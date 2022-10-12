Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

Kathleen Magramo
By Kathleen Magramo, CNN
Updated 6:11 AM EDT, Wed October 12, 2022
  • Russian authorities have detained eight people in connection with the huge explosion Saturday that killed three people and damaged the only bridge between annexed Crimea and the Russian mainland, according to state media.
  • US President Joe Biden said in an exclusive CNN interview he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin is a “rational actor” who badly miscalculated his ability to invade Ukraine. He also said he doesn’t believe Putin would use a nuclear weapon.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who addressed a meeting of the G7 on Tuesday, urged the leaders to intensify efforts to create an “air shield” for Ukraine and to stiffen Russian sanctions.
  • Russia launched missile strikes on several regions of Ukraine on Tuesday, the second day of heavy bombardment aimed at the nation’s infrastructure.
Pope Francis condemns “relentless bombings” on Ukrainian cities

From CNN's Delia Gallagher and Zahid Mahmood
(Andreas Solaro/AFP/Getty Images)
(Andreas Solaro/AFP/Getty Images)

Pope Francis condemned the “relentless bombings” on the Ukrainian people on Wednesday, saying he carries “their pain within.”

“In these days my heart is always turned toward the Ukrainian people, especially the inhabitants of those places where there have been relentless bombings,” Francis said at the end of his Wednesday morning audience in St. Peter’s Square.

“I carry their pain within me and bring it to the Lord in prayer…. May the Spirit of the Lord transform the hearts of those who have in hand the outcome of the war, that the hurricane of violence may cease and that peace in justice can be re-built.”

Francis’ comments come after Russia launched several missile strikes on several regions of Ukraine on Tuesday, the second day of bombardment aimed at the country’s infrastructure.

Kremlin spokesman accuses West over "nuclear rhetoric," rules out top-level bilateral meetings

From CNN's Anna Chernova

Neither Russia nor the US has tried to instigate top-level negotiations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

Peskov also told reporters that Russia deplores “every day that Western heads of state – the US as well as European – practice nuclear rhetoric every day. We consider this a pernicious and provocative practice. Russia does not want to take part in these exercises and does not take part in them.”

This came in response to a question about US President Joe Biden’s interview on CNN, in which he warned of potential catastrophic “mistakes” from Russia.

Biden, who cautioned last week that the risk of “nuclear Armageddon” was at its highest level in 60 years, said in the interview that threats emanating from Russia could result in catastrophic “mistakes” and “miscalculation,” even as he declined to spell out how precisely the United States would respond if Putin deploys a tactical device on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant forced to switch to diesel generators again after losing off-site power, says IAEA chief

From CNN’s Jo Shelley and Olga Voitovych
(Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)
(Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has lost off-site power for the second time in five days and had to switch to generators, said Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in a tweet.

Grossi described it as “a deeply worrying development.”

“Our team at #Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant informed me this morning that the plant has lost all of its external power for the 2nd time in five days,” he said.

“Its back-up diesel generators are now providing electricity for its nuclear safety and security functions. This repeated loss of #ZNPP’s off-site power is a deeply worrying development and it underlines the urgent need for a nuclear safety & security protection zone around the site.”

Ukraine’s state nuclear energy company Energoatom confirmed in a statement on Telegram that the plant was down to generator power, which it blamed on a rocket attack on a nearby substation. Energoatom accused the Russian forces occupying the facility of refusing to allow it to refuel the generators.

“This morning, October 12 at 08:59, the “Dniprovska” substation in the Dnipropetrovsk region was damaged as a result of rocket attack by Russian troops,” the company said.

“As a result, the 750-kV communication line of ZNPP – Dniprovska – was accidentally disconnected. As a result, the Zaporizhzhia NPP was completely de-energized,” it added.

“Diesel generators turned on automatically. Energoatom prepared and sent another batch of diesel fuel to the ZNPP. However, as of 10:00 a.m., the Russian side does not allow the company’s convoy of vehicles to pass.”

On Tuesday, Grossi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to argue for a “protection zone” around the plant.

“We can’t afford to lose any more time. The stakes are high,” he said. “We must do everything in our power to help ensure that a nuclear accident does not happen during this tragic conflict, as it could cause even more hardship and suffering in Ukraine and beyond.”

Putin’s show of strength in Ukraine’s skies distracts from signs of weakness on the ground

Analysis by CNN's Nick Paton Walsh
(Gleb Garanich/Reuters)
(Gleb Garanich/Reuters)

The barrage of Russian strikes that rained down across Ukraine on Monday made the country’s cities all feel so much closer to the war than they had for months.

At least 19 people died and dozens were injured in the missile strikes, which were backed up by Iranian-made attack drones. Infrastructure was damaged, and homes ahead of winter plunged into blackout. Yet Ukrainian officials said about half the 84 missiles had been intercepted. Russian commentators even suggested 150 had been launched, indicating that the damage could have been worse.

It was a different level of force from Moscow, but perhaps not a sea change in their strategy, for two reasons.

Firstly, it is unlikely they can sustain this sort of barrage over time. They have been firing missiles intermittently at targets week after week across Ukraine, which will have had an impact on stocks. It is unclear how many drones they have received from Iran, but that too is limited and a reflection of depleted stocks, not an excess. Monday may have been more an expression of military might than a change of tactics in the long-term.

It is important to remember that Moscow has had absolutely no reservations about hitting civilian targets or infrastructure since the start of the war. In the week before Monday’s attacks, the city of Zaporizhzhia was hit repeatedly by missiles, that slammed into apartment blocks, killing and injuring dozens. Earlier in the war, a maternity hospital and theater-turned-shelter marked with the words “CHILDREN” in Mariupol were hit. Monday was not a sudden change in Russia’s moral compass. They just did the same thing they’ve been doing throughout the war on a larger, wider scale.

Secondly, it didn’t really work. For the volume of cruise missiles expended, the damage to Ukraine’s infrastructure was far from catastrophic. Kyiv endured appalling scenes of crowded rush hour streets being hit – along with playgrounds and parks – and a terror it had not seen for months. The net effect of the day of Ukrainians hiding in bomb shelters was some damage to energy infrastructure and a loss of civilian life, but also a promise from the White House to supply the advanced air defenses Kyiv has been begging for over months.

Russia detains 8 people over Crimea bridge attack, state media says

From CNN's Josh Pennington, Alex Stambaugh
(Maxar Technologies/Reuters)
(Maxar Technologies/Reuters)

Russian authorities have detained eight people in connection with the deadly blast that damaged the only bridge between annexed Crimea and the Russian mainland on Saturday, state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported Wednesday. 

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed the “terrorist attack” was organized by the main intelligence department of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, its head Kyrylo Budanov, and its employees and agents, RIA reported. 

“At the moment, five citizens of Russia, three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia, who participated in the preparation of the crime, have been detained as part of a criminal case,” RIA reported, citing a report by the FSB and Russia’s Investigative Committee.

The report did not reveal where the suspects had been detained.

The FSB report said the explosive device, weighing nearly 23 metric tons, was hidden in polyethylene construction film, RIA reported. Russian officials had earlier claimed the explosion was caused by a truck blowing up on the road bridge.

The FSB report said the explosive device had been sent from the Ukrainian port of Odesa in early August through countries including Bulgaria, Georgia and Armenia, Russian state news agency TASS reported. 

Ukraine has yet to publicly comment on the new claims by Russia’s FSB and Investigative Committee. 

Some context: An explosion early Saturday killed three people and severely damaged parts of the Crimean bridge. Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for the blast on the enormous 19-kilometer (about 12-mile) road and rail link, which was was opened by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018.

Russian missiles strike Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia city

From CNN's Olga Voitovych and Alex Stambaugh

Russian missiles hit the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia and its suburbs overnight into Wednesday, according to Oleksandr Starukh, head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration. 

“About seven S-300 missiles were launched … Fortunately there are no victims,” Starukh said on Telegram early Wednesday. 

Rescue workers pulled three people out of rubble after a residential building in a village close to Zaporizhzhia was damaged in the attack, he added. 

On Wednesday, Ukraine’s air defenses also shot down nine Iranian Shahed-136 drones over nearby Mykolaiv that were being used by Russia to attack the southern region, Ukraine’s Air Force said on Telegram.  

Some context: The latest attacks on Zaporizhzhia come after Russia launched missile strikes on several regions of Ukraine on Tuesday, the second day of heavy bombardment aimed at the nation’s infrastructure.

The city is Ukrainian-controlled, but lies in a region occupied by Russian forces, not far from the front line and the site of a nuclear power plant that the international community is watching warily. The Zaporizhzhia region is one of four areas of Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed measures to annex, in violation of international law. 

Analysis: Biden sends a careful but chilling new nuclear message to Putin in CNN interview

Analysis from CNN's Stephen Collinson

It’s never going to feel normal to hear a president discussing the danger of “Armageddon” – especially now, on camera.

But Joe Biden used an exclusive CNN interview on Tuesday to send another careful, yet clear and chilling message to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the disastrous consequences of using nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine.

The first president since the 1980s to really have to game out calculations about nuclear arsenals and deterrence, Biden was asked by Jake Tapper whether he thought that Putin — who has warned he is prepared to use every option in Russia’s arsenal — might consider detonating one of the world’s most heinous weapons as an act of desperation in a losing war.

But the President, who first touched on this subject at an off-camera fundraiser in New York last week, made crystal clear he was sending a public message to Putin about the dangers of thinking that using a lower yield, tactical nuclear bomb would be an isolated event.

“What I am talking about, I am talking to Putin. He, in fact, cannot continue with impunity to talk about the use of a tactical nuclear weapon as if that’s a rational thing to do,” Biden said, before warning of dangerous consequences of such a move.
“The mistakes get made, the miscalculation could occur, no one could be sure what would happen and it could end in Armageddon,” he said, again stressing that a nuclear blast that kills thousands of people could lead to events barreling way out of control.

Sarah Silbiger/CNN
Sarah Silbiger/CNN

Elon Musk denies claim he spoke to Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine

From CNN's Natasha Bertrand and Jessie Yeung
(Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
(Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has denied a claim that he spoke directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent weeks about the war in Ukraine and a proposed “peace plan” to end the conflict.

Speaking to CNN on Tuesday, American political scientist Ian Bremmer, president of political consulting firm Eurasia Group, claimed Musk told him directly about his conversation with Putin last month.

In a tweet Tuesday, however, Musk said he hadn’t spoken with Putin in over a year.

Bremmer initially declined to comment further on his conversation with Musk — but later reiterated his claim on Twitter.

“Elon Musk told me he had spoken with Putin and the Kremlin directly about Ukraine. He also told me what the Kremlin’s red lines were,” Bremmer wrote.

Musk tweeted a succinct response: “Nobody should trust Bremmer.”

Eurasia Group is a political risk research and consulting firm that reports on emerging and developed economies. Bremmer, who is often cited by mainstream media, has also been involved with international organizations including the World Economic Forum.

The exchange comes after Musk tweeted a “Ukraine-Russia peace plan” last week that reflected demands Kremlin officials have made repeatedly in recent months, including that Kyiv commit to military neutrality, acknowledge that Crimea is formally part of Russia, and ensure continued water supply to the peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Matt Rourke/AP
Matt Rourke/AP

Biden says Putin "totally miscalculated" by invading Ukraine but is a "rational actor"

From CNN's Kevin Liptak
US President Joe Biden speaks to CNN's Jake Tapper on Tuesday.
(CNN)

President Joe Biden said in an exclusive CNN interview Tuesday he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin is a “rational actor” who nonetheless badly misjudged his ability to invade Ukraine and suppress its people.

“I think he is a rational actor who has miscalculated significantly,” Biden told Jake Tapper as Russian bombardments on civilian targets in Ukraine signaled another turning point in the months-long war.

Biden, his top officials and fellow Western leaders have spent the past several months debating what steps Putin may take as his troops suffer embarrassing losses on the battlefield in Ukraine. Biden himself warned last week the risk of “nuclear Armageddon” was at its highest point in 60 years.

Whether Putin is acting rationally has been a subject of intense debate as leaders work to predict his next steps. While Biden said Tuesday he believed Putin himself was rational, he characterized the Russian leader’s aims in Ukraine — which Putin laid out in an angry speech as he launched the war in February — as ridiculous.

“You listen to what he says. If you listen to the speech he made after when that decision was being made, he talked about the whole idea of — he was needed to be the leader of Russia that united all of Russian speakers. I mean, it’s just I just think it’s irrational,” Biden said.

Going further, Biden said Putin wrongly believed Ukrainians would submit to Russian invasion — a misjudgment that’s been disproved by fierce resistance inside the country.

“I think the speech, his objectives were not rational. I think he thought, Jake, I think he thought he was going to be welcomed with open arms, that this was the home of Mother Russia in Kyiv, and that where he was going to be welcomed, and I think he just totally miscalculated,” Biden said.

Sarah Silbiger for CNN
Sarah Silbiger for CNN

Zelensky asks G7 for "air shield" as rockets rain down on Ukraine

From CNN's Joshua Berlinger and Tim Lister
(Steffen Kugler/Bundesregierung/Getty Images)
(Steffen Kugler/Bundesregierung/Getty Images)

As deadly Russian airstrikes continued into a second day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday asked the Group of Seven nations to help his country establish an “air shield” against aerial attacks.

Zelensky’s plea comes amid one of the fiercest bombing campaigns that Russia has waged against Ukraine since invading in late February. At least 19 people have been killed and more than 100 wounded across the country, as far away as the western city of Lviv, hundreds of miles from the war’s main theaters in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Russia carried out at least 30 missile strikes on Tuesday, compared to 84 on Monday. Roughly half of those on Tuesday were neutralized by air defenses, according to Ukraine’s military.

It is unclear how much longer the Russian military may be able to sustain such attacks. But Zelensky said his country needs more help with missile defense systems to combat Moscow’s blitz.

“When Ukraine receives a sufficient number of modern and effective air defense systems, the key element of Russian terror — missile strikes — will cease to work,” the Ukrainian President told leaders of the G7 nations Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Dmytro Smoliyenko/Ukrinform/Future Publishing/Getty Images
Dmytro Smoliyenko/Ukrinform/Future Publishing/Getty Images

30% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure has been hit by Russian missiles since Monday, minister says

From CNN’s Alex Hardie
(Yuriy Dyachyshyn /AFP/Getty Images)
(Yuriy Dyachyshyn /AFP/Getty Images)

About 30% of energy infrastructure in Ukraine has been hit by Russian missiles since Monday, Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said Tuesday.    

The minister told CNN that this was the “first time from the beginning of the war” that Russia has “dramatically targeted” energy infrastructure.  

He said one reason is because Ukrainian electricity exports to Europe “helps European countries to save on Russian gas and coal,” adding that Ukraine is trying “to reconnect quickly from the other sources.”

On Monday, the Ukrainian government urged people across the country to “limit” their energy use. Asked whether Ukraine would receive extra energy from Europe, Halushchenko said that was “one of the options on the table.” 

The minister said the Ukrainian energy system “is still stable,” but called on partners to provide “air protection systems which really could help us to protect our infrastructure.”   

“We send this message to our partners: we need to protect the sky,” he said. “Russians they are not playing on some games on international laws. They don’t care about any kind of international agreements or conventions.” 

The Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday confirmed it is targeting Ukrainian military and energy facilities in attacks.

Biden confronted with Ukraine war escalation less than a month before the midterm elections

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez

President Joe Biden has been thrust into addressing the latest escalations in the war in Ukraine just before a three-state swing through the West Coast to raise money for Democrats running in next month’s midterm elections.

Biden convened virtually with G7 leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday, amid a multi-day deluge of Russian missiles targeting Ukrainian energy facilities. Officials said they expected the meeting to focus on determining where they could bolster support for Ukraine’s air defenses and the uncertain energy situation as winter approaches.

After the meeting, G7 countries vowed to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin and those responsible accountable for the recent attacks in Ukraine. A joint statement from the group committed to support Ukraine for “as long as it takes,” while promising to continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military, diplomatic and legal support. “We are committed to supporting Ukraine in meeting its winter preparedness needs,” the statement said.

NATO plays key support role for Ukraine, secretary general says

From CNN's Stephanie Halasz

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg pledged that the alliance would meet to “step up and support” Ukraine this week. 

“NATO is not party to the conflict. But our support is playing a key role,” he said during a news conference Tuesday.

On Wednesday, NATO defense ministers will invite their Ukrainian counterpart to “discuss advanced air defense systems and other capabilities to Ukraine, and I look forward to further deliveries,” Stoltenberg said. 

“Ukraine has the momentum, and continues to have significant gains, while Russia is increasingly resorting to horrific and indiscriminate attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure. President Putin is failing in Ukraine.”

Referencing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s veiled threats of a nuclear strike, Stoltenberg said “Russia knows that the nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.” 

The secretary general called again for Putin to withdraw his troops from Ukraine.

He also addressed Belarus’ joint military deployments with Russia indirectly by saying that Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko should “stop the complicity of Belarus in this illegal conflict.” 

Stoltenberg additionally said NATO had enhanced the protection of critical infrastructure following what he has called the “sabotage” of the Nord Stream pipelines, doubling its presence in the Baltic and North Seas to more than 30 ships and increasing intelligence-sharing.

“Any attack [on] allies’ critical infrastructure would be met with a united and determined response,” he said.