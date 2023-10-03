The European Union's support for Ukraine is "permanent," the bloc's foreign policy chief said Monday after top EU officials assembled in Kyiv to discuss the war.
"Our support does not depend on the advances of one day," Josep Borrell told a news conference, according to Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform. "It’s permanent, structured support because we are facing an existential threat for Europe."
Speaking alongside Borrell, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dymytro Kuleba said negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership should begin before the end of the year, adding that Kyiv's accession to the bloc was "just a matter of time."
Germany's foreign minister also said Monday that Ukraine's future "lies in the European Union," and praised Kyiv for its ongoing reforms on conditions set by the EU for membership. They include action on corruption and money laundering, media freedom and protection of minorities.
Here's what else you need to know:
- US funding: President Joe Biden said he "fully expects" House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and a majority of Republicans to approve new funding for Ukraine but declined to say whether he'd received any specific assurances on the matter. Ukrainian foreign minister Kuleba said Monday that Kyiv was working with Washington after Congress did not include new aid in a last-minute deal to avoid a government shutdown. The US State Department blasted Congress Monday for not passing funding for "desperately needed" assistance to Ukraine.
- "Critical juncture": Kuleba said Monday he "respects the choice" of the Slovakian people and it is "too early to judge" how the election victory of a pro-Kremlin figure in the country would impact Bratislava's support for Ukraine. Lithuania's foreign minister said the EU is facing "a critical juncture," calling on other European officials to send a "crystal clear message that Europe is with Ukraine." The events in the US and Slovakia "have the power to instill doubt" over the bloc's backing for Ukraine, Gabrielius Landsbergis said.
- Kherson attacks: Heavy Russian shelling killed at least one person and wounded seven others in Kherson Monday, Ukrainian officials said, in the latest assault against the southern city. Kherson and surrounding settlements came under increased deadly fire from Moscow's troops over the weekend.
- Tank delivery: Ukraine has received the first batch of refurbished Leopard tanks from Poland, a Polish industrial partner announced Monday. The Polish Armaments Group (PGZ) also confirmed they are working on repairing another batch of tanks for Ukraine.
- Wagner legacy: Unofficial Telegram channels in Russia say that according to the terms of Yevgeny Prigozhin's will, his assets and control of his business empire have been bequeathed to his 25-year-old son, Pavel. Telegram channels associated with Wagner have claimed Pavel Prigozhin is actively negotiating the return of Wagner personnel to the combat zone in Ukraine. The claims cannot be verified, and it's unclear whether Wagner fighters would be absorbed into different military structures.