October 3, 2022 Russia-Ukraine news

Elon Musk drew backlash on Monday from Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, for his unsolicited advice on how to bring about "peace" amid Russia's ongoing invasion of the country.

In a Twitter poll, Musk suggested a path to "Ukraine-Russia Peace" that included re-doing elections "under UN supervision" in the regions of the country recently annexed illegally by Russia. The land grab, covering nearly a fifth of Ukraine, followed referendums that have been widely dismissed as "shams" by much of the world.

The billionaire Tesla CEO also suggested making Crimea, a region Russia invaded and annexed from Ukraine in 2014, "formally part of Russia." He added in bullet points: "Water supply to Crimea assured" and "Ukraine remains neutral."

Ukraine and most of the world reject any implication of Russian sovereignty over the regions it has invaded, and Ukraine has vowed to take back its land.

A majority of respondents on Twitter voted "No" in response to Musk's poll. In a follow-up tweet, Musk appeared to blame these results on a "bot attack."

Musk himself and one of his companies, SpaceX, became involved early on in the war in Ukraine, after SpaceX sent Starlink internet terminals, which can be operated from anywhere with power and a clear view of the sky, to the war-torn country.

But his latest musings were not well-received by Ukrainian officials, after a months-long war that has left a trail of untold devastation in the region.

"F--- off is my very diplomatic reply to you," Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany Andrij Melnyk wrote in response to Musk's Twitter thread.

