Russia’s war in Ukraine

Tapper asked Biden if Putin is a 'rational actor.' See his response
01:51
What we're covering
US President Joe Biden said in an exclusive CNN interview he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin is a “rational actor” who badly miscalculated his ability to invade Ukraine. He also said he doesn’t believe Putin would use a nuclear weapon.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who addressed a meeting of the G7 on Tuesday, urged the leaders to intensify efforts to create an “air shield” for Ukraine and to stiffen Russian sanctions.
Russia launched missile strikes on several regions of Ukraine on Tuesday, the second day of heavy bombardment aimed at the nation’s infrastructure.
At least 19 people were killed and more than 100 injured Monday in the Russian attacks, the heaviest seen in Kyiv and other cities since February.
Link Copied!
6 Posts
Elon Musk denies claim he spoke to Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine
From CNN's Natasha Bertrand and Jessie Yeung
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has denied a claim that he spoke directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent weeks about the war in Ukraine and a proposed “peace plan” to end the conflict.
Speaking to CNN on Tuesday, American political scientist Ian Bremmer, president of political consulting firm Eurasia Group, claimed Musk told him directly about his conversation with Putin last month.
In a tweet Tuesday, however, Musk said he hadn’t spoken with Putin in over a year.
Bremmer initially declined to comment further on his conversation with Musk — but later reiterated his claim on Twitter.
“Elon Musk told me he had spoken with Putin and the Kremlin directly about Ukraine. He also told me what the Kremlin’s red lines were,” Bremmer wrote.
Musk tweeted a succinct response: “Nobody should trust Bremmer.”
Eurasia Group is a political risk research and consulting firm that reports on emerging and developed economies. Bremmer, who is often cited by mainstream media, has also been involved with international organizations including the World Economic Forum.
The exchange comes after Musk tweeted a “Ukraine-Russia peace plan” last week that reflected demands Kremlin officials have made repeatedly in recent months, including that Kyiv commit to military neutrality, acknowledge that Crimea is formally part of Russia, and ensure continued water supply to the peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014.
“I think he is a rational actor who has miscalculated significantly,” Biden told Jake Tapper as Russian bombardments on civilian targets in Ukraine signaled another turning point in the months-long war.
Biden, his top officials and fellow Western leaders have spent the past several months debating what steps Putin may take as his troops suffer embarrassing losses on the battlefield in Ukraine. Biden himself warned last week the risk of “nuclear Armageddon” was at its highest point in 60 years.
Whether Putin is acting rationally has been a subject of intense debate as leaders work to predict his next steps. While Biden said Tuesday he believed Putin himself was rational, he characterized the Russian leader’s aims in Ukraine — which Putin laid out in an angry speech as he launched the war in February — as ridiculous.
“You listen to what he says. If you listen to the speech he made after when that decision was being made, he talked about the whole idea of — he was needed to be the leader of Russia that united all of Russian speakers. I mean, it’s just I just think it’s irrational,” Biden said.
Going further, Biden said Putin wrongly believed Ukrainians would submit to Russian invasion — a misjudgment that’s been disproved by fierce resistance inside the country.
“I think the speech, his objectives were not rational. I think he thought, Jake, I think he thought he was going to be welcomed with open arms, that this was the home of Mother Russia in Kyiv, and that where he was going to be welcomed, and I think he just totally miscalculated,” Biden said.
Zelensky asks G7 for "air shield" as rockets rain down on Ukraine
From CNN's Joshua Berlinger and Tim Lister
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz takes part in a video conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the head of states of the G7 on October 11, in Berlin.
(Steffen Kugler/Bundesregierung/Getty Images)
As deadly Russian airstrikes continued into a second day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday asked the Group of Seven nations to help his country establish an “air shield” against aerial attacks.
Zelensky’s plea comes amid one of the fiercest bombing campaigns that Russia has waged against Ukraine since invading in late February. At least 19 people have been killed and more than 100 wounded across the country, as far away as the western city of Lviv, hundreds of miles from the war’s main theaters in eastern and southern Ukraine.
Russia carried out at least 30 missile strikes on Tuesday, compared to 84 on Monday. Roughly half of those on Tuesday were neutralized by air defenses, according to Ukraine’s military.
It is unclear how much longer the Russian military may be able to sustain such attacks. But Zelensky said his country needs more help with missile defense systems to combat Moscow’s blitz.
“When Ukraine receives a sufficient number of modern and effective air defense systems, the key element of Russian terror — missile strikes — will cease to work,” the Ukrainian President told leaders of the G7 nations Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.
30% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure has been hit by Russian missiles since Monday, minister says
From CNN’s Alex Hardie
Employees prepare coffee in a cafe without electricity in Lviv, Ukraine after Russian missiles targeted the country's energy infrastructure on October 11.
(Yuriy Dyachyshyn /AFP/Getty Images)
About 30% of energy infrastructure in Ukraine has been hit by Russian missiles since Monday, Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said Tuesday.
The minister told CNN that this was the “first time from the beginning of the war” that Russia has “dramatically targeted” energy infrastructure.
He said one reason is because Ukrainian electricity exports to Europe “helps European countries to save on Russian gas and coal,” adding that Ukraine is trying “to reconnect quickly from the other sources.”
On Monday, the Ukrainian government urged people across the country to “limit” their energy use. Asked whether Ukraine would receive extra energy from Europe, Halushchenko said that was “one of the options on the table.”
The minister said the Ukrainian energy system “is still stable,” but called on partners to provide “air protection systems which really could help us to protect our infrastructure.”
“We send this message to our partners: we need to protect the sky,” he said. “Russians they are not playing on some games on international laws. They don’t care about any kind of international agreements or conventions.”
The Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday confirmed it is targeting Ukrainian military and energy facilities in attacks.
Link Copied!
Biden confronted with Ukraine war escalation less than a month before the midterm elections
From CNN's Maegan Vazquez
President Joe Biden has been thrust into addressing the latest escalations in the war in Ukraine just before a three-state swing through the West Coast to raise money for Democrats running in next month’s midterm elections.
Biden convened virtually with G7 leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday, amid a multi-day deluge of Russian missiles targeting Ukrainian energy facilities. Officials said they expected the meeting to focus on determining where they could bolster support for Ukraine’s air defenses and the uncertain energy situation as winter approaches.
After the meeting, G7 countries vowed to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin and those responsible accountable for the recent attacks in Ukraine. A joint statement from the group committed to support Ukraine for “as long as it takes,” while promising to continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military, diplomatic and legal support. “We are committed to supporting Ukraine in meeting its winter preparedness needs,” the statement said.
NATO plays key support role for Ukraine, secretary general says
From CNN's Stephanie Halasz
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg pledged that the alliance would meet to “step up and support” Ukraine this week.
“NATO is not party to the conflict. But our support is playing a key role,” he said during a news conference Tuesday.
On Wednesday, NATO defense ministers will invite their Ukrainian counterpart to “discuss advanced air defense systems and other capabilities to Ukraine, and I look forward to further deliveries,” Stoltenberg said.
“Ukraine has the momentum, and continues to have significant gains, while Russia is increasingly resorting to horrific and indiscriminate attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure. President Putin is failing in Ukraine.”
Referencing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s veiled threats of a nuclear strike, Stoltenberg said “Russia knows that the nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
The secretary general called again for Putin to withdraw his troops from Ukraine.
He also addressed Belarus’ joint military deployments with Russia indirectly by saying that Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko should “stop the complicity of Belarus in this illegal conflict.”
Stoltenberg additionally said NATO had enhanced the protection of critical infrastructure following what he has called the “sabotage” of the Nord Stream pipelines, doubling its presence in the Baltic and North Seas to more than 30 ships and increasing intelligence-sharing.
“Any attack [on] allies’ critical infrastructure would be met with a united and determined response,” he said.