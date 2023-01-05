World
By Kathleen Magramo, Jack Guy, Ed Upright, Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal and Leinz Vales, CNN

Updated 8:12 AM ET, Thu January 5, 2023
4 hr 47 min ago

CNN Exclusive: Iranian attack drone found to contain parts from more than a dozen US companies

From CNN's Natasha Bertrand

Parts of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), that Ukrainian authorities consider to be an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136, are seen found after Russian strike on fuel storage facilities in Kharkiv, Ukraine, October 6.
Parts of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), that Ukrainian authorities consider to be an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136, are seen found after Russian strike on fuel storage facilities in Kharkiv, Ukraine, October 6. (Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters)

Parts made by more than a dozen US and Western companies were found inside a single Iranian drone downed in Ukraine last fall, according to a Ukrainian intelligence assessment obtained exclusively by CNN.

The assessment, which was shared with US government officials late last year, illustrates the extent of the problem facing the Biden administration, which has vowed to shut down Iran’s production of drones that Russia is launching by the hundreds into Ukraine.

CNN reported last month that the White House has created an administration-wide task force to investigate how US and Western-made technology – ranging from smaller equipment like semiconductors and GPS modules to larger parts like engines – has ended up in Iranian drones.

Of the 52 components Ukrainians removed from the Iranian Shahed-136 drone, 40 appear to have been manufactured by 13 different American companies, according to the assessment.

The remaining 12 components were manufactured by companies in Canada, Switzerland, Japan, Taiwan, and China, according to the assessment.

6 hr 24 min ago

Russia focusing offensive action in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian military officials say

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva in Kyiv

Russia is focusing its offensive action in the directions of Lyman, Bakhmut and Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its situational update Wednesday.

“It is trying to improve the tactical situation at the Kupyansk direction,” the General Staff added.

"In the Kupyansk and Lyman directions, 15 settlements were shelled with tanks and the entire range of artillery," the General Staff said.

Kupyansk, in Kharkiv region, and Lyman, in Donetsk region, were liberated by Ukrainian forces at the end of September.

"In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, areas of more than 30 settlements were shelled," it added.

Ukraine's State Border Guard Service said it had repelled assaults and captured Russian positions in the Bakhmut direction, in an update on Wednesday. 

"During the battle, 9 occupiers were killed, about 20 more were wounded. Currently, the Defense Forces have advanced 300 meters and are consolidating their positions," the State Border Guard Service said.

Other impacted areas: Meanwhile, in the southern Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, more than 40 settlements were fired on in the past day, the General Staff said.

"They do not stop terrorizing the civilian population of cities and towns along the west bank of the Dnipro river," it added.

CNN is unable to verify these battlefield claims.

4 hr 55 min ago

More than 60% of the city of Bakhmut destroyed, Ukrainian official says

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva in Kyiv

Emergency service workers extinguish a fire after shelling on the Bakhmut frontline in Ivanivske, Ukraine on January 2.
Emergency service workers extinguish a fire after shelling on the Bakhmut frontline in Ivanivske, Ukraine on January 2. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

More than 60% of Bakhmut is now destroyed as Russian forces attempt an advance on the city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, a Ukrainian official said Wednesday. 

Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk region military administration, said two civilians died in the city on Wednesday due to shelling.

"Whatever attempts to enter the city the enemy makes, it fails to advance. Whatever advances they had, they have been pushed back to their previous positions, outside the city limits," Kyrylenko told Ukrainian television. "In fact, they are now in the flat devastated area, which also contributes to their huge personnel losses."

Some background: Bakhmut is regularly referred to as the most contested and kinetic part of the 1,300km (800 mile) front line in Ukraine. The Russian advance has left the city in ruins, a smoking shell of its former self. This fate has burnished Bakhmut’s power as a symbol of Ukrainian resistance – in the face of devastating Russian attacks, it is still holding on.

In his historic address to Congress last month, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky dedicated six minutes of his 25-minute speech to the situation around Bakhmut.

“Last year, 70,000 people lived here in Bakhmut in this city,” he said. “Now only a few civilians stay. Every inch of that land is soaked in blood, roaring guns sound every hour… the fight for Bakhmut will change the tragic story of our war for independence and of freedom.”

Members of congress stood and applauded four times, as Zelensky recounted the city’s fate.

4 hr 53 min ago

Ukrainian military dismisses Moscow’s cell phone blame over Makiivka strike

From CNN's Olga Voitovych and Sarah Dean

Workers remove debris of a destroyed building purported to be a vocational college used as temporary accommodation for Russian soldiers in Makiivka in Russian-controlled Ukraine, on January 4.
Workers remove debris of a destroyed building purported to be a vocational college used as temporary accommodation for Russian soldiers in Makiivka in Russian-controlled Ukraine, on January 4. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

The Ukrainian military said Wednesday the use of cell phones by Russian troops was not the main reason their position was located in Makiivka, leading to a devastating strike in the eastern Donetsk region.

“Of course, using phones with geolocation is a mistake. But it is clear that this version looks a bit ridiculous,” according to the spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Serhii Cherevatyi.

The Russian Ministry of Defense on Wednesday appeared to blame the soldiers themselves for the Ukrainian strike, saying that “the main cause” of the incident was the widespread use of cell phones by Russian soldiers “contrary to the ban,” allowing Ukraine to “track and determine the coordinates of the soldiers' locations.” Russia also revised its estimate of soldiers killed, from 63 to 89.

Cherevatyi said “to deploy such large batches of newly mobilized — which means not very trained, not very coordinated — people in large rooms unsuitable for sheltering in case of danger, is a very weak excuse.” 

“Of course, this is a mistake [of the Russians], and I think that now they are engaged in [searching for] who is to blame. They are putting the blame on each other,” he continued.

“It is clear that this [use of phones] was not the main reason. The main reason was that they were unable to covertly deploy these personnel. And we took advantage of that, having detected the target powerfully and destroyed it,” Cherevatyi added.

Four rockets from US-made HIMARS launchers were used in the strike in Makiivka, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The Ukrainian military has claimed up to around 400 Russian soldiers died in the strike, but later added the number was "being clarified."

CNN cannot independently verify either figure.

6 hr 21 min ago

Macron says France will deliver light armored combat vehicles to Ukraine in call with Zelensky 

From CNN’s Saskya Vandoorne and Philip Wang

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky Wednesday and said France would deliver light armored combat vehicles.

Zelensky thanked Macron on social messaging app Telegram and said both presidents “agreed on further cooperation to significantly strengthen our air defense and other defense capabilities.”

The call lasted just over an hour, according to the Elysee Palace.

The exact number of light armored combat vehicles is not known, and no delivery date was mentioned. 

In his nightly address on Wednesday, Zelensky thanked France for the decision to deliver the vehicles and said the move was "very important in order to restore security for all Ukrainians and peace for all Europeans."

"We will receive more armored vehicles, including French-made wheeled tanks. This is something that sends a clear signal to all our other partners: there is no rational reason why Ukraine has not yet been supplied with Western-style tanks."