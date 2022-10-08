Russian officials say road truck was "blown up" on Kerch bridge
From CNN's Tim Lister, Eyad Turki and Daria Tarasova
Russian officials suggest that the explosion on the Kerch road and rail crossing between Russia and annexed Crimea was caused by a truck blowing up on the road bridge.
The spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative committee, Svetlana Petrenko, said the committee "has opened a criminal case about the incident at the Crimean Bridge. According to preliminary information, this morning a truck was blown up on the automobile part of the Crimean Bridge from the Taman Peninsula [the westbound lanes of the bridge], which led to the ignition of seven fuel tanks of a train travelling toward the Crimean Peninsula."
"As a result, two car lanes of the bridge partially collapsed."
CNN is unable to verify the Russian explanation for the explosion. Ukraine has not acknowledged that its armed forces were responsible for the explosion.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned the favorable response among Ukrainian officials to the explosion, saying: "The reaction of the Kyiv regime to the destruction of civilian infrastructure testifies to its terrorist nature."
13 min ago
Weather conditions are prohibiting Russian ferries from reaching Crimea, further threatening transport links
From CNN's Niamh Kennedy and Kostan Nechyporenko
Weather conditions in the Kerch Strait are hindering Russia’s plans to use ferries to reach Crimea from Krasnodar, according to Russian state media.
“Weather conditions do not allow the launch of a ferry crossing from Crimea on October 8,” TASS said Saturday, citing “authorities.”
Earlier Saturday, major transport links between mainland Russia and the annexed peninsula of Crimea -- including buses and trains -- were suspended, following an explosion on Kerch bridge.
Prior to the weather warning, authorities had planned to use “at least four or five ferries” to organize communication between Crimea and Krasnodar according to TASS.
1 hr 1 min ago
Cargo train in Russian-occupied Donetsk region hit by “powerful explosion,” says Ukrainian official
From CNN’s Kostan Nechyporenko and Teele Rebane
A cargo train in Ilovaisk in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region was hit by a “powerful explosion” Saturday morning local time, according to the adviser to the Mariupol Mayor Petro Andrushenko.
“Not only Crimea. Not only fuel tanks. There is also a cargo train in Ilovaisk. Locals report a rather powerful explosion and subsequent detonation at night. The occupiers now have big problems with supplies from both sides,” Andrushenko said, referring to the explosion involving a tanker on the Kerch bridge that links Russia’s Krasnodar region with the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula.
Pro-Russian authorities in the self-declared republic of Donetsk confirmed the incident, releasing video Saturday showing the fire’s aftermath at a local railway station. It is unclear yet if there were casualties in the blast.
42 min ago
Ukrainian Energy Minister warns of possible nuclear accident at Zaporizhzhia as Russian shelling continues
From CNN's Xiaofei Xu and Olga Voitovych
Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko reiterated warnings that a disaster at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant could be on the horizon after it was once again disconnected from Ukraine's main grid on Saturday.
“Now only the professionalism of Ukrainian nuclear workers is a fuse against a possible nuclear accident,” Halushchenko wrote in a Facebook post.
Some background: The Zaporizhzhia plant has been subject to intense scrutiny since its occupation shortly after Russia’s invasion in late February. Intense shelling near the facility this summer sparked concerns of a nuclear accident, prompting the International Atomic Energy Agency to send a team there. The plant has been disconnected from Ukraine’s power grid on several occasions in recent months due to shelling, according to Ukrainian authorities.
The plant sits in the Russian-occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region and is the largest in Europe. It has been held by Russian forces for more than seven months but is operated by its Ukrainian staff.
The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, was in Kyiv on Thursday to discuss his calls to establish a nuclear safety zone around the plant “as soon as possible,” the IAEA said in a statement. Grossi will also visit Russia in the coming days.
Grossi said at a news conference that it’s still unclear what the “practical consequences” were of Russia’s decision to seize the plant, but he would be discussing those matters in high-level meetings in Moscow. He also said that the IAEA considers the facility Ukrainian.
Power line damaged: The last power line connecting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to Ukraine’s power grid was damaged and disconnected due to shelling from Russian forces, Ukraine's nuclear operator Energoatom reported earlier Saturday.
The powerplant is now relying on diesel generators, which have capacity to provide the plant with electricity for 10 days, according to Energoatom.
“The civilized world has already given a clear assessment of Russia's actions, but the nuclear terrorist continues its blackmail. And they may only be stopped by tough sanctions, primarily against the nuclear industry,” Halushchenko said.
Major transport links between Crimea and mainland Russia suspended
From CNN's Niamh Kennedy and Tim Lister
Major transport links between mainland Russia and the annexed peninsula of Crimea have been suspended, following an explosion on Kerch bridge on Saturday morning.
State-owned rail company Russian Railways announced the suspension of all train ticket sales from Russia to Crimea, according to Russian state news agency TASS.
All bus services from Crimea to mainland Russia were canceled on Saturday, TASS said.
As authorities get to grips with the incident, at least four or five ferries will be used to organize communication between Crimea and the Russian mainland territory, Krasnodar Territory, TASS reported citing the maritime services of the Kuban.
1 hr 41 min ago
Ukrainian Defense Ministry says Kerch -"symbol of Russian power" - is down
From CNN's Tim Lister
In a brief posting on its official Twitter account, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reacted to the explosion on the Kerch bridge, saying: "The guided missile cruiser Moskva and the Kerch Bridge – two notorious symbols of Russian power in Ukrainian Crimea – have gone down. What’s next in line, Russkies?"
Ukraine says it hit the Moskva with anti-ship cruise missiles, which sparked a fire that detonated stored ammunition. The Moskva was armed with a range of anti-ship and anti-aircraft missiles as well as torpedoes, naval guns and missile defense systems, meaning it would have had massive amounts of explosives aboard.
Russia’s Defense Ministry, however, says a fire of unknown origin detonated the ammunition and the resulting explosions left the Moskva with structural damage. It says the warship then sank amid rough seas as it was being towed to a nearby port.
2 hr 7 min ago
“Air defense of the Russian Federation, are you sleeping?” Ukrainian officials respond to Kerch bridge explosion
From CNN's Olga Voitovych, Kostan Nechyporenko, Josh Pennington and Hannah Ritchie
Ukrainian officials have started responding to a fire involving a tanker on Kerch bridge in the Russian-annexed Crimean Peninsula on Saturday, without directly acknowledging that Ukraine was responsible for the explosion.
Vadym Denysenko, an adviser to the Interior Minister, said that "the Kerch bridge is a key logistical link that connects Russia with Crimea, and then with the Kherson region. As of now, the Russians have officially announced that the Kerch bridge is closed."
"Logistically, it is becoming increasingly difficult for them to supply everything possible, from food and fuel to the supply of weapons to Crimea and to the Kherson region. This is a big plus for us, Denysenko said on Ukrainian television. "A ferry crossing may partially solve the problem, but it depends on how many ferries they will launch and of what size. […] To do it all in one day or a few hours - it is almost unrealistic."
"Are you sleeping?": Meanwhile, the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine responded to the blast on Facebook, posting, “Air defense of the Russian Federation, are you sleeping?” alongside a video showing a section of the bridge’s road that had been completely destroyed.
David Arakhamia, the head of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s party in parliament and a member of Kyiv’s negotiating team with Russia released a Telegram statement about the incident, saying: “Russian illegal construction is starting to collapse and catch fire. The reason is simple: if you build something explosive, sooner or later, it will explode. And this is just the beginning.”
Mykhailo Podoliak, who serves as an adviser to Zelensky echoed the sentiment. “Crimea, the bridge, the beginning. Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled,” Podoliak said.
The official Twitter page of the Ukrainian government responded to images, memes and video of the Krech bridge explosion with a two-word comment:
"Sick burn."
2 hr 9 min ago
Crimea authorities seek to reassure public on fuel and other supplies
From CNN's Kostan Nechyporenko
Authorities in Russian-annexed Crimea have moved to reassure people that there will be no fuel shortages in the peninsula following the explosion on the Kerch bridge Saturday.
The Governor of the city of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev said on his Telegram channel: "Gasoline supply in Sevastopol for 40 days, there will be no shortage, so there is no need to stock up on fuel. The situation is the same with products."
Social media videos -- purportedly shot Saturday -- show long queues at some fuel stations in Crimea.
At the same time, the Ministry of Industry in Crimes said that the sale of goods would be limited.
"In order to avoid artificial excitement, the sale of groceries in Crimea is limited: in one hand up to 3 kilograms," it said.
Many of the products imported into Crimea come across the Kerch bridge.
2 hr 11 min ago
There's been a massive explosion on Crimea’s Kerch bridge. Here's the latest
A fuel tank exploded early Saturday on Europe’s longest bridge, which links Russia to the annexed territory of Crimea, according to Russian state media RIA and social media footage.
Images of the Kerch bridge posted on social media appear to show a portion of the roadway of the vehicle and rail bridge had fallen into the waters below it. Flames are seen burning from rail cars above.
The source of the explosion remains unclear.
The tanker was located on the 19-kilometer (11 mile) long bridge – strategically important because it links Russia’s Krasnodar region with the Russian-annexed Crimean Peninsula.
Why is it important? The bridge spans the Kerch Strait, which connects the Black Sea to the Sea of Azov, on which sit key Ukrainian ports, including Mariupol.
The Kerch bridge is able to handle 40,000 cars a day and to move 14 million passengers and 13 million tons of cargo per year, state news agency RIA Novosti reported when the bridge opened in 2018. Its opening – according to Russia’s official narrative – claimed to mark the physical “reunification” of Crimea with the Russian mainland.
After the bridge opened, the United States condemned its construction as illegal.
What has Russia's response been to the explosion? Work is “underway to extinguish the fire,” the adviser to the Russian administration head of occupied Crimea, Oleg Kryunchkov, said in a Telegram post, adding that the bridge’s “shipping arches were not damaged.”
An official in Russian-annexed Crimea blamed “Ukrainian vandals” for the explosion on Kerch bridge in a post on Telegram.
Ukrainian vandals somehow managed to get their bloody paws on the Crimean bridge. And now they have something to be proud of, in 23 years of their economic activity, they did not manage to build anything deserving of interest in Crimea. But they did succeed in damaging the roadbed of the Russian bridge,” Chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Crimea Vladimir Konstantinov said. “Such is the whole essence of the Kiev regime and the Ukrainian state … Of course, the causes of the accident will be investigated, and the damage will be repaired swiftly,” he added.