NATO and UK officials have warned that Western military ammunition stockpiles are reaching "the bottom of the barrel," and production needs to be increased to assist Ukrainian fighters.
"The bottom of the barrel is now visible," Adm. Rob Bauer, chair of the NATO Military Committee and the alliance's most senior military official, said Tuesday during a discussion at the Warsaw Security Forum. "We need the industry to ramp up production in a much higher tempo," he said.
The Pentagon also warned about depleting funds.
Meanwhile, the White House reiterated its confidence that Congress will approve new Ukraine aid after funding for Kyiv was not included in a last-minute deal to avoid a government shutdown.
Here's what else you need to know:
- Strong east: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kharkiv is of crucial importance for keeping "our entire east strong" following his furthest visit to the eastern frontline since the start of Russia's invasion. "Especially given the constant Russian terror against Kharkiv, against the region and the occupiers' attempts to intensify assaults on our positions," Zelensky said after meeting regional officials.
- Grain movement: Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania have agreed to move some border checks for Ukrainian grain from the Polish border to a Lithuanian port to speed up exports, Kyiv said. Meanwhile, more ships have used Ukraine's self-declared humanitarian corridor through the Black Sea, Ukrainian and US officials said. Kyiv set up the route after Moscow withdrew from a UN-brokered grain deal in July.
- Crimea missile: Russian air defenses destroyed a Ukrainian Neptune anti-ship missile near Crimea, the Russia's Defense Ministry claimed. The ministry didn't provide additional details. Ukraine has ramped up strikes on the occupied peninsula in recent weeks.
- Southern spy ring: The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) claimed it cracked a large Russian spy ring in the south of the country. The SBU alleged that 13 informants had been detained in the Mykolaiv region, all of them local residents. Four of the 13 had already been found guilty and sentenced to prison, it said.
- European aid: EU lawmakers have approved a four-year budget that would provide up to 50 billion euros ($52.3 billion) for Ukraine to tackle the crisis caused by Russia’s war, the European Parliament said. The funding, separate to financing for military assistance, will provide direct budgetary support for Kyiv to support reforms, create a favorable investment climate and conditions for attracting private investors to the country's recovery, the statement said.
- Corruption concerns: The US is increasingly urging Ukraine to do more to combat corruption, multiple US officials told CNN. US officials have made clear recently that some forms of non-military aid are potentially in jeopardy if Kyiv does not do more to tackle graft.
- Kyiv's blacklist: Ukraine has added three Chinese oil and gas companies to its list of international companies sponsoring Russia's war. The Ukrainian National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NAZK) said the firms "continue to develop joint projects with Russia and to fund Russia's strategic industry by paying substantial taxes."