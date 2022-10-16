Russia’s war in Ukraine

France will soon train up to 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers within its military units for several weeks, French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu said in an interview published Saturday.

French President Emmanuel Macron has validated a plan with assignments lasting several weeks, Lecornu told the French newspaper Le Parisien. He noted that French troops have previously provided artillery training for Ukrainians, “but here we are changing the scale.”

“There will be three levels of training. First, the general training of the (fighting soldier). Then, on specific needs reported by the Ukrainians, such as logistics. And a third level of training on the equipment provided. This will go through rotations of contingents to be trained, because we acknowledge the fact that the war will, alas, last.

“It is also necessary to train a new generation of soldiers, to last over time. We do this by respecting the rule of law, without ever being in co-belligerence because we are not at war. We are helping a country that is at war,” the minister said.

In terms of additional military equipment that will be sent to Ukraine, Lecornu indicated that the number of Crotale anti-aircraft systems that will be sent to Kyiv is still under determination but “will be significant to enable them to defend their sky.”

French aid for the war: France has already sent 18 Caesar howitzers to Ukraine since the start of the war and “discussions are continuing to mobilize six additional guns,” Lecornu said.

Kyiv has also requested rocket launchers allowing long-range strikes, and France is studying the delivery of surface-to-surface missiles, the minister added.

Earlier this month, Macron announced a €100 million (about $97 million) fund allowing Ukraine to directly purchase military aid from French manufacturers.