The last remaining element of a bilateral nuclear arms control treaty between Russia and the United States could expire in three years without a replacement, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told state news agency RIA Novosti on Monday.

Asked if Moscow could envisage there being no nuclear arms control agreement between the two nations when the extension of the 2011 New START Treaty comes to an end after 2026, Ryabkov said: "This is a very possible scenario."

"The dialogue on strategic stability and arms control was stopped not by us, but by the Americans and their satellites," he said, appearing to refer to Ukraine.

Ryabkov added that he believed Washington was betting on Moscow suffering a "strategic defeat" in its war with its neighbor, which is approaching the one-year mark.

Last week, the United States and NATO allies including Germany and the United Kingdom said they would send modern tanks to Ukraine, reversing their longstanding trepidation at providing Kyiv with offensive armored vehicles and unleashing powerful new tools in its efforts to retake territory seized by Moscow.

In his comments Monday, Ryabkov told RIA that recent US actions had violated the spirit of the bilateral arms control treaty in the "most flagrant and ridiculous way."

Quoting from the preamble of the 2011 treaty, which calls for "mutual trust, openness, predictability and cooperation," Ryabkov claimed the US showed a disregard for the agreement by holding a "forwardly aggressive deterrence, teetering on the brink of a direct confrontation between the United States and NATO and Russia."