Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Tara Subramaniam, Sana Noor Haq, Ed Upright and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 1:18 p.m. ET, October 10, 2022
59 Posts
2 hr 3 min ago

Fresh drone attacks hit southern Ukraine, regional authorities say

From CNN's Julia Kesaieva

There have been explosions in the Kryvyi Rih city, said Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's military administration in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

"Preliminary - kamikaze drones Shahid [Iranian-made.]" Vilkul wrote on Telegram.

There are no details yet of damage or casualties.

2 min ago

It's past 6 p.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

Russia struck multiple Ukrainian cities with missiles and drones, according to Ukrainian authorities. Catch up on everything you need to know on Monday's developments so far:

Strikes hit multiple Ukrainian regions: A total of 84 cruise missiles were fired at Ukraine Monday along with a number of attack drones, Ukrainian officials say, adding that the military destroyed 56 of the Russian weapons. Critical infrastructure facilities — mainly energy supply facilities — were hit in multiple regions and in the city of Kyiv, where more than 30 fires broke out, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service (SES) said. At least 11 people died and 64 were injured following the attacks, officials said.

Critical infrastructure was impacted in some areas: At least four regions — Lviv, Poltava, Sumy and Ternopil — had no electricity supply. Authorities requested Lviv residents who may have access to electricity to only use it for "urgent needs." Kyiv had briefly suspended its subway operations. The region of Khmelnytskyi, which lies west of Kyiv, has "no electricity supply, electric transport does not work, water supply is suspended, traffic lights do not work," according to the region's head. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Telegram post Monday that the government was "doing everything necessary to quickly restore electricity supply." Meanwhile, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said "preliminary data shows most of the energy facilities will be reconnected today. The rest will start working tomorrow."

Putin blames Ukraine for attack on Crimean bridge: Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the Crimea bridge blast, but Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukrainian "special services" of the attack. He said Monday's strikes were in response to the attack, but Ukrainian intelligence says the strikes had been planned since early last week.

China and India also call for de-escalation: After the strikes, China expressed hope that the situation in Ukraine will “de-escalated soon.” India has said it is "deeply concerned" by the escalation of the conflict and said that "escalation of hostilities is in no one's interest," urging an "immediate cessation of hostilities" and return to the "path of dialogue." Other European leaders have also condemned the attack.

Escalation in the war: Monday's strikes come on the heels of other recent attacks across Ukraine. Last week, Russian forces intensified missile attacks on residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia over the past week, with at least 43 civilians dead in the past week, including 14 on Saturday alone, according to Zelensky. Then the huge explosion occurred early Saturday severely damaging the only bridge connecting annexed Crimea to the Russian mainland, causing parts of the structure to collapse. At least three people were were killed, according to Russian officials.

Here's a look at where the state of control stands on Ukrainian territories along with the Crimean bridge:

10 min ago

UN secretary general "deeply shocked" by Russian missile attacks, spokesperson says

From CNN’s Eve Brennan and Arnaud Siad in London 

Local residents examine a crater following a missile strike in Dnipro, Ukraine, on October 10,
Local residents examine a crater following a missile strike in Dnipro, Ukraine, on October 10, (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images)

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is “deeply shocked” following Russia’s missile strikes on Ukraine on Monday, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

“The Secretary-General is deeply shocked by today's large-scale missile attacks by the armed forces of the Russian Federation on cities across Ukraine that reportedly resulted in widespread damage to civilian areas and led to dozens of people being killed and injured,” the spokesperson said. 

“This constitutes another unacceptable escalation of the war and, as always, civilians are paying the highest price,” the statement added. 

Guterres spoke Monday morning with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Dujarric said, specifying that the phone call covered the ongoing situation in Ukraine, besides the missile strikes. 

CNN’s Richard Roth contributed reporting to this post.

2 hr 46 min ago

Macron calls Monday's Russian strikes in Ukraine a "profound change" in war

From CNN’s Joseph Ataman in Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to the press during a visit in the city of Craon, northwestern France, on October 10.
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to the press during a visit in the city of Craon, northwestern France, on October 10. (Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images)

Following a series of Russian missile attacks across Ukraine on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the “deliberate strikes” by Moscow's forces “against civilians."

“It’s a profound change of the nature of this war,” Macron told journalists on a trip to the French region of Mayenne. His comments were confirmed to CNN by the Elysee Palace.

He added that he will be meeting with his diplomatic and military counsellors regarding the strikes upon his return to Paris.

2 hr 45 min ago

Zelensky says government is working to restore power supplies across Ukraine

From CNN's Julia Kesaieva and Victoria Butenko

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with officials in Kyiv, ukr
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with officials in Kyiv, ukr (President of Ukraine)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted an image of a meeting he's holding with officials to discuss restoring communications and energy supply after the latest wave of Russian strikes, saying in a post on Telegram that the "enemy has damaged our energy infrastructure, but now we are doing everything necessary to quickly restore electricity supply."

"The infrastructure that provides mobile communication was not damaged. In some places, there were interruptions due to lack of power supply," Zelensky said.

"It is important to reduce electricity consumption from 5 to 10 pm. This will ease the load on our power grid and reduce the need for emergency outages," he said. 

"We are holding on. We are working. We are united," he continued.

At the same time, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said that dozens of missiles had hit energy infrastructure in 11 regions and the capital city of Kyiv. "Power supply has been disrupted in almost the whole of Ukraine. Eight regions suffer water supply problems," he said.

"Preliminary data shows most of the energy facilities will be reconnected today. The rest will start working tomorrow," he said.

"Power is back in Sumy already. We are on the way in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv. Emergency schedule of turning the power off is in place in Kyiv and Kyiv region, Chernigiv, Cherkassy and Zhytomyr regions," Shmygal said. 

3 hr 2 min ago

India say it's "deeply concerned" by escalation of conflict in Ukraine following missile strikes 

From CNN's Vedika Sud in New Delhi and Niamh Kennedy in London

India has said it is "deeply concerned" by the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine following Russia's missile strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on Monday. 

"India is deeply concerned at the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, including targeting of infrastructure and civilian deaths," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet

He reiterated India's position that the "escalation of hostilities is in no one's interest," urging an "immediate cessation of hostilities" and return to the "path of dialogue." 

Earlier on Monday, India’s Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar declined to say whether the country would vote to condemn Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory in the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session on Wednesday. 

“As a matter of prudence and policy, we don’t predict our votes in advance,” Jaishankar said during a news conference with Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong in Canberra, Australia.

In September, the country's leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin that “today’s era is not of war,” calling on him to cease hostilities in Ukraine.   

With previous reporting from CNN’s Jake Kwon in Hong Kong 

3 hr 20 min ago

The 84 missiles that were fired at Ukraine hit infrastructure in 8 regions, officials say

From CNN's Olga Voitovych

Firefighters work at the site of damaged infrastructure after a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 10.
Firefighters work at the site of damaged infrastructure after a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 10. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Reuters)

A total of 84 cruise missiles were fired at Ukraine Monday along with a number of attack drones, Ukrainian officials say.

As of 2 p.m. local time (6 a.m. ET,) the "Russian Federation has used 84 cruise missiles and 24 UAV, including 13 Iranian Shahid-136 drones," the military's General Staff said, adding that 56 of the Russian weapons were destroyed — 43 cruise missiles and 13 UAVs, which included 10 kamikaze drones.

Critical infrastructure facilities — mainly energy supply facilities — were hit in eight regions and in the city of Kyiv, where more than 30 fires broke out, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service (SES) said.

"As a result of the terrorist attack, 11 people died and 64 were injured," it added.

There was no electricity supply in four regions: Lviv, Poltava, Sumy and Ternopil regions, the SES noted. "In the rest of the territory of Ukraine, the electricity supply was partially disrupted."

Here are the locations targeted in Monday's strikes:

3 hr 19 min ago

Putin claims Monday's strikes were in response to bridge attack but Ukraine says they were planned days ago

From CNN’s Jo Shelley in London, Victoria Butenko in Kyiv and Anna Chernova

A fireman helps an injured civilian after several explosions rocked the Shevchenkivskyi district of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on October 10.
A fireman helps an injured civilian after several explosions rocked the Shevchenkivskyi district of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on October 10. (Ukrainian State Emergency Service/Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday’s missile strikes in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities were in response to what he described as acts of “terrorism” by Kyiv, referring to the attack on the Kerch bridge linking Russia and Crimea on Saturday, which he blamed on Ukraine’s “special services.”

However, Ukraine’s defense intelligence agency claimed in a statement on Monday that Moscow had been planning a “massive” missile attack on Ukraine since early last week. 

Citing military intelligence, the agency said Russian military units had “received instructions from the Kremlin to prepare massive missile strikes on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine on October 2 and 3.” 

“The facilities of critical civil infrastructure and the central districts of densely populated Ukrainian cities were identified as targets,” the statement added. 

Russia launched a total of 84 cruise missiles against targets across Ukraine on Monday, the General staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a Facebook post. 

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said earlier that Moscow's claims about the Kerch bridge attack were “nonsense.”

3 hr 42 min ago

Germany delivers first of four IRIS air defense systems to Ukraine

From CNNs Claudia Otto in Berlin 

Germany is delivering the first of four IRIS-T SLM air-to-air missile systems to Ukraine, the German defense ministry tweeted on Monday

The latest Russian missile attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities "show how important this capability is for Ukraine's self-defense,” it added.

Germany announced it was going to make this delivery months ago.  