In an address Sunday on a Ukrainian holiday honoring veterans and fallen soldiers, President Volodymyr Zelensky said "victory will come" in the country's war against Russia as he stressed the importance of unity and optimism.
“Our unity must enable us to go all the way to drive the occupier out of our land, and it will," Zelensky said during a ceremony in Kyiv to mark Day of the Defenders. "Never again will Ukraine pay with the future of its children, its sovereignty, and its will for illusory promises of peace."
Meanwhile, Ukraine said it is working with the United States after Congress did not include new wartime aid in a last-minute deal to avoid a government shutdown. President Joe Biden vowed, however, that American support would continue.
“I hope my friends on the other side keep their word about support for Ukraine. They said they’re going to support Ukraine in a separate vote,” Biden said. “We cannot, under any circumstance, allow American support for Ukraine to be interrupted.”
- Slovakia election: Pro-Kremlin former prime minister Robert Fico, whose SMER party won parliamentary elections in Slovakia on Saturday, said he will do everything he can to ensure peace talks between Russia and Ukraine start as soon as possible. Fico failed to secure enough votes to govern on his own but will have a chance to become prime minister again when coalition talks begin, in what could pose a challenge to EU and NATO unity on Ukraine. Kyiv does not want to engage in any negotiations that would mean ceding territory to Moscow.
- Drone wars: Flights were diverted at Sochi airport in Russia Sunday after a Ukrainian drone was shot down over Russia’s Krasnodar region, Sochi Mayor Aleksey Kopaigorodsky said. As a precautionary measure, the Sochi airport — over 200 miles from the affected region — imposed a temporary restriction on flights. It comes after Russian forces launched around 40 drones in an overnight attack on Ukraine’s central and southern regions, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) said Sunday.
- Weapons hub: Ukraine is ready to offer special conditions to companies that are willing to develop weapons production jointly with Kyiv, Zelensky said Saturday as he met with representatives from defense companies from countries including the US and the UK. "It will be a mutually beneficial partnership. I think this is a good time and place to create a large military hub," Zelensky said, according to his office.
- Odesa visit: EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell visited Odesa on Saturday as part of a push to express solidarity and support for Ukraine on the first anniversary of the illegal annexation of four regions by Russia. Speaking at the city's Transfiguration Cathedral, Borrell said Odesa should be known for its beauty and rich history, but instead, has been in the headlines for "barbaric attacks by Russia."