Ukraine is ready to offer special conditions to companies that are willing to develop weapons production jointly with Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday.
He made the comments as he met with representatives from defense companies from various countries, including the United States, United Kingdon, Germany, France, Turkey, Sweden and the Czech Republic.
"It will be a mutually beneficial partnership. I think this is a good time and place to create a large military hub," Zelensky said, according to his office.
"The sky shield and demining are the two biggest priorities for us today," Zelensky said, adding this includes air defense means and the production of systems for warning and surveillance. "We have to do this. This will be useful not only for Ukraine, but also for Europe and our neighbors," he said.
Ukraine is also interested in the production of long-range missiles and artillery with new capabilities. The combination of advanced technologies and military tactics will help Ukraine prevail in the war against Russia, Zelensky said.
"That is why we prioritize the development of defense production using modern technologies, production of shells, missiles, drones in Ukraine in cooperation with global leaders in the field and using our experience in their operation," Zelensky said.
"Ukraine has shown the whole world what actually works, and I think we can share this experience," he added.
Some context: CNN has previously reported on Ukraine's burgeoning home-grown weapons industry.
Kyiv has been developing its own arms in part as it allows it to strike Russia outside of Ukraine without using Western-supplied arms.