unknown for months

From CNN's Teele Rebane and Olga Voitovych

The Ukrainian government says 54 people died in a Russian assault on an apartment complex in the eastern city of Izium on March 9 — almost half of the building’s residents.

Entire families were killed in the attack, but their fates remained largely unknown until a few weeks ago. Ukrainian forces pursuing a counteroffensive reclaimed Izium after six months of Russian occupation, revealing a mass burial site on the outskirts of the city.

Most of the residents of the apartment building, 2 Pershotravneva street, were buried there among more than 400 graves, few with identifying marks other than numbers daubed on rough wooden crosses.

After speaking to a survivor, ex-residents and family members, and reviewing photos and video taken in the aftermath of the attack and following the town’s liberation, CNN can now tell the story of what happened at 2 Pershotravneva on that day.

Read the full report:

IZIUM, UKRAINE - SEPTEMBER 25: Silence, makeshift crosses, and open graves are all that remain after Ukrainian forensic and war crimes investigators complete their exhumation of the bodies of 447 people from a mass burial site created during six months of Russian occupation of Izium, Ukraine, on September 25, 2022. Ukrainian armed forces recaptured more than 8,000 square kilometers of the northeastern Kharkiv region from Russia in a lightning counter-offensive in early September. The advance is yielding evidence of war crimes left behind by retreating Russian troops, including reported cases, in this Izium pine forest graveyard, of some corpses with hands bound or killed with shrapnel or bullets, execution-style. (Photo by Scott Peterson/Getty Images)
Scott Peterson/Getty Images

'People died in families.' Survivors from liberated Izium tell of devastating airstrike | CNN

With grain deal set to expire next month, Ukrainian infrastructure minister says exports will continue

From CNN’s Mariya Knight

The fragile Black Sea grain deal will continue after Nov. 22, when it is set to expire, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said Sunday.

Kubrakov made the comments during a meeting with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar in Istanbul. They come after Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, cast doubt on the deal’s future this week.

“The participating parties of the Initiative — the UN, Turkey and Ukraine — expressed their readiness to continue operating and assured maximum efforts for its successful implementation. There is no doubt that the grain corridor will continue operating after Nov. 22,” Kubrakov said. 

The minister also emphasized the importance of getting faster ship inspections by the Joint Coordination Center. This allows for “a significant increase in the volume of grain exports to the countries of Africa, Asia, and Europe and prevents the formation of inspection queues,” he said. 

Some background: The Black Sea Grain Initiative — which was brokered by the UN and Turkey — was signed by representatives from Russia and Ukraine in July.

The agreement ended five months of Russian blockade, allowing ships carrying grain from Ukrainian ports in Odesa to navigate a safe corridor through the Black Sea, helping alleviate global food shortages.

Kubrakov said almost 7.7 million tons of agricultural products have been exported since the launch of the initiative, which “has stabilized food prices and countered the threat of global hunger.”

Russia casts doubt: Gennady Gatilov, Russia’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, said this week that Russia could leave the deal, according to Reuters. Later, Putin weighed in, saying Moscow would shut the export corridors if they are used to carry out “terrorist attacks.”

US won't tolerate Russian nuclear attacks in any form, national security adviser says

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan talks to reporters at the White House on September 30 in Washington, DC.
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The US will make no distinction in its response to Russia using any form of nuclear weapon in its war with Ukraine, national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN Sunday.

Sullivan was responding to a hypothetical question from CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union.” Bash asked whether the US would treat the so-called “tactical” use of a nuclear weapon — taking out a small target or detonating in the Black Sea, for example — any differently from wide-scale attacks.

“The use of a nuclear weapon on the battlefield in Ukraine is the use of a nuclear weapon on the battlefield in Ukraine, and we’re not going to slice the salami,” Sullivan said, adding: “The notion that somehow there’s differences in use here, I think, is a dangerous notion.”

“From our perspective, we believe it is incumbent upon the United States, working with our NATO allies and partners and other responsible countries around the world, including the likes of China and India, to send a very clear and decisive message to Russia that they should not contemplate the use of nuclear weapons in this conflict,” Sullivan added.

Ukrainian conductor killed by Russian forces in his own home, officials say

From CNN's Chandler Thornton
A screen grab from a video shows conductor Yuriy Kerpatenko conducting an orchestra.
(Nikolai Ilyashenko/YouTube)

A criminal investigation has been launched into the death of a Ukrainian orchestra conductor in Russian-occupied Kherson, according to Ukrainian officials.

The conductor was reportedly shot in his own home in Kherson by Russian forces “because he refused to cooperate with them,” a statement from the local prosecutor’s office said Friday.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Culture and Information Policy identified the conductor as Yuriy Kerpatenko of the Kherson Regional Philharmonic Orchestra.

According to the ministry, Kerpatenko had worked with the local philharmonic since 2000 and also served as the chief conductor of the Gilea Chamber Orchestra based at the Kherson Theater in 2004.

Paying tribute, the ministry said Kerpatenko had “openly demonstrated his civic position and refused to leave occupied Kherson.”

The prosecutor’s office did not specify when the killing happened, but said, “the deceased stopped contacting relatives in September of this year.”

“The Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office conducts procedural management in criminal proceedings initiated based on violations of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder,” the statement added.

The Kherson region, seen as crucial to controlling Ukraine’s southern coast and access to the Black Sea, was one of the first areas to be occupied by Russian forces when they invaded more than six months ago.