Two Russian nationals have sought asylum in the US after arriving by boat in Alaska, according to the state's senators.

“This incident makes two things clear: First, the Russian people don’t want to fight Putin’s war of aggression against Ukraine," said Sen. Dan Sullivan, who joined in a statement with Sen. Lisa Murkowski. "Second, given Alaska’s proximity to Russia, our state has a vital role to play in securing America’s national security."

The pair arrived on western Alaska’s St. Lawrence Island on Tuesday, after crossing the Bering Strait, and are now in federal custody in Anchorage, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said in a news briefing Wednesday.

They were transported to Anchorage for inspection, which includes screening and vetting, and were then processed in accordance with US immigration laws, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security told CNN.

At its narrowest point, the distance between mainland Russia and Alaska is 55 miles, according to Alaska Public Lands Information Centers.

“This was a surprise to us,” Dunleavy said. “Who knows what’s going to happen in the future if more individuals from Russia are trying to leave Russia through the Bering Strait.”

The governor warned of a storm currently hitting areas of northwest Alaska, saying that “any type of transiting the Bering Strait for the next couple of days could be dangerous.”

CNN has reached out to the Alaska Governor’s Office for further information.