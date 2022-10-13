Russia’s war in Ukraine

New satellite images from Maxar Technologies taken Wednesday show cars crossing the Kerch bridge in Crimea just days after a deadly explosion damaged the only road and rail link between Russia and the Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014.

The explosion Saturday, which killed at least three people, was a major blow to Moscow and the Kremlin has responded with deadly attacks against Ukraine’s civil infrastructure over the past three days.

A close view of the traffic and the repair work on the Crimea Bridge over the Kerch Strait, in Crimea on October 12. (Maxar Technologies)

The images show limited car and rail traffic has restarted on the bridge following the blast as repairs are ongoing.

The photos also show long lines of cargo trucks waiting to be ferried to Crimea from Russia.

A number of cargo trucks are seen queuing at the ferry terminal and at an abandoned airport waiting to make the crossing to Crimea from Russia on October 12. (Maxar Technologies)

Though car traffic on the bridge has resumed, larger vehicles like trucks, vans and buses are now traveling by ferry across the Kerch Strait.

Russian authorities have detained eight people in connection with the attack on the bridge, state media reported Wednesday.

A satellite image of a ferry carrying trucks across the Kerch Strait on October 12. (Maxar Technologies)

The Crimea bridge is a critical artery for supplying the peninsula with both its daily needs and supplies for the Russian military. Over the past few months, dozens of Russian military convoys have used the bridge, carrying vehicles, armor and fuel.

Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for the blast on the 19-kilometer (about 12-mile) long bridge, which was was opened by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018.