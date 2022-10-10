Russia’s war in Ukraine

A firefighter looks at a building that was heavily damaged after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia on October 9. (Leo Correa/Associated Press)

European leaders have criticized Russian missile attacks on residential buildings that have left scores of civilians dead and wounded in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia over the past week.

Ukrainian officials reported more casualties early on Monday after a Russian missile strike destroyed an apartment block.

Top European Union diplomat Josep Borrell said: “The EU condemns Russia’s relentless attacks against civilians all over Ukraine, with dozens of victims every week. All those responsible will be held to account.”

The European Commissioner for Crisis Response Janez Lenarcic also reacted to the attacks, saying, “Civilians and civilian infrastructure must not be the target. Never. Nowhere.”

Lithuania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the attacks on Zaporizhzhia a “New outburst of Russian evil - a terrible overnight attack by Russia on civilians in Zaporizhzhia.”

“As Russia continues its terror, we must continue providing support to Ukraine to be able to defend itself. Russia must stop this war!” the ministry added.

The attacks have also been condemned by the foreign ministries of Belgium, Romania, Croatia and North Macedonia.

“This is another vicious and inhumane attack against civilians, in violation of international humanitarian law. Those responsible must be held accountable,” Romania’s Foreign ministry tweeted.