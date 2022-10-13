Russia’s war in Ukraine

Smoke rises from a Russian artillery strike in Bakhmut, Donetsk oblast, Ukraine on October 12.
(Carl Court/Getty Images)
Russian forces in occupied Ukraine continue to launch offensive operations amid the much higher tempo of missile attacks, according to the Ukrainian military.
In an update late Wednesday, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said enemy forces were “trying to conduct offensive actions at the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions,” both in the eastern Donetsk region. Those attacks and others in Donetsk had been repelled, it said.
It said that parts of Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions also came under attack, especially the town of Orikhiv.
Svitlana Mandrych, deputy head of Orikhiv, said a total of 324 shells had landed in the town on Wednesday
“Nine wounded residents…The infrastructure of the city is being destroyed. The population is being eliminated,” she said, appealing to the townspeople to remain in shelters.
“We still have a night to survive ahead. Now we hear explosions again,” Mandrych said.
The General Staff said Russian forces continued to use cruise missiles as well as drones and multiple launch rocket systems. Another 10 Iranian-made drones had been shot down Wednesday, it said.
It said the Ukrainian air force was again active — carrying out 27 strikes.