Ukrainian forces fired cluster munitions at a southwest Russia border town, injuring a woman and damaging houses and cars, a Russian official claimed on Thursday.
In a Telegram post, Kursk region Gov. Roman Starovoit said the victim was hospitalized following the attack on the town of Rylsk, located near to Ukraine's northeast Sumy region.
"The border town of Rylsk was shelled with cluster munitions coming from Ukraine. A woman received moderate shrapnel wounds, she was taken to the Rylsk Central Regional Hospital and is receiving the necessary medical care," Starovoit said.
Russian authorities also found unexploded ammunition following the attack, he claimed.
Earlier, Starovoit said Ukrainian drones hit infrastructure in Kursk, causing power outages.
Ukraine did not immediately comment on the allegations.
Some context: Ukraine pledged not to use cluster munitions in populated areas after the United States announced it would provide the controversial weapons to Kyiv's forces in July.
Cluster munitions scatter “bomblets” across large areas, which has allowed Ukrainian forces to target larger concentrations of Russian forces and equipment with fewer rounds of ammunition.
But the bomblets can also fail to explode on impact and can pose a long-term risk to anyone who encounters them, similar to landmines. The UK, France, Germany and other key US allies have outlawed the munitions under an international treaty — which Ukraine, Russia and the US are not signatories to.
Russia has already used cluster munitions several times in Ukraine, CNN has previously reported, including in densely populated areas.