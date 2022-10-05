World
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Rhea Mogul, CNN

Updated 7:22 a.m. ET, October 5, 2022
1 min ago

Russia declines to clarify the borders of territories it claims to have annexed 

From CNN's Anna Chernova and Radina Gigova

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends the Victory Day military parade at Red Square in central Moscow, Russia on May 9.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends the Victory Day military parade at Red Square in central Moscow, Russia on May 9. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images)

Moscow refrained from giving a concrete answer when asked how the borders of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions should be defined under the Kremlin's newly-signed claimed illegal annexations.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said "certain territories there are still to be returned," following rapid advances by Ukrainian forces in the south. 

When asked by CNN how he would interpret the language of the laws signed by Putin earlier Wednesday, which refers to the borders of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions as "the territory which existed on the day of its adoption in the Russian Federation," Peskov said: "I will leave this question unanswered."

When asked by CNN if he can provide any comment at all for better understanding, Peskov said: "You should read the decree, there is a legal wording there. On the whole, of course, we are talking about the territory in which the military-civilian administration operated at the time of its adoption (as part of the Russian Federation)."

When asked again by CNN if this should to be read as the territory captured by Russian troops as of September 30, Peskov said: "(You should stick to) what is written in the decree. But I repeat once again: Certain territories there are still to be returned, and we continue to consult with those populations that will express a desire to live with Russia."

Asked one more time by CNN whether any additional laws would be required to include those areas into the Russian Federation, or whether they would automatically be included as part of the regions under the signed laws, if and when they are “returned," Peskov said: "For now, I have nothing to add."

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law the documents on the illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Wednesday, completing the last step of the annexation process, based on the Russian legal system. The annexation is illegal under international law. 

Putin's move comes as Ukrainian forces continue to press forward with territorial gains in the south and east, including in the regions Russia claims it is annexing.

10 min ago

"De-occupation of Luhansk has begun," says regional Ukrainian leader

From Olga Voitovych in Kyiv

A man walks past a residential building in Lysychansk, the city controlled by pro-Russian troops in the Luhansk region, Ukraine, on September 21.
A man walks past a residential building in Lysychansk, the city controlled by pro-Russian troops in the Luhansk region, Ukraine, on September 21. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

The "de-occupation" of Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region "has begun," according to a regional official.

“Several settlements have already been liberated from the Russian army, from the Russian occupiers,” Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk region's Ukrainian military administration, said on national television Wednesday.

“All those soldiers realize that a counterattack is just inevitable, they are being defeated.”

After regaining the key eastern city of Lyman, in the Donetsk region, over the weekend, Ukrainian forces have continued their counteroffensive, pushing into the Luhansk region, pro-Russian officials and propagandists said on Monday. 

Russia controls nearly all of Ukraine’s Luhansk region. Ukrainian forces liberated the Luhansk village of Bilohorivka at the end of September.

Hayday urged residents who fled their homes earlier this year not to try to return. 

“I’d like to appeal to everyone,” he said. “First, do not get ahead of yourselves, do not rush to bring stuff and come back. We will let you know when and where exactly you can return. Because it is necessary that the Armed Forces of Ukraine move the front line further, and only then it will be possible to enter certain settlements. The territory must be demined.”

He also urged residents in occupied areas of Luhansk to try to evacuate away from the front line, or to stay in shelters.

15 min ago

Zelensky discusses plans for "further liberation of Ukrainian territories" with military and security staff

From Mick Krever in London

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday met with his top military and security staff, and considered plans for “further liberation of Ukrainian territories,” according to the president's office.

“Those present heard information from the intelligence, the headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the commanders of the operational directions about the situation at the front and the latest actions of the enemy,” the readout of the meeting read.

“They also discussed the issue of stabilizing the situation in the newly de-occupied areas. Plans regarding further liberation of Ukrainian territories were also considered.”

The participants also “focused on the issue of countering new types of weapons used by the Russian army.”

Among those present were Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhny, and Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov.

Ukrainian forces are making gains in the east as well as in the south, where they are piercing through Moscow's defenses in the Kherson region.

Earlier Wednesday, Zelensky said that in the Kherson region the towns of Liubymivka, Khreshchenivka, Zolota Balka, Biliaiivka, Ukraiinka, Velyka, Mala Oleksandrivka and Davydiv Brid had all been liberated, “and this is not a complete list.”

Kherson is one of the four regions in Ukraine that Russia has announced it is annexing, in violation of international law.

24 min ago

It's 2 p.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law measures that claim to annex four Ukrainian regions, in violation of international law.

Ukrainian forces have gained ground in the south, pushing even further toward the Russian-occupied city of Kherson.

Here are the latest developments:

  • Kremlin signs illegal annexations: Putin signed into law measures that claim to illegally annex the four Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson into the Russian Federation. He also designated "acting heads" of four illegally annexed Ukrainian regions, according to Russian state news agency TASS. The four newly appointed leaders will govern until official heads for the regions are elected in accordance with Russian law, TASS reported Wednesday. 
  • Kyiv sweeps the south: The Ukrainian military has liberated multiple towns in the southern Kherson region as part of "the ongoing defensive operation," according to President Volodymyr Zelensky. Meanwhile, Russian troops are leaving mines in southern Ukrainian villages as they retreat along the western bank of the Dnieper River, the Ukrainian military said on Wednesday.
  • Western allies bolster support for Ukraine: US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Tuesday and said the US "will never recognize Russia's annexations." European Union member states have also agreed on a fresh round of sanctions against Russia, the Czech Presidency of the EU Council announced Wednesday. The EU's eighth package of sanctions against Russia -- which was proposed by the European Commission last week -- will include an oil price cap, among other measures.
  • Zelensky proposes "special tribunal" for Russian leaders: Zelensky on Wednesday called for the creation of a “special tribunal” to pursue Russian political and military leaders for their role in the invasion of Ukraine. “We must bring to justice those whose decisions started all this,” he told a conference in Paris.
  • Miss Crimea fined for singing Ukrainian song: The winner of Miss Crimea 2022, Olga Valeeva, has been fined 40,000 Russian rubles ($680) by occupying Russian authorities for singing a patriotic Ukrainian song, according to Russian state media and pro-Russia regional authorities. Olga Valeeva was spared a jail sentence because she has young children, Russian state news agency TASS reported. A friend who sang with her was sentenced to 10 days in detention.
36 min ago

Journalist who held anti-war poster on Russian state TV confirms she has abandoned house arrest

From CNN’s Mick Krever in London. Translation by Olly Racz.

Marina Ovsyannikova, a former Russian state TV journalist speaks to the press as she arrives for a hearing in a court in Moscow, Russia, on July 28.
Marina Ovsyannikova, a former Russian state TV journalist speaks to the press as she arrives for a hearing in a court in Moscow, Russia, on July 28. (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Marina Ovsyannikova, the Russian journalist who held up an anti-war poster on Russian state TV, has confirmed that she has left her court-ordered house arrest.

“I consider myself absolutely not guilty and because of our country's refusal to execute its own laws, I refuse as of 30 September 2022 to observe my pre-trial restriction in a form of a house arrest and I free myself from all that,” Ovsyannikova said in a statement on her Telegram channel. 

A court in August placed her under house arrest until October 9, charging her with disseminating false information about the Russian Armed Forces, TASS reported.

Ovsyannikova, a former employee of Russia Channel One, interrupted a broadcast in March holding up a sign that read: "NO WAR. Stop the war. Do not believe propaganda they tell you lies here.”

At the time, Ovsyannikova told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour that many Russian journalists see a disconnect between reality and what is presented on the country’s television channels, saying "it was simply impossible to stay silent.”

“Dear law enforcers, please put this type of bracelet on Putin as it’s he who should be isolated from society and not me. Putin should be put on trial for the genocide against the people of Ukraine and mass murder of Russia’s male population," Ovsyannikova said in a separate video on Telegram on Wednesday while pointing to a monitoring bracelet on her ankle.

Russia’s military leadership has “no idea about the number of victims among the civilian population” in Ukraine," Ovsyannikova added.

“Мaybe some judge's, prosecutor's or investigator's conscience will wake up and they will stop calling the children who died in Ukraine fakes,” she said. “And they will stop prosecuting me for telling the truth.”

“I've spent almost two months under house arrest," she continued, adding that the whole time investigators have been referring to the words of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his spokesperson Major-General Igor Konashenkov, "trying to pretend that not a single child died during the war in Ukraine.”

1 hr 38 min ago

Putin appoints "acting heads" of four annexed Ukraine regions, in violation of international law

From CNN's Radina Gigova 

Russian President Vladimir Putin has designated "acting heads" of four illegally annexed Ukrainian regions, according to Russian state news agency TASS. 

The four newly appointed leaders will govern until official heads for the regions are elected in accordance with Russian law, TASS reported Wednesday. 

All four acting heads are the same officials who led the regions under Russian occupation before Putin signed into law the annexation documents, which are in violation of international law. 

Denis Pushilin became acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Leonid Pasechnik is now acting head of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), according to TASS. Yevgeny Balitsky will be the acting governor in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Vladimir Saldo is now the acting governor in the Kherson region.

The four officials signed the so-called treaties on the accession of the four respective regions into Russia on September 30 during a ceremony in the Kremlin.

51 min ago

EU member states reach "political agreement" on new sanctions against Russia

From CNN’s Alex Hardie and Chris Liakos

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell delivers a speech during a debate on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on October 5.
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell delivers a speech during a debate on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on October 5. (Frederick Florin/AFP/Getty Images)

European Union member states have agreed on a fresh round of sanctions against Russia, according to the Czech Presidency of the EU Council.

“Ambassadors reached a political agreement on new sanctions against Russia -- a strong EU response to Putin's illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories,” the Czech Presidency tweeted Wednesday.

The eighth package of sanctions against Russia -- which was proposed by the European Commission last week -- will include an oil price cap, among other measures.

The package will include prohibition of maritime transport of Russian oil to third countries above the oil price cap, an extended import ban on goods and a ban on providing IT, engineering and legal services to Russian entities, the presidency added.

It will also include new criteria for sanctions circumvention.

“Ambassadors have been working hard on this. Last night they were working, and the committee continued this morning," the bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell said at the EU Parliament earlier Wednesday.

The package is expected to be published later today.

The agreement follows a proposal from the European Commission last week, ahead of Moscow's illegal annexation of four regions in Ukraine.

Other Western allies have also leveled new sanctions against Russia in the wake of Putin's announcement.

The White House announced it was imposing "swift and severe costs" on Russia on Friday, including sanctions against the head of Russia's central bank, Elvira Nabiullina, a figure the Biden administration said is key to the country's economy.

The UK has unveiled new bans on exports of goods and services to Russia. On Tuesday, it also added Sergei Vladimirovich Yeliseyev, the deputy prime minister of the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad and the head of Moscow-backed authorities in Kherson, to its list of sanctioned individuals.

1 hr 47 min ago

Russian forces are "regrouping," says pro-Russian leader in Kherson, amid Ukrainian offensive

From Olga Voitovych in Kyiv

The Russian-appointed deputy leader in the occupied Kherson region has sought to explain Ukraine’s rapid advance in recent days by saying that the Russian military was “regrouping.”

"The Russian army is conducting maneuvers,” Kirill Stremousov told Russian state news RIA Novosti. “The regrouping of the front in the current conditions allows us to gather strength and strike.”

The Russian Defense Ministry also used the phrase "regrouping" in September to describe the retreat of the Russian military in response to Ukraine’s military operation that recaptured the key city of Izyum, in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

Stremousov on Wednesday claimed that Ukraine’s advance had been stopped, and that it was “impossible” for them to enter the occupied city of Kherson.

Earlier Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law measures that claim to annex Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson into the Russian Federation.

The annexations are illegal under international law and have been dismissed by world leaders as the result of “sham” referendums held at gunpoint.

Moscow does not fully control the regions it claims to have annexed, as Kyiv punctures Russia's defenses and makes key territorial gains amid a sweeping offensive across Ukraine's south and east.

CNN's Mick Krever, Josh Pennington and Rob Picheta contributed reporting.

2 hr 53 min ago

Ukrainian official urges West to forget the "illusion" of Russian normality

From CNN's Mick Krever

Russian President Vladimir Putin with Ukrainian separatist leaders Vladimir Saldo, left, Yevgeniy Balitsky, second left, Leonid Pasechnik, right, and Denis Pushilin, second right, during the annexation ceremony of four Ukrainian regions at the Kremlin on September 30.
Russian President Vladimir Putin with Ukrainian separatist leaders Vladimir Saldo, left, Yevgeniy Balitsky, second left, Leonid Pasechnik, right, and Denis Pushilin, second right, during the annexation ceremony of four Ukrainian regions at the Kremlin on September 30. (Getty Images)

A top Ukrainian official on Wednesday urged Western leaders to stop thinking about Russia through a lens of “normality,” in which negotiations are a possibility.

“Western politicians must get rid of ‘RF's normality’ illusion, with the negotiating possibility,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the Ukrainian President, referring to the Russian Federation.
“Listen to Putin's speeches. Imbued with contempt for Western world, traditional system of international relations and international law. His dream is Europe under the ‘Russian boot.’”

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law measures that claim to annex four Ukrainian regions into the Russian Federation. The claimed annexations of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson are illegal under international law.