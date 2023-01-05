Kyiv dismisses Putin's call for 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine as "hypocrisy"

Adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak is pictured in Kyiv, Ukraine, on November 22. (Hennadii Minchenko/Ukrinform/Future Publishing/Getty Images)

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Head of the Office of President of Ukraine, said Russia must leave “occupied territories” in Ukraine before any “temporary truce."

“First. Ukraine doesn't attack foreign territory and doesn't kill civilians. As RF [Russian Federation] does. Ukraine destroys only members of the occupation army on its territory," Podolyak said.

“Second. RF must leave the occupied territories — only then will it have a ‘temporary truce’. Keep hypocrisy to yourself,” Podolyak said on Twitter.

Prior to Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine, Podolyak responded to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow’s appeal for a “Christmas truce," saying the statement was a “cynical trap and an element of propaganda”.

“ROC [Russian Orthodox Church] is not an authority for global Orthodoxy & acts as a ‘war propagandist’,” Podolyak said on Twitter.

“ROC called for the genocide of Ukrainians, incited mass murder and insists on even greater militarization of RF [Russian Federation]," he added.

Some background: Kirill has been a vocal supporter of the war in Ukraine and gave a sermon in which he said that “military duty washes away all sins."

The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church has also been locked in a feud with Pope Francis, who has described the invasion of Ukraine as Russian “expansionism and imperialism.”

Serhiy Hayday, head of Luhansk region military administration, also said, "Russia cannot be trusted. Not a single word they say."

“Regarding this truce, they just want to get some kind of a pause for a day or two to pull even more reserves, bring some more ammo,” he told Ukrainian television.