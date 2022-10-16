Live Updates

Russia’s war in Ukraine

By Matt Meyer, Maureen Chowdhury and Mike Hayes, CNN
Updated 9:59 AM EDT, Sun October 16, 2022
Ukrainian commanders show video of drone strikes on Russian targets
France to train up to 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers within its military units, defense minister says

From CNN’s Pierre Meilhan

France will soon train up to 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers within its military units for several weeks, French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu said in an interview published Saturday.

French President Emmanuel Macron has validated a plan with assignments lasting several weeks, Lecornu told the French newspaper Le Parisien. He noted that French troops have previously provided artillery training for Ukrainians, “but here we are changing the scale.”

“There will be three levels of training. First, the general training of the (fighting soldier). Then, on specific needs reported by the Ukrainians, such as logistics. And a third level of training on the equipment provided. This will go through rotations of contingents to be trained, because we acknowledge the fact that the war will, alas, last.
“It is also necessary to train a new generation of soldiers, to last over time. We do this by respecting the rule of law, without ever being in co-belligerence because we are not at war. We are helping a country that is at war,” the minister said.

In terms of additional military equipment that will be sent to Ukraine, Lecornu indicated that the number of Crotale anti-aircraft systems that will be sent to Kyiv is still under determination but “will be significant to enable them to defend their sky.”

French aid for the war: France has already sent 18 Caesar howitzers to Ukraine since the start of the war and “discussions are continuing to mobilize six additional guns,” Lecornu said.

Kyiv has also requested rocket launchers allowing long-range strikes, and France is studying the delivery of surface-to-surface missiles, the minister added.

Earlier this month, Macron announced a €100 million (about $97 million) fund allowing Ukraine to directly purchase military aid from French manufacturers.

Russia launches investigation into attack at military training ground in Belgorod

From CNN's Katharina Krebs

The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case into Saturday’s shooting at a training ground in the Belgorod region, according to a statement published Sunday. 

“The Main Military Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia initiated a criminal case on the fact of criminal acts in the Belgorod region. As a result of an incident at a training ground in the Belgorod Region, 11 people died from gunshot wounds, another 15 were injured,” the statement said.

On Sunday, the Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov shared his condolences in a video statement published on Telegram.

“Many soldiers were killed and injured. All the injured are being treated. We have medicines, doctors and everything that is needed. I would like to express my consolation and condolences to all the families of the victims. We are with you,” Gladkov said. “We will help those who are now in our hospitals with everything that we can.”

Gladkov added that no residents of the Belgorod region were among the wounded and dead.

Russian attacks killed 10 civilians in Ukraine in the past day, senior Ukrainian official says

From CNN's Katharina Krebs

Ten civilians were killed and 14 injured in Ukraine as a result of Russian attacks in the past 24 hours, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office, in a statement on Telegram Sunday.

In the Donetsk region, seven civilians were killed and three were wounded, according to Tymoshenko. The police of the Donetsk region reported earlier on Sunday that Russian troops attacked seven settlements in the past 24 hours, resulting in several deaths and injuries among civilians. 

Tymoshenko said in the statement that there was also a death in the Zaporizhzhia region and two deaths and three wounded civilians in the Kharkiv region. Additionally, 6 people were wounded in the Dnipropetrovsk region and 2 people were wounded in the Kherson region. 

According to the statement published by the police, the Russian army struck Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Toretsk, Kostyantynivka, Chasiv Yar, Karlivka and Orlivka. Bakhmut was hit the hardest, with 11 civilian homes damaged by the strikes.

Three civilians injured in shelling of Belgorod, Russian official says

From CNN's Kostan Nechyporenko and Katharina Krebs
This handout photo released by Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region, claims to show a crater created by shelling outside Belgorod, Russia, on October 16.  
Vyacheslav Gladkov via AP

Three civilians were injured in the Russian city of Belgorod as a result of the shelling by Ukraine, Vyacheslav Gladkov, Belgorod region governor, said Sunday.

“As a result of the shelling in Belgorod, three people were injured from one family. Two men have shrapnel wounds. They have already been sent to the hospital. The woman received outpatient care on the spot,” Gladkov said in a statement published on his Telegram channel.

The shelling had stopped as of Sunday afternoon, according to Gladkov. He added that “there is minor damage to houses, fences and cars. The operational services are now working on the location.”

The Russian state media RIA Novosti reported that at least 16 explosions were heard around the city Sunday.

Four civilians wounded in attacks on Donetsk city administration, separatist authorities say

From CNN's Katharina Krebs in London
The city administration building of Donetsk is damaged after shelling on October 16. 
Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Four civilians were injured during the shelling of the building of the city administration of Donetsk, the territorial defense of the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic said in a statement on Sunday.

“The number of people injured during the shelling of the city administration building in Donetsk has increased to 4 people,” the statement said, noting the injured people include a woman born in 1994 and a woman born in 1964.

Alexei Kulemzin, the Russian-appointed mayor of Donetsk, said the victims are have been transported to a hospital and the severity of their injuries is being established.

Firefighters conduct work after the administration building of Donetsk was hit with shelling on October 16.
Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Gunmen kill at least 11 people in attack on Russian military recruits, Russia's state media reports

From CNN's Mariya Knight

Two gunmen opened fire on Russian military recruits at a training ground in Russia’s Belgorod region, killing at least 11 people and wounding another 15, Russia’s state news agency TASS reports.

The attack happened Saturday during a training session at the Western Military District, according to TASS, which cited the Russian Defense Ministry. The gunmen were said to be from former Soviet states. Russian officials have branded the attack an act of terrorism.

“As a result of a terrorist attack at a military training ground in the Belgorod region, 11 people were killed, 15 were injured and are receiving medical assistance,” TASS reported.

“The incident occurred during a shooting training session with volunteers preparing for a special operation. The terrorists attacked the personnel of the unit with small-arms fire.”

According to TASS, two individuals who committed the “terrorist act” were killed in retaliatory fire at the training ground.

The Belgorod region is in western Russia on the border with Ukraine.

Zelensky notes eastern regions with the fiercest fighting in evening address

 From CNN's Mariya Knight
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during his evening video message on Saturday October 15.
(Office of President of Ukraine)

Very fierce battles are taking place around the eastern Donetsk region, and the Ukrainian military is holding its position there, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address Saturday.

“Active operations continue in various areas of the front. A very difficult situation persists in Donetsk region and Luhansk,” Zelensky said, referring to another eastern region that has been occupied by Russian troops for months. “The most difficult is the Bakhmut direction, as in the previous days. We hold our positions.”

Bakhmut is located in the northern portion of Donetsk region.

Work still to do on recaptured land: Zelensky also gave an update on the efforts to reconnect services to regions of Ukraine recently liberated from Russian forces.

He said homes in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Izium, which was under Russian occupation for six months before being liberated in September, are having their supply of natural gas restored.

“The first 500 families of the city already have gas in their homes again,” he said. “Just yesterday, more than 3,000 houses in the Izium, Kupiansk, Chuhuiv and Kharkiv districts of Kharkiv region were connected to the gas supply. Work is ongoing in other directions as well.”

What are the "kamikaze drones" used by Russia in Ukraine?

From CNN's Ivana Kottasová
A police officer inspects parts of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), that Ukrainian authorities consider to be an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 on October 6.
(Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters)

Ukrainian officials say Russia has been deploying an increasingly familiar weapon in its attacks: “kamikaze drones.”

Most recently, the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia was hit with four strikes by kamikaze drones overnight Saturday. Authorities said Moscow has also used them in assaults against Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Odesa and other cities across Ukraine in recent weeks.

Ukrainian officials have pleaded with Western countries to step up their assistance in the face of the new challenge, in addition to developing its own technology to counter the strikes.

Kamikaze drones, or suicide drones, are a type of aerial weapon system. They are known as a “loitering munition” because they are capable of waiting in an area identified as a potential target and only strike once an enemy asset is identified.

The drones are capable of carrying precision-guided missiles and have a payload of approximately 50 kilograms (110 pounds). They are small, portable and can be easily launched — but their main advantage is that they are hard to detect and can be fired from a distance.

The name “kamikaze” refers to the fact the drones are disposable. They are designed to hit behind the enemy lines and are destroyed in the attack – unlike the more traditional, larger and faster military drones that return home after dropping missiles.

Ties to Iran: The Ukrainian military and US intelligence say Russia is using Iranian-made attack drones. US officials told CNN in July that Iran had begun showcasing Shahed series drones to Russia the previous month.

US officials later said Russia bought the drones and was training its forces how to use them. According to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russia has ordered 2,400 Shahed-136 drones from Iran.

CNN’s Josh Pennington contributed to this report.

