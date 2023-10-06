A Russian missile strike killed at least 51 people, including a child, in a village near the eastern Ukrainian city of Kupiansk on Thursday, officials say.
It marks one of the deadliest attacks against civilians reported by Ukraine since the conflict began, and it came without a conceivable military target, according to a top Ukrainian police official.
Here's what we know about the devastating strike:
- The missile hit a small village: Hroza has a population of about 300, according to Ukrainian officials. The attack struck a grocery store and a cafe around noon local time.
- Dozens died: The bodies of at least 51 people killed by the strike, including a 6-year-old boy, were removed from the destroyed buildings throughout the day, said Oleh Syniehubov, a regional military official. The toll in such a small community means one of every six residents is dead.
- No military target: There was not "a single military object" in Hroza when the missile struck, and all the victims were civilians, the chief investigator with Kharkiv's regional police told CNN. He said the attack would be used as evidence in a war crimes case against Russia's military.
- It's among the worst attacks of the war: Even by the grim standards set by Russia's full-scale invasion, the death toll was severe. Ukrainian authorities have not reported devastation on this scale since an attack on a railway station in Kramatorsk in early 2022 killed more than 60 people.
- US aid calls: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated his call for more air defenses from allies, saying it is "impossible to protect people" without more support, especially ahead of anticipated winter bombardments. The White House, meanwhile, pointed to the attack as another example of why Congress needs to approve more US aid for Ukraine.
- "Political storm": At a summit in Spain, Zelensky urged European leaders to continue their support of Ukraine while the US goes through the "growing political storm" of a leadership crisis in Congress, which has left US aid to Kyiv on hold. Zelensky said the uncertainty in Washington is "dangerous," but that he has faith in the coalition helping resist Russia's invasion.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a wide-ranging speech:
- Nuclear weapons: Speaking at the Valdai Forum in the southern city of Sochi, Putin said Russia has successfully carried out a test of a new generation of nuclear-powered cruise missile, and also raised the prospect of revoking Russia's ratification of a treaty banning nuclear tests.
- Prigozhin probe: Putin said investigators found hand grenade fragments in the remains of those killed when Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's plane crashed in August, claiming the probe has shown "no external influence" downed the aircraft. The US and Ukraine have expressed skepticism at the Kremlin's claims it had nothing to do with the mercenary leader's demise, which came just two months after his short-lived mutiny.
- Invasion claim: Also during his speech Thursday, Putin, who has laid bloody siege to Ukraine for nearly 20 months in an effort to conquer large swaths of Ukrainian land, on Thursday claimed the war is not a conflict over territory — but instead about "principles."