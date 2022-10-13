Live Updates

Russia’s war in Ukraine

Tara Subramaniam
By Tara Subramaniam, CNN
Updated 3:32 AM EDT, Thu October 13, 2022
Ukraine official has a very different view of Putin than Biden
03:22

Turkey's President Erdoğan renews call for Ukraine war to stop: "Our priority is to end the bloodshed"

From CNN's Alex Stambaugh and Josh Pennington 
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, fifth right, speaks during the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Astana, Kazakhstan, on October 13.
(Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reiterated his calls Thursday for an end to the war in Ukraine while speaking at a conference in Kazakhstan, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is in attendance. 

“Each of us is feeling the regional and global impact of the crisis in Ukraine … Despite these difficulties on the ground, our priority is to end the bloodshed as soon as possible,” Erdoğan said while delivering remarks.

Later Thursday, Erdoğan and Putin are expected to meet for a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit in the Kazakh capital Astana, according to Russian state-run news agency TASS.

Erdoğan has repeatedly called for an end to the war and played a key role in the UN-brokered deal between Moscow and Kyiv this summer to allow the resumption of grain shipments from Black Sea ports in Ukraine.

NATO chief, US defense secretary reiterate support for Ukraine ahead of ministers meeting

From CNN's Alex Stambaugh
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, left, shakes hands with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a news conference on the second day of a meeting of the alliance's defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, on October 13.
(Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reiterated their support for Ukraine ahead of a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels on Thursday. 

“We still stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes, we will step up our support and in particular we will provide more air defense assistance to Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said in Brussels alongside Austin. 

UN vote: Stoltenberg praised the UN General Assembly’s approval Wednesday of a resolution telling Russia its annexation of four Ukrainian zones is illegal and not valid, calling the vote a “clear condemnation of the illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories and a clear call on Russian President [Vladimir] Putin to reverse these decisions and respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

“I absolutely agree with you … and I couldn’t have put it better,” Austin said, reiterating that the US will continue to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes.”

“I want to applaud all of our allies and partners who’ve stepped up to provide assistance to Ukraine,” Austin said. “This alliance is the essential forum for consultation, decision making and action when it comes to security of the region and transatlantic security as well.”

Austin reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to Article 5 — the principle that an attack on one member of NATO is an attack on all members — and to “defending every inch of NATO’s territory.”

At least 7 people missing in Mykolaiv rubble after shelling, officials say

From CNN's Alex Stambaugh and Josh Pennington 
An apartment building damaged by a Russian military strike, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on October 13.
(State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Reuters)

At least seven people are missing as rescuers search through the rubble of a residential building in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv following Russian shelling overnight, the Mykolaiv regional military administration said on Telegram on Thursday. 

An 11-year-old boy has been rescued and is receiving medical treatment, they said. 

The administration said the city had been hit by eight S-300 missiles overnight. 

The attacks mark the fourth consecutive day of Russian strikes targeting civilian infrastructure across Ukraine.

Analysis: Russia's hit-and-miss missile blitz forces a frantic race to shore up Ukrainian defenses

Analysis from CNN's Tim Lister

The Russian military appears to have embarked on a new tactic in its efforts to turn the tide of its faltering war: trying to overwhelm Ukraine’s largely Soviet-era air defenses with dozens of missiles and drones from multiple directions.

As Ukraine races to shore up its missile defenses in the wake of the assault, the math for Moscow is simple: A percentage of projectiles are bound to get through.

Russia’s aerial onslaught of the last few days has been largely directed at Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, using a variety of missiles and newly acquired Iranian drones. But while the damage has been substantial, Ukraine claims that it has taken out around half of the missiles fired — and it expects that success rate to improve as new air defenses arrive from Germany, the US and elsewhere.

Over the last three days, the Russians have been using a mix of their missile stocks. The majority were air-launched cruise missiles, some delivered by bombers based near the Caspian Sea. But they also deployed ship-launched Kalibrs from the Black Sea, ground-launched Iskander cruise missiles and dozens of attack drones.

The great unknown is just how far such a blitz is depleting Russian inventories — and whether increasingly they will resort to stocks of older, less accurate but equally powerful missiles.

Estimating Russian missile inventories is guesswork. In May, President Volodymr Zelensky said Russia had launched 2,154 missiles and had probably used up 60% of its precision-missile arsenal. That now looks like wishful thinking.

Read the full analysis:

TOPSHOT - Investigators examine a crater next to a damaged bus, following a missile strike in Dnipro on October 10, 2022, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. - The head of the Ukrainian military said that Russian forces launched at least 75 missiles at Ukraine on Monday morning, with fatal strikes targeting the capital Kyiv, and cities in the south and west. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP) (Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)
DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP/Getty Images

Russia's hit-and-miss missile blitz forces a frantic race to shore up Ukrainian defenses

Biden on UN vote: "Russia cannot change borders by force"

US President Joe Biden said “the world has sent a clear message,” after the UN General Assembly (UNGA) overwhelmingly approved a resolution on Wednesday condemning Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian zones as illegal.

“Russia is tearing at the very foundations of international peace and security. The stakes of this conflict are clear to all — and the world has sent a clear message in response: Russia cannot erase a sovereign state from the map. Russia cannot change borders by force. Russia cannot seize another country’s territory as its own,” Biden said in a statement Wednesday.
“Nearly eight months into this war, the world has just demonstrated that it is more united, and more determined than ever to hold Russia accountable for its violations.”

Some 143 members of the United Nations voted to condemn Russia’s illegal annexation attempt of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia following referendums derided by Western leaders as a sham. Only four UN members sided with Moscow — Belarus, North Korea, Nicaragua and Syria.

Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv "massively shelled" overnight, mayor says

From CNN's Alex Stambaugh and Josh Pennington
The city of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, after a missile attack overnight, on October 13.
(Twitter)

The southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv was “massively shelled” overnight, the city’s Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said on Telegram early Thursday. 

“A five-story residential building was hit. Two of its upper floors were completely destroyed, and the rest are covered in rubble,” Senkevych said. 

He said rescuers are working at the scene. The mayor did not say if there were any injuries or deaths. 

Another southern city, Nikopol, also reported shelling overnight, Ukrainian member of parliament Oleksiy Goncharenko said on Telegram. 

Goncharenko said a 59-year-old man was injured and about 30 high-rise buildings and private houses were damaged, leaving around 2,000 families without electricity.

The latest attacks follow three consecutive days of deadly Russian strikes on civil infrastructure across Ukraine.

Kyiv community hit by "kamikaze" drone attack, officials say

From CNN's Josh Pennington and Mohammed Tawfeeq

A “kamikaze” drone attacked a community in Ukraine’s Kyiv region on Thursday, according to Ukrainian military officials.

“One of the regional communities was attacked,” the Kyiv regional military administration said in a Telegram post. “Initial reports indicate a kamikaze drone attack. Rescuers teams have responded.”

Authorities urged people to stay in shelters “until the air raid siren stops,” the administration said.

The administration did not say if there were any injuries or reports of damage from the attack, which follows three straight days of deadly Russian strikes on civilian targets across Ukraine, including the capital region.

New satellite images show traffic has resumed on Crimea bridge following deadly blast

From CNN's Paul P. Murphy

New satellite images from Maxar Technologies taken Wednesday show cars crossing the Kerch bridge in Crimea just days after a deadly explosion damaged the only road and rail link between Russia and the Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014.

The explosion Saturday, which killed at least three people, was a major blow to Moscow and the Kremlin has responded with deadly attacks against Ukraine’s civil infrastructure over the past three days.

A close view of the traffic and the repair work on the Crimea Bridge over the Kerch Strait, in Crimea on October 12.
(Maxar Technologies)

The images show limited car and rail traffic has restarted on the bridge following the blast as repairs are ongoing.

The photos also show long lines of cargo trucks waiting to be ferried to Crimea from Russia.

A number of cargo trucks are seen queuing at the ferry terminal and at an abandoned airport waiting to make the crossing to Crimea from Russia on October 12.
(Maxar Technologies)

Though car traffic on the bridge has resumed, larger vehicles like trucks, vans and buses are now traveling by ferry across the Kerch Strait.

Russian authorities have detained eight people in connection with the attack on the bridge, state media reported Wednesday.

A satellite image of a ferry carrying trucks across the Kerch Strait is seen on October 12.
(Maxar Technologies)

The Crimea bridge is a critical artery for supplying the peninsula with both its daily needs and supplies for the Russian military. Over the past few months, dozens of Russian military convoys have used the bridge, carrying vehicles, armor and fuel.

Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for the blast on the 19-kilometer (about 12-mile) long bridge, which was was opened by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018.

UN General Assembly overwhelmingly condemns Russia's attempted annexations in Ukraine

From CNN's Richard Roth and Mohammed Tawfeeq
US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield address the UN General Assembly, before it voted on a resolution condemning Russia's illegal referendum in Ukraine at UN headquarters on Wednesday Oct. 12.
(Bebeto Matthews/AP)

The UN General Assembly (UNGA) overwhelmingly approved a resolution on Wednesday telling Russia its annexation of four Ukrainian zones is illegal and not valid.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the resolution “historic” in a tweet and thanked the states that voted in favor.

During the assembly’s emergency special session on Ukraine, US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the vote “is important not just to the future of Ukraine and the future of Europe, but to the very foundations of this institution.”

The US diplomat said the resolution calls for peace and de-escalation, and “makes clear that we reject Russia’s attempted annexations. That we reject this affront to territorial integrity, to national sovereignty, to peace and security.”

She noted that “today it is Russia invading Ukraine. But tomorrow it could be another nation whose territory is violated. You could be next. What would you expect from this chamber?” 

“So let us send a clear message today: these United Nations will not tolerate attempts at illegal annexation. We will never recognize it. These United Nations will not tolerate seizing a neighbor’s land by force. We will stand up to it. These United Nations will not tolerate the destruction of the UN Charter. We will defend it,” she told the assembly.

Ukraine says Russian forces continue assault operations, with one town hit by more than 300 shells Wednesday

From CNN's Tim Lister and Julia Kesaieva
Smoke rises from a Russian artillery strike in Bakhmut, Donetsk oblast, Ukraine on October 12.
(Carl Court/Getty Images)

Russian forces in occupied Ukraine continue to launch offensive operations amid the much higher tempo of missile attacks, according to the Ukrainian military.

In an update late Wednesday, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said enemy forces were “trying to conduct offensive actions at the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions,” both in the eastern Donetsk region. Those attacks and others in Donetsk had been repelled, it said.

It said that parts of Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions also came under attack, especially the town of Orikhiv.

Svitlana Mandrych, deputy head of Orikhiv, said a total of 324 shells had landed in the town on Wednesday

 “Nine wounded residents…The infrastructure of the city is being destroyed. The population is being eliminated,” she said, appealing to the townspeople to remain in shelters.

“We still have a night to survive ahead. Now we hear explosions again,” Mandrych said. 

The General Staff said Russian forces continued to use cruise missiles as well as drones and multiple launch rocket systems. Another 10 Iranian-made drones had been shot down Wednesday, it said.

It said the Ukrainian air force was again active — carrying out 27 strikes. 

Ukraine's weapons wish list includes multiple rocket systems, artillery and air defense as top priorities

From CNN's Ellie Kaufman

Ukraine’s weapons wish list includes multiple launch rocket systems, artillery and air defense as current top weapons priorities, according to a handout provided to defense ministers participating in a Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting hosted by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Brussels on Wednesday. 

Ministers of defense from several countries are gathering to discuss weapons requirements and how the countries can continue to support Ukraine militarily as they battle Russia’s ongoing invasion of their country.

Under Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS), the handout states that Ukraine needs “additional NATO-standard MLRS systems and ammunition.” Under artillery, the handout states Kyiv needs more artillery for towed howitzers, self-propelled tracked howitzers and non-standard wheeled howitzers as well as large quantities of “additional 155mm, 152mm, and 122mm ammunition,” the handout states.  

The third priority is “air defense” including missiles for Ukraine’s current medium-range air defense systems, the S-300 and SA-11. The list also states Ukraine needs a “transition to Western-origin layered air defense systems” and “additional Western and Soviet-era SHORAD systems.” Ukraine has been asking for more air defense systems, but the need has become more urgent as Russia has increased its use of Iranian-made drones. 

Other priorities listed include radars, coastal defense, tanks and electronic warfare equipment.

Ukrainian PM calls for 25% cut in electricity use during peak hours to avoid outages

From CNN's Olga Voitovych and Alex Hardie

Ukraine’s government has appealed to people to reduce their electricity consumption to avoid blackouts as Russian missiles target the country’s energy infrastructure, saying peak demand needs to be reduced by 25%.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal called on citizens and businesses to reduce electricity consumption from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in order to stabilize the power system, after the damage caused by Russian missile attacks this week.

“We are grateful to all Ukrainians who deliberately reduced electricity consumption yesterday and the night before yesterday. The total saving was 10%. We also thank the mayors, heads of communities, who took a responsible approach to reducing electricity consumption in communities,” Shmyhal said in a statement.

But to avoid power outages, he said, “it is necessary to achieve a deliberate reduction in electricity consumption from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. across Ukraine by 25%.”

Read more:

Employees prepare coffee in a cafe without electricity in western Ukrainian city of Lviv, after three Russian missiles fired targeted energy infrastructure on October 11, 2022. - In Lviv, the largest city in the region of the same name, the mayor said on October 11, 2022 that one-third of homes were without power. (Photo by Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP) (Photo by YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP via Getty Images)
Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP/Getty Images

Ukrainian PM calls for 25% cut in electricity use during peak hours to avoid outages

Ukraine says it has liberated more settlements in the southern region of Kherson 

From CNN's Tim Lister

Ukraine says its forces have continued to advance in the southern region of Kherson, liberating five more villages in a slow push southwest. 

Yaroslav Yanushevych, head of the Kherson region administration, said Wednesday: “The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated 5 more settlements in the Kherson region: Novovasylivka, Novohryhorivka, Nova Kamynka, Tryfonivka, Chervone.

The five villages are relatively close together in a largely rural part of the region. 

More on Ukraine’s southern counteroffensive: Last week, a senior Ukrainian official said Ukraine’s military had recaptured 2,400 square kilometers (more than 926 square miles) of territory in the Kherson region “since the beginning of the full-scale war.”

Ukrainian forces have been making steady progress in Kherson since beginning an counteroffensive at the end of last month, and their successes have sparked rare criticism of Moscow’s war effort among pro-Russian figures.

Kherson is one of the four regions in Ukraine that Russia has claimed it is annexing in violation of international law.