The European Union's support for Ukraine is "permanent," the bloc's foreign policy chief said Monday after top EU officials assembled in Kyiv to discuss the war.

"Our support does not depend on the advances of one day," Josep Borrell told a news conference, according to Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform. "It’s permanent, structured support because we are facing an existential threat for Europe."

Speaking alongside Borrell, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dymytro Kuleba said negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership should begin before the end of the year, adding that Kyiv's accession to the bloc was "just a matter of time."

Germany's foreign minister also said Monday that Ukraine's future "lies in the European Union," and praised Kyiv for its ongoing reforms on conditions set by the EU for membership. They include action on corruption and money laundering, media freedom and protection of minorities.

Here's what else you need to know: