Russia announces temporary ceasefire in Ukraine for Orthodox Christmas services, Kremlin says 

Tennis Australia is to stand by its decision to allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete at the upcoming Australian Open in the face of demands from the Ukrainian ambassador in Australia to implement a ban.

A statement from Tennis Australia on Thursday said: “Players from Russia and Belarus are only able to compete in international tennis events as individuals – and without flags or country recognition – which will be the case for Australian Open 2023.”

“Tennis Australia stands united with the international governing bodies of tennis – the Grand Slams, the ATP and WTA Tours and the ITF – in its condemnation of Russia’s actions and its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine," it said. "The governing bodies of tennis issued a statement in March 2022 expressing shock, distress and sadness, along with a pledge to provide ongoing support for the people of Ukraine."

“Russia and Belarus were immediately suspended from all tennis team competition and official WTA and ATP Tour events in those countries were cancelled,” Tennis Australia added.

Some background: That statement came in response to Ukraine's ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, arguing that the tournament should not permit Russian players. A tweet Wednesday from the Embassy’s official account quotes Myroshnychenko as saying, “It doesn’t matter what flag Russian Federation players compete under. It has Ukrainian blood on it.”

On his own Twitter feed Tuesday, Myroshnychenko shared an interview with Sky News Australia, where he said, “We know how important it is for Russia to have their athletes perform.”

“Russians are really paying a great deal of attention to the performance of their athletes and this is pretty much an extension of their foreign policy, an extension of what they want to convey to the world,” he said.

In 2022, Wimbledon banned all Russian and Belarusian players from competing in any guise as a result of the invasion.

The 2023 Australian Open runs from Jan. 16 through Jan. 29.