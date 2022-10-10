Widespread power outages across Ukraine's Sumy region following Russian strikes, official says
From CNN's Julia Kesaieva
Authorities in Sumy, in the northeast of Ukraine, say there are power outages across the region following missile attacks Monday.
"There are power outages in all districts of the region. In some places, because of it, there are problems with water supply," said Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, head of the Sumy military administration. "In Konotop, two missiles hit an infrastructure facility. There are wounded. "The alert continues, stay in shelters."
13 min ago
"Critical infrastructure" hit in Lviv, mayor says
From CNN's Tim Lister
Power cuts were reported in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Monday following an explosion "at a critical infrastructure facility," Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi posted on Telegram.
"Part of the city is without electricity. A third of the traffic lights do not work," Sadovyi wrote. "Due to the lack of electricity, the operation of the city's thermal power stations has been temporarily suspended. Therefore, hot water is not provided at the moment."
Standby power generators at several pumping stations were started to restore the water supply, he added.
Sadovyi urged residents to stay in shelters.
The wave of missile and rocket attacks Monday across Ukraine appears to have been in part directed at power plants, bridges and other civilian infrastructure. In addition to Lviv, attacks were reported in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk.
4 min ago
Ukraine's foreign minister says "Putin is a terrorist who talks with missiles"
From CNN's Julia Kesaieva
After reports of Russian missile attacks across Ukraine on Monday morning,Kyiv's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter that Russian President Vladimir Putin "will not break Ukraine down."
"Putin’s only tactic is terror on peaceful Ukrainian cities, but he will not break Ukraine down. This is also his response to all appeasers who want to talk with him about peace: Putin is a terrorist who talks with missiles," Kuleba tweeted.
Some context: Amid multiple explosions in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities early Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was trying to annihilate Ukraine.
At least five people were killed in the attacks on Kyiv. Regional authorities also reported missile and rocket attacks in Kharkiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk Monday morning.
2 min ago
Kyiv subway suspends trains following missile attacks
From CNN's Alex Hardie
Train traffic on all subway lines is suspended in Kyiv, the city’s official Telegram account said on Monday morning.
Underground stations are working as shelters, the post said.
Earlier, an adviser to Ukraine's interior minister said the red line of Kyiv’s metro system is being used as a bomb shelter.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has advised residents to take shelter after explosions were reported in the capital. At least five people are dead and 12 injured, officials said.
24 min ago
Regional authorities across Ukraine report missile and rocket attacks
From CNN's Tim Lister and Julia Kesaieva
Authorities in several Ukrainian cities are reporting rocket and missile attacks Monday morning.
In central Dnipropetrovsk, Valentyn Reznichenko, head of the regional military administration, said there had been a "massive rocket attack on the region. There are dead and wounded."
"Do not come out of the shelters. There is still a threat of rocket attacks," Reznichenko posted on Telegram.
Authorities in northeastern Kharkiv also reported attacks. Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv military administration, said there were explosions in the city.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said "initial reports indicate three strikes on Kharkiv."
"The impact was at an energy infrastructure facility. Some areas of the city lost power, there is no water supply," he said.
In the south, Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv region civil military administration, said Tu-95 bombers had launched waves of missile attacks, with 47 "projectiles" fired.
Air defenses had shot down three rockets, he said. The Russians were also using Iranian-made attack drones, he added.
"Cowards are hitting the critical infrastructure (throughout all Ukraine)," Kim said.
Explosions were also reported early Monday in the western city of Lviv and the capital, Kyiv, where at least five people were killed. Casualties were also reported in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia after a Russian missile strike destroyed an apartment block.
54 min ago
Explosions heard in western city of Lviv
From CNN's Petro Zadorozhnyy in Lviv, Ukraine
Explosions have been heard in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv this morning, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi posted on Telegram.
“Explosions are heard in Lviv… Stay in shelters,” he wrote.
Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv regional military administration, posted on Telegram to say “energy infrastructure facilities” had been hit.
“Strikes on energy infrastructure facilities in the Lviv region were recorded,” he wrote. He asked residents to stay in shelters and warned there was a “threat of new missile attacks.”
It comes as Ukrainian officials report around five people were killed in apparent Russian strikes on Kyiv on Monday morning and as further casualties were reported following a Russian strike on a residential building in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia.
56 min ago
"Around 5" people killed in Kyiv strikes, Ukrainian official says
From CNN's Angus Watson
“Around five” people are dead after four apparent Russian strikes hit Ukraine’s capital Kyiv Monday morning, according to a Ukrainian official.
Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs, also noted that 12 people were injured in the attacks.
“All of them are civilians who were driving or walking in the center of Kyiv,” Gerashchenko wrote on Twitter.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has confirmed that strikes hit the Shevchenkivskyi and Solomianskyi districts of the city and advised residents to take shelter. CNN's teams on the ground have heard at least four explosions on Monday morning.
1 hr 3 min ago
Zelensky says Russians are "trying to annihilate us" after attacks Monday morning
From CNN's Tim Lister and Josh Pennington
Amid multiple explosions in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities early Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was trying to annihilate Ukraine.
"This is the 229th day of the full-scale war. This is the 229th day they are trying to annihilate us and wipe us off the face of the earth. That's it, in a nutshell," Zelensky said on Telegram.
"They are trying to slaughter our people who are sleeping in their homes in Zaporizhzhia. They are trying to kill people who are on their way to work in Dnipro and Kyiv.
"All over Ukraine, the air raid sirens will not abate. Rockets continue to strike. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. I ask you: do not leave your shelters. Stay safe and take care of your families. Let's hang in there and be strong."
Some context: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that strikes hit the Shevchenkivskyi and Solomianskyi districts of the city and advised residents to take shelter. CNN's teams on the ground have heard at least four explosions in the city on Monday morning.
56 min ago
Mayor warns Kyiv residents to remain in shelters after attacks
From CNN's Angus Watson
The mayor of Kyiv on Monday urged the city's residents to remain in shelters following a suspected rocket or missile attack on the Ukrainian capital.
“The air raid alert, and therefore the threat, continues,” Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram.
“I appeal to all residents of the capital: stay in shelters during the alarm. If there is no urgent need, it is better not to go to the city today.”
Klitschko confirmed strikes hit the Shevchenkivskyi and Solomianskyi districts of Kyiv.
Earlier, an adviser to Ukraine's interior minister said the red line of Kyiv’s metro system is being used as a bomb shelter.
At least four explosions have been heard by CNN teams in Kyiv on Monday. A playground is among the sites hit, according to Ukrainian officials.