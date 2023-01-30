By Tara Subramaniam, Jack Guy, Charlotte Banks, Aditi Sangal, Mike Hayes and Leinz Vales, CNN
Updated 5:55 p.m. ET, January 30, 2023
35 Posts
Sort by
3 hr 31 min ago
Zelensky calls for timely implementation of "strong decisions"
From CNN's Maria Kostenko in Kyiv.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on allies for “timely” implementation of “strong decisions."
“There’s no time for continued reflections, we need to make decisions,” Zelensky said. “The key issue is efficiency.”
“Decisions were good, but it is crucial that strong decisions are timely. It is of great importance for us to react quickly," he said while speaking alongside Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.
Zelensky also said that Ukraine shared “all the intelligence information we get" with partners. “There can be no secrets.”
He thanked Denmark for its donation of Caesar howitzers, and said that he is confident that Russia's offensive will not have a positive outcome. “I am confident in our army. I think we will be gradually stopping [Russians], fighting them and will be preparing our own big counter-offensive.”
3 hr 16 min ago
Fighting around Bakhmut "a living hell." Here's what else you need to know
From CNN staff
Heavy fighting continues in eastern Ukraine, specifically in and around the city of Bakhmut. One Ukrainian commander called it "a living hell."
Meantime, the British defense secretary said the 14 Challenger 2 main battle tanks pledged to Ukraine should reach that country in the next few months while France and Australia said they would collaborate on a project to produce “several thousand” artillery shells for Ukraine.
Here's what to know:
Heavy fighting in eastern Ukraine: The relentless fighting in and around the eastern city of Bakhmut has been "a living hell" as Russian forces try to take control of the Kostiantynivka-Bakhmut highway, Ukrainian commander Volodymyr Nazarenko said. He said he couldn't say for certain whether Russian forces are making a full-scale offensive and whether their tactics have changed, but that it seems Wagner fighters have now been replaced by Russian paratroopers.
Possible next moves: A local Ukrainian commander said that any possible Ukrainian withdrawal from the embattled eastern city would be done with the sole aim of saving Ukrainian military lives. Denys Yaroslavskyi, who commands a unit currently in Bakhmut, echoed Nazarenko claims, saying regular Russian military troops are now assisting Wagner private military contractors in assaulting the towns surrounding Bakhmut.
Civilians killed in south and northeast Ukraine: The southern Kherson region has also seen heavy fighting, and at least three people were killed by Russian shelling in the city of Kherson on Sunday. Eight more civilians sustained injuries of varying severity, the regional military administration said. In northeast Ukraine, at least one person was killed and three wounded in the city of Kharkiv on Sunday.
Weapons for the war: The 14 Challenger 2 main battle tanks pledged to Ukraine by the United Kingdom should reach that country “this side of the summer,” the British Defense Secretary said. Additionally, France and Australia said that they would collaborate on a multi-million dollar project to produce “several thousand” artillery shells for Ukraine. Kyiv also plans to spend 20 billion Ukrainian hryvnia ($545 million) buying drones this year, according to the country’s defense minister.
Missiles from Iran: the Ukrainian Air Force is warning that it does not have the means to defend against Iranian ballistic missiles, should Russia obtain them. As of November, Iran was preparing to send about 1,000 more weapons, including surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missiles and more attack drones, to Russia to use in its war against Ukraine, officials from a western country that closely monitors Iran's weapons program told CNN at the time.
NATO applications: Finland remains committed to its application for NATO membership alongside Sweden and hopes the bid will be approved by July, the country's foreign minister said. Turkey has been delaying the process as tensions between Sweden and Turkey have heightened in recent days, triggered by a recent protest outside Stockholm's Turkish Embassy which saw a Swedish far-right politician set fire to a copy of the Quran.
4 hr 19 min ago
Ukraine warns it cannot defend against Iranian ballistic missiles
From Maria Kostenko in Kyiv and Mick Krever in London
Should Russia obtain Iranian ballistic missiles for use in its war in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Air Force has warned that it does not have the means to defend against them.
“Russia is still willing to receive UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) and Fateh and Zolfaghar missiles from Iran. Those are ballistic missiles. We do not have means to defeat them,” Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force Command, said Monday on Ukrainian television.
As of November, Iran was preparing to send about 1,000 more weapons, including surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missiles and more attack drones, to Russia to use in its war against Ukraine, officials from a western country that closely monitors Iran's weapons program told CNN at the time.
Reuters, in October, cited two Iranian officials and two Iranian diplomats in reporting that Tehran had promised to provide Russia with those weapons. “The Russians had asked for more drones and those Iranian ballistic missiles with improved accuracy, particularly the Fateh and Zolfaghar missiles family,” one of the Iranian diplomats, who was briefed about the trip, told Reuters.
The Iranian government acknowledged in November that it had sent a limited number of drones to Russia in the months before the start of its invasion of Ukraine, but has denied supplying military equipment for use in the war in Ukraine.
“Russia has Kinzhal-type missiles that strike at ballistic trajectory,” Ihnat said on Monday. “They have Kh-22 missiles that strike at ballistic trajectory, and they have S-300 and S-400 rockets that strike at ballistic trajectory. Those are challenges and threats we are facing at the moment."
Ihnat said that in order to “defeat ballistic threats,” Ukraine needed air defense systems like the latest-generation American Patriot PAC-3, and the French-made SAMP/T (Sol-Air Moyenne Portée/Terrestre)
The US has not announced details about the Patriot Air Defense System it plans to provide for Ukraine. Ukrainian soldiers were set earlier this month to begin training on the Patriot missile system.
Previous reporting from Kylie Atwood, Ellie Kaufman, Oren Liebermann, and Haley Britzky in Washington, and Celine Alkhaldi in Abu Dhabi.
6 hr 1 min ago
France and Australia announce joint production of artillery shells for Ukraine
From CNN's Pierre Bairin and Marguerite Lacroix
France and Australia said on Monday that they would collaborate on a multi-million dollar project to produce “several thousand” artillery shells for Ukraine.
The announcement came as foreign and defense ministers of both countries were meeting in Paris.
“Several thousand 155-millimeter shells are going to be manufactured in common, with an unprecedented partnership between Australia and France,” said French defense minister Sébastien Lecornu during a press conference.
The French defense minister specified that Nexter — the French arms company — would be partnering with Australian companies which would be providing the powder for the shells.
“This forms part of the ongoing level of support that both France and Australia is providing Ukraine to make sure that Ukraine is able to stay in this conflict and be able to see it concluded on its own terms,” Australian defense minister Richard Marles added.
Neither minister would specify quantities beyond “several thousand” artillery shells but they indicated this would be a long-term collaboration.
More on artillery to Ukraine: CNN reported in early January that the US had moved some of the 300,000 155-millimeter shells that the US and Israel agreed would be transferred to Ukraine. In November, a US official told CNN that the US intended to buy 100,000 rounds of artillery ammunition from South Korean arms manufacturers to provide to Ukraine.
6 hr 12 min ago
British tanks will reach Ukraine before the summer, defense secretary says
From CNN's Mick Krever in London
The 14 Challenger 2 main battle tanks pledged to Ukraine by the United Kingdom should reach that country “this side of the summer,” the British Defense Secretary said on Monday.
“It starts with training on the individual operation of the platforms, then on training on being able to join together with formation units to be able to fight as a formed unit, because that’s important,” Ben Wallace said in parliament. “And then from there, those tanks will be put in.”
“What I can say is it will be this side of the summer or May, it will be probably towards Easter time.”
6 hr 35 min ago
Any possible withdrawal from Bakhmut would have the sole aim of saving Ukrainian soldiers, a commander says
From Maria Kostenko in Kyiv and Mick Krever in London
Warning of Russia’s continued attempts to encircle Bakhmut, a local Ukrainian commander has said that any possible Ukrainian withdrawal from the embattled eastern city would be done with the sole aim of saving Ukrainian military lives.
“If our command decides to withdraw from Bakhmut, that would be with the only purpose of saving lives of our servicemen,” said Denys Yaroslavskyi, who commands a unit currently in Bakhmut.
Yaroslavskyi also warned that “super qualified” regular Russian military troops are now assisting Wagner private military contractors in assaulting the towns surrounding Bakhmut. That was echoed by another local Ukrainian commander, Volodymyr Nazarenko, who said that Russian paratroopers were taking part in the Bakhmut fight.
“They are just coming forward, they do not take cover, they are coming all-out,” Yaroslavskyi said on national television on Monday.
More on Moscow's eastern offensive: Russian forces have been making slow but steady gains both north and south of Bakhmut. The last remaining routes under Ukrainian control into the city have come under heavier Russian fire in the past week, according to Ukrainian officials and commanders.
He said that the road north of Bakhmut, towards, the town of Krasna Hora, is almost entirely under Russian control. The Wagner group on Sunday claimed to have taken control of the town of Blahodatne, further north along that road.
“It is way too dangerous for volunteers to enter the city now,” Yaroslavskyi said. “There are locals who remain there but they live in the basements now. Everyone who wanted to leave the city has already left. There is no electricity, no water supply, no sewage or gas, no connection, no nothing. There won’t be a single surviving building in Bakhmut.”
CNN's Tim Lister contributed reporting to this post from Ukraine.
6 hr 44 min ago
Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discuss OPEC+ "cooperation" in phone call, Kremlin says
From CNN’s Mostafa Salem and Anna Chernova
Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in a phone call on Monday, the Kremlin said in a statement.
“Further development of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic and energy fields, as well as cooperation within the framework of OPEC+, to ensure the stability of the world oil market were discussed,” the statement added.
The phone call comes ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on February 1.
In October 2022, OPEC+ agreed to slash production by two million barrels per day, twice as much as analysts had predicted, despite an intense pressure campaign from the United States, which had warned Arab allies that such a move would increase prices and help Russian President Vladimir Putin continue to fund his war in Ukraine.
Saudi Arabia defended the decision after oil prices steadily pulled back.
Finland is committed to its NATO application and hopes to be approved by July, foreign minister says
From CNN’s Niamh Kennedy in London
Finland remains committed to its application for NATO membership alongside Sweden and hopes the bid will be approved by July, according to the country's foreign minister.
Finland had the “patience” to see out the membership process as Turkey continues to delay its approval of Sweden and Finland’s applications, Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said during a press conference in Helsinki on Monday.
Tensions between Sweden and Turkey have heightened in recent days, triggered by a recent protest outside Stockholm's Turkish Embassy which saw a Swedish far-right politician set a copy of the Quran alight.
Finland had patience owing to the fact that it had received “security assurances when we started this NATO path” from the US, UK and other European allies, Haavisto added.
“All of these countries guaranteed that if something bad happens when we are on the waiting list, so to say, or when we are during this grey period, these countries will be of our help,” Haavisto told reporters Monday.
Haavisto said Finland and Sweden both considered NATO's Vilnius Summit in July to be an “important milestone” for the military alliance. “We hope that both Sweden and Finland could and would be members of NATO before the Vilnius summit.”
6 hr 12 min ago
New US ambassador in Moscow meets with senior Russian diplomat
From CNN’s Anna Chernova and Zahra Ullah
The new American ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, met with a senior Russian diplomat at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow on Monday for the first time.
She was greeted by a small group of people standing next to the ministry entrance, chanting, “war is a business for the US,” according to a video posted by Russian state media TASS and RIA Novosti.
Tracy was confirmed by the US Senate on Dec. 21 and sworn in on Jan. 9. She met with Sergei Ryabkov, Russia’s deputy minister of foreign affairs.
“Ambassador Tracy begins her tenure in Moscow focused on maintaining dialogue between our capitals at a time of unprecedented tension,” the US Embassy in Moscow said in a statement. “She will be an advocate for the safety and fair treatment of all U.S. citizens detained in Russia. Ambassador Tracy also looks forward to supporting the long-standing connections between the American and Russian people.”
The meeting comes amid tensions between both countries over Moscow's war in Ukraine and the United States' recent announcement to send tanks to Kyiv alongside other allies.
In an interview released Monday, Ryabkov told state news agency RIA Novosti that the decision by the US and NATO allies to send tanks to Ukraine has made it "pointless" for Moscow to engage in any talks with Kyiv.