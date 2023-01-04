Ukraine has downed more than 540 Iranian-made drones since September, military officials say
From CNN's Olga Voitovych in Kyiv
The Ukrainian Military said Wednesday it has downed more than 540 Shahed drones since September last year and around 500 cruise missiles.
“During the first two hours of the night this year, Ukrainian air defense shot down 100% of drones, namely 84 units,” according to Ukraine’s Military Media Center.
CNN cannot independently verify these figures.
CNN on Wednesday reported how, according to a Ukrainian intelligence assessment, parts made by more than a dozen US and Western companies were found inside a single Iranian Shahed-136 drone downed in Ukraine last fall.
On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that Russia is planning a prolonged campaign of attacks with Shahed drones to exhaust Ukraine.
6 hr 28 min ago
Ukrainian military dismisses Moscow’s cell phone blame over Makiivka strike
From CNN's Olga Voitovych and Sarah Dean
The Ukrainian military said Wednesday the use of cell phones by Russian troops was not the main reason their position was located in Makiivka, leading to a devastating strike in the eastern Donetsk region.
“Of course, using phones with geolocation is a mistake. But it is clear that this version looks a bit ridiculous,” according to the spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Serhii Cherevatyi.
The Russian Ministry of Defense on Wednesday appeared to blame the soldiers themselves for the Ukrainian strike, saying that “the main cause” of the incident was the widespread use of cell phones by Russian soldiers “contrary to the ban,” allowing Ukraine to “track and determine the coordinates of the soldiers' locations.” Russia also revised its estimate of soldiers killed, from 63 to 89.
Cherevatyi said “to deploy such large batches of newly mobilized — which means not very trained, not very coordinated — people in large rooms unsuitable for sheltering in case of danger, is a very weak excuse.”
“Of course, this is a mistake [of the Russians], and I think that now they are engaged in [searching for] who is to blame. They are putting the blame on each other,” he continued.
“It is clear that this [use of phones] was not the main reason. The main reason was that they were unable to covertly deploy these personnel. And we took advantage of that, having detected the target powerfully and destroyed it,” Cherevatyi added.
Four rockets from US-made HIMARS launchers were used in the strike in Makiivka, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.
The Ukrainian military has claimed up to around 400 Russian soldiers died in the strike, but later added the number was "being clarified."
CNN cannot independently verify either figure.
6 hr 51 min ago
Putin orders navy frigate armed with hypersonic missiles to Mediterranean Sea
From CNN’s Anna Chernova
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a frigate, the "Admiral Gorshkov," to be sent into combat service on Wednesday.
The ship will undertake a long-range sea voyage across the Atlantic and Indian Oceans, as well as the Mediterranean Sea, reported Russian state media outlet TASS, citing Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.
The frigate is equipped with “the latest Zircon hypersonic missile system, which has no analogs - a sea-based hypersonic system - as well as other weapons of the latest generations,” Putin said, speaking via video link with Shoigu and the ship's commander, Igor Krokhmal.
“I am sure that such powerful weapons will make it possible to reliably protect Russia from potential external threats and will help ensure the national interests of our country,” Putin added.
According to Shoigu, the frigate will “conduct exercises” with Zircon hypersonic missiles.
“I am very happy, congratulations! This is great joint work, which ended with a good, expected result,” Putin said before ordering the frigate to “start completing the tasks.”
7 hr 27 min ago
Governor of southwestern Russian region holds talks in Moscow following servicemen deaths in Makiivka strike
From CNN's Radina Gigova
The governor of Russia's southwestern Samara region held talks in Moscow on Tuesday with the leadership of the Russian Defense Ministry, after dozens of Russian military deaths in the city of Makiivka in the Donetsk region, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.
Some of the servicemen, who died in the strike that took place just after midnight on Sunday at a vocational school housing Russian conscripts, were mobilized from Samara region, according to RIA Novosti, quoting the Samara region Gov. Dmitry Azarov.
The Russian Defense Ministry has said 89 servicemen were killed in the strike. The Ukrainian military initially claimed up to around 400 Russian soldiers were killed, later adding that the number was "being clarified."
Azarov agreed on "full coordination with the actions of the Ministry of Defense and the region," the agency reported.
Issues related to medical care for servicemen mobilized from the territory of Samara region, additional uniforms and other issues "have been worked out," according to RIA Novosti.
"Verified official data is very important now. As information becomes available on each serviceman, we will bring information to relatives and friends," Azarov said, according to RIA Novosti, quoting the regional press service.
On Wednesday, Azarov plans to visit wounded servicemen from Samara at a regional hospital in the city of Rostov-on-Don, the state media agency said.
Ceremonies for the dead: Residents in the city of Samara held a mourning ceremony on Tuesday for the Russian servicemen killed in Makiivka. Residents gathered at Glory Square in Samara attended a memorial service and observed a moment of silence in memory of the soldiers, after which they laid flowers at the eternal flame, the agency said.
"For three days I haven't slept and the city of Samara hasn't slept. We are constantly in touch with the wives of our guys. It's very hard and scary. But it will not break us. Grief unites us ... We will not forgive and definitely we will win," said Ekaterina Kolotovkina, chair of the women's council of a local military battalion, according to RIA Novosti.
A memorial ceremony also took place in the neighboring city of Togliatti, where members of the military, representatives of veteran and public organizations, and residents had gathered in the city's Victory Park, the agency reported.
7 hr 49 min ago
Ukraine’s defense intelligence chief predicts attacks "deeper and deeper" inside Russia
From CNN's Mick Krever
Ukraine’s defense intelligence chief has predicted that there will be attacks “deeper and deeper” inside Russia, without acknowledging whether Kyiv has played a role in such attacks up to this point.
In an interview broadcast on ABC News on Wednesday, Major General Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Agency, said that he was “very glad to see” attacks inside Russia, but that he was unable to “give you [an] answer” about whether Ukraine has played a role in such strikes until after the war.
The Russian Defense Ministry said that three Russian servicemen were killed last month when a Ukrainian drone crashed near Engels-2 military airfield, hundreds of miles from the Ukrainian border, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.
“Do you think there will be more?” the reporter asked Budanov.
“I think so,” he replied.
“Inside Russia? Deep inside Russia?” the reporter asked.
“Deeper and deeper,” said Budanov.
7 hr 42 min ago
It's mid-afternoon in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know.
Recriminations over an attack which killed at least dozens of Russian troops in occupied Makiivka continue Wednesday. Russia's Ministry of Defense blames soldiers' use of personal cellphones for the attack, but a prominent Russian blogger has called the official line "not convincing."
Meanwhile, the leader of Russia's Wagner private military company has said its forces have failed to take the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine because there is "a fortress in every house."
Here are the latest headlines:
Russia blames troops for Makiivka strike: The "mass use" of cell phones by military personnel was the "main cause" of the strike that killed scores of Russian troops in eastern Ukraine on New Year's Day, according to Russia’s defense ministry. The ministry said the use of cell phones by military personnel led to the detection of the location for the apparent Ukrainian strike.
Pro-Russian leader praises Makiivka troops: The leader of the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic in eastern Ukraine praised the bravery of Russian soldiers killed in a Ukrainian strike on the occupied city of Makiivka. “We know, and we know firsthand, what it is to suffer losses,” Denis Pushilin said on Telegram Wednesday morning. “Based on the information I have, I can say with certainty that there were many displays of courage and real heroism by the guys in this regiment!”
Russian military blogger criticizes Makiivka response: A top Russian military blogger has railed against the Russian defense ministry’s explanation of how dozens of soldiers were targeted in eastern Ukraine, calling the official story "not convincing" and "a blatant attempt to smear blame." Semyon Pegov also said that the death toll in Makiivka was likely far greater than the 89 now officially acknowledged by Russia, and warned that apathy on the battlefield will lead to more “tragedies.”
US weapons used in Makiivka strike: Four rockets from US-made HIMARS launchers were used in the Makiivka strike, the Russian defense ministry said Wednesday. Two other HIMARS rockets were intercepted by manned air defense assets, the ministry said. "The detonation of the HIMARS missiles caused the roof of the building to collapse," the ministry said.
Wagner chief explains Bakhmut impasse: The head of Russia’s Wagner private military company has attempted to explain his group’s failure to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, which has for months been the scene of intense fighting. Yevgeny Prigozhin said that there was “a fortress in every house” in the city.
US preparing to ship Patriot air defense to Ukraine: Preparations for the transfer of a Patriot air defense battery from the United States are already underway, according to Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. “We look forward to the deployment of Patriot as soon as possible,” said Kuleba. US President Joe Biden announced last month that Washington would transfer a Patriot air defense battery, along with munitions, to Ukraine.
8 hr 32 min ago
Preparations "have already begun" for transfer of Patriot air defense system from US, says Ukrainian foreign minister
From CNN's Olga Voitovych in Kyiv
Preparations for the transfer of a Patriot air defense battery from the United States are already underway, according to Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.
“We look forward to the deployment of Patriot as soon as possible,” said Kuleba in a video posted to Facebook on Wednesday. “Preparations for the transfer of these systems have already begun.”
President Joe Biden announced last month that the US would transfer a Patriot air defense battery, along with munitions, to Ukraine.
“Now President Zelensky and the entire diplomatic team are intensively working on new solutions for the supply of new types of Western weapons,” Kuleba said.
“First of all, we are talking about the supply of Western-style tanks and other armored vehicles. I have no doubt that the Ukrainian army will soon have additional armor and firepower."
8 hr 48 min ago
Top Russian military blogger warns that apathy will lead to more "tragedies" in Ukraine
Continuing his criticism of Russian authorities, a top Russian military blogger has warned that apathy on the battlefield will lead to more “tragedies,” like the dozens and perhaps hundreds of Russian soldiers killed in a strike on occupied Makiivka over the weekend.
Semyon Pegov, who blogs under the alias WarGonzo, said: “If you ask me personally what is the most dangerous thing in war, I will answer unequivocally: not to bother.”
“After ten months of the special military operation, it should be clear to even the most notorious slowpokes: this war cannot be won at random,” he said.
Since the invasion began in February, Moscow has referred to the war as a “special military operation.”
“It's time for us to stop ‘not bothering.’ We see the tragedies this is fraught with. And we've seen it before,” continued Pegov.
It was his second lengthy post on Wednesday reflecting on an apparent Ukrainian strike this weekend, which the Russian Defense Ministry has now admitted killed 89 soldiers -- one of the most devastating single incidents for Moscow since its invasion.
In an earlier post on Wednesday, Pegov said that the lists of missing are “noticeably longer” than those already acknowledged by officials. Ukrainian authorities have claimed that up to 400 Russian soldiers were killed and 300 wounded.
Russian President Vladimir Putin personally awarded Pegov with the Order of Courage at the Kremlin on December 20.
Earlier Wednesday, Pegov warned that the “only cure” was to not lodge soldiers together in large buildings.
“The banal thing is not to settle 500 people in one place, but to scatter them over ten different locations,” he said. “Yes, that takes a lot of work. But it's a matter of life and death.”
10 hr 44 min ago
Wagner mercenary boss explains Russian failure to capture eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut
From CNN's Josh Pennington and Mick Krever
The head of Russia’s Wagner private military company has attempted to explain his group’s failure to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, which has for months been the scene of intense fighting.
During a New Year’s visit with fighters on the front line, Yevgeny Prigozhin said that there was “a fortress in every house” in Bakhmut, and that “only clowns that sit around and try to predict these things.”
“They say, ‘the combined forces have advanced into Artyomovsk and broken the defense,’” he said, referring to Bakhmut by its Soviet name. The name was changed back to Bakhmut in 2016.
“Then they say: ‘What does it mean to “break through the defense?”’ ‘Breaking through the defense’ means breaking through the defense of one house this morning, then you have to go break the defense of the next house, right?" he said.
"And it’s not just one line of defense. How many lines of defense are there in Artyomovsk? If we said 500, that would be about accurate, right?”
The fighters confirm that there is a Ukrainian line of defense “every 10 meters,” before Prigozhin continues.
“Therefore the question is: “Who is going to take Artyomovsk? Which combined forces? It’ll be the Wagner combined forces,” he said. “And who else? Other than Wagner PMC, who else is there?”
“No one else,” the soldiers said.
Prigozhin denied any affiliation with Wagner for years, but in September finally admitted to founding the group in 2014.
He has since appeared frequently on social media, attempting to fashion Wagner’s image as the most capable outfit in Russia’s war in Ukraine.
“This year we will win! But first we will conquer our internal bureaucracy and corruption,” Prigozhin says in another video.
“Once we conquer our internal bureaucracy and corruption, then we will conquer the Ukrainians and NATO, and then the whole world,” he adds.
“The problem now is that the bureaucrats and those engaging in corruption won’t listen to us because for New Year’s they are all drinking champagne.”