World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Tara Subramaniam, CNN

Updated 2:28 a.m. ET, January 26, 2023
13 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Analysis: Biden rallies Western alliance and gives Zelensky an "iron fist" against Putin

Analysis from CNN's Stephen Collinson

Joe Biden delivers remarks on the continued support for Ukraine in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington on January 25.
Joe Biden delivers remarks on the continued support for Ukraine in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington on January 25. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post/Getty Images)

The more Russian President Vladimir Putin tries to break NATO, the stronger it gets.

Not for the first time in the war in UkrainePresident Joe Biden took decisive action that closed fissures in the alliance. He announced Wednesday he would ship 31 advanced US tanks to Kyiv’s military in a move that prompted a reluctant Germany to drop its resistance to sending its own tanks and could unlock similar moves all over Europe.

This represented a significant symbolic, political and military win for Ukraine. It hopes what it calls its new “iron fist” will punch through entrenched Russian lines in the east, could fuel an advance on Russia’s land bridge to annexed Crimea in the south and will stave off a feared Russian spring offensive.

It took Biden’s statesmanship to end the most public and damaging Western rift of the war so far. The US had previously said its Abrams tanks were too complex and too high maintenance for the Ukraine war and didn’t suit the terrain. But Biden’s change of heart, which gives Germany cover, underscores Washington’s view that Western unity against Putin is critical to saving Ukraine.

Indeed, Putin’s major goal off the battlefield is to forge splits between the Western allies and to disrupt or end the flow of weapons on which Ukraine’s survival as an independent nation depends.

His failure, despite fierce Russian public threats designed to bully European nations into balking at tank transfers, also comes after a mild winter robbed Russia of another prong of its strategy — starving Europeans of gas imports during freezing weather in hopes they’d pressure their own leaders to step back from supporting Ukraine.

“Putin expected Europe and the United States to weaken our resolve,” Biden said at the White House on Wednesday. “He expected our support for Ukraine to crumble with time. He was wrong … and he was wrong from the beginning and he continues to be wrong. We are united.”

Read the full analysis here.

17 min ago

Swiss arms embargo exemption allows Ukraine to use demining gear on "case-by-case basis"

From CNN's Alex Stambaugh and Pauline Lockwood

Switzerland's Federal Council has granted a new exemption to its arms embargo to allow the use of Swiss demining equipment in Ukraine in some cases. 

"The Federal Council decided on a new provision with regard to the arms embargo. Switzerland can now grant exemptions from the arms embargo on demining equipment for use in Ukraine on a case-by-case basis," the council said in a statement Wednesday. 
"In issuing the export license, steps will be taken to ensure that the material is used lawfully and for its intended purpose."

Switzerland, though not a member of the European Union, will also implement the EU's ninth round of sanctions against Russia, including the sanctioning of around 200 additional individuals and entities, the government said Wednesday. 

Swiss stance: Switzerland has blocked the requests of several European countries, including Germany and Denmark to re-export Swiss-made ammunition to Ukraine, arguing the moves would violate the country's long-held neutrality. 

However on Tuesday, a key Swiss parliamentary committee recommended waiving a law that bans the re-export of Swiss-made armaments in cases where at least two-thirds of the United Nations General Assembly determines there has been an illegal use of force.

Parliament's Security Policy Committee, which proposed the amendment, argued it would still "respect the law of neutrality" because it would not allow the direct export of war material to conflict zones. 

"The majority of the committee believes that Switzerland must make its contribution to European security, which means providing greater aid to Ukraine," its statement said.

The motion has yet to be voted on in parliament.

28 min ago

Ukrainian air defenses shoot down Russian missiles, officials say

From CNN's Maria Kostenko and Alex Stambaugh  

Andriy Yermak attends a briefing in Kyiv on December 2, 2022.
Andriy Yermak attends a briefing in Kyiv on December 2, 2022. (Ruslan Kaniuka/AP)

Ukraine's air defense systems shot down an unspecified number of Russian missiles on Thursday morning, the Ukrainian president's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak wrote on Telegram.

At least two of the rockets flew through the southern Mykolaiv region, Gov. Vitaly Kim said on Telegram.

Earlier, Ukraine's largest private energy company on Thursday implemented emergency power outages in several regions including Kyiv "due to the threat of a missile attack," the firm said.

Air raid sirens have sounded across all regions of Ukraine on Thursday morning. So far, there have been no reports of strikes. 

29 min ago

Emergency power outages imposed in several parts of Ukraine due to threat of Russian missile attacks

From CNN's Maria Kostenko

Ukraine's largest private energy company on Thursday implemented emergency power outages in several regions including Kyiv "due to the threat of a missile attack," the firm said.

In a Telegram post, the DTEK group said the outages in the capital, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk were "a necessary preventive step to avoid significant damage to the energy infrastructure if enemy missiles reach their target."

Air raid sirens have been ringing across all parts of Ukraine, including Kyiv, on Thursday morning. 

29 min ago

Air raid sirens across central and eastern Ukraine signal a possible Russian attack, officials warn

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva in Kyiv

Air sirens rang across much of central and eastern Ukraine Wednesday night as officials warned residents to shelter from a possible Russian attack.

“Threat of a missile strike,” Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Region Council, said on Telegram. “Stay in safe places until the end of the alert. The threat is not over.”

Lukashuk urged others on Telegram not to report the locations of possible interceptions by Ukrainian air defense.

“Do not help the enemy,” he said. “Wait for official information.”

In the southern Mykolaiv region, there were also official reports of possible incoming Russian fire.

“They write that three groups of mopeds [Shahed attack drones] have already taken off,” Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv regional military administration, said on Telegram. “The petty crooks couldn't come up with anything better on the best president's birthday.”

In the northeastern Kharkiv region, the military administrator warned residents to remain in their shelters: “There is a threat of missile attacks. Do not ignore the alarms.”

In the central Kirovohrad region, the military administrator said on Telegram: “The level of missile threat remains high.”

43 min ago

Russian warship armed with hypersonic missiles to train with Chinese, South African navies

From CNN's Radina Gigova and Simone McCarthy

A Russian warship armed with advanced hypersonic missiles completed a drill in the Atlantic Ocean, ahead of joint naval exercises with the Chinese and South African navies scheduled for next month, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

Russia’s Admiral Gorshkov frigate, armed with Zircon hypersonic missiles, practiced “delivering a missile strike against an enemy surface target,” the ship’s commander Igor Krokhmal said in a video released by the ministry.

The exercise, described by state news agency Tass as an “electronic launch” or virtual simulation, confirmed the “designed characteristics” of the missile system, said Krokhmal, who pointed to the missiles’ purported ability to reach distances of more than 900 kilometers (559 miles).

The test was part of a long voyage of the Admiral Gorshkov frigate launched earlier this month, when Russian state media said the warship was dispatched with the hypersonic missiles. The deployment will also include joint training with the Chinese and South African navies off the coast of South Africa, according to Moscow and Pretoria.

The exercises come as Russia nears the first anniversary of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine and marks both a show of force and — with the joint exercises — an opportunity for Moscow to show it is not isolated on the world stage, despite wide international condemnation of its unprovoked war.

The White House on Monday said the US “has concerns about any country … exercising with Russia while Russia wages a brutal war against Ukraine.”

During a joint meeting in Pretoria Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor defended the naval drills, with Lavrov saying Moscow does not want any so-called “scandals” regarding the exercises.

Read more here.

1 hr 6 min ago

Germany will fund 10,000 Starlink satellite terminals for Ukraine

From CNN's Teele Rebane

Mykhailo Fedorov during an interview in Kyiv on December 14, 2022.
Mykhailo Fedorov during an interview in Kyiv on December 14, 2022. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Germany will fund the purchase of 20 million euros ($21.8 million) worth of Starlink satellite terminals for Ukraine, Kyiv's minister of digital transformation said Wednesday.

“Expressed my gratitude to the German people for a new batch of 10,000 Starlinks, which we’ll get next month,” Mykhailo Fedorov said in a Telegram post .

The small, easy-to-use satellite dishes made by Elon Musk’s private rocket company SpaceX have been universally hailed as a game-changing source of communication for Ukraine’s military, allowing it to fight and stay online even as cellular phone and internet networks have been destroyed in its war with Russia. 

Germany's Foreign Ministry said a third of the terminals will benefit the Ukrainian armed forces directly, noting the expanded internet access will also help the Ukrainian people.

“Real-time communication allows Ukrainian soldiers to coordinate their defense of their homeland and better protect themselves against Russian attacks,” the ministry said in a statement.
“Internet access is a lifeline for local people and allows the rest of the world to know what is happening in Ukraine."
5 hr 45 min ago

Germany and the US will send tanks to Ukraine. Here's why that matters

From CNN staff

US President Joe Biden said Wednesday he plans to send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, reversing his longstanding resistance to Kyiv's requests for the highly sophisticated but maintenance-heavy vehicles.

His announcement came after Germany said it would send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv from its own stock, ending an apparent standoff that saw Berlin officials indicate they would only send tanks if the US did too.

Here's what you need to know:

  • Why it's significant: NATO's secretary general said the tanks "will significantly strengthen" Kyiv's combat capabilities. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has consistently asked Western allies for modern tanks as Kyiv prepares for an expected major Russian counteroffensive in the spring.
  • It's not just the US and Germany: Other countries, especially those with German-made tanks, have also announced contributions. CNN cannot confirm the total number of Leopard 2 tanks to be delivered, but pledges made by multiple nations mean Ukraine is in line to receive dozens of them. Germany’s main governing party said Wednesday that Western allies will send around 80 Leopard 2 tanks in total.
  • Why send tanks now: The donations will provide Kyiv’s forces with a modern and powerful military vehicle and come as a blow to the Kremlin, which has seen a growing campaign to equip Ukrainian troops with high-tech fighting systems as Russia’s war nears the one-year mark.
  • But don't expect an instant impact: Speaking before Biden's announcement, senior US officials framed the decision as an investment in Ukraine’s “longer term capabilities,” an indication the US sees the war extending well into the future. Ukraine hopes the new tanks can help it retake territory seized by Russia, including in the Donbas. That could also include Crimea, the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.
  • Possible challenges: The Abrams tanks will take months to arrive, senior US officials said, and will require extensive training for Ukrainian troops on how to operate and service them. The US must also navigate complicated supply chains for the components required for the tanks. The procurement process will take months, the US officials said, though Germany's Leopards will arrive in the nearer term. Portugal's foreign minister said it will take two to three months before Leopard 2 tanks are fully operational in Ukraine.
  • What happens now: In the meantime, the US will begin a "comprehensive training program" for the Ukrainians on the Abrams, which will occur outside Ukraine.

Watch CNN's Jim Sciutto break down the latest on the tanks:

CNN's Kevin Liptak, Stephanie Halasz, Sophie Tanno and Sugam Pokharel contributed reporting to this post.

5 hr 21 min ago

"In danger" Odesa added to UNESCO World Heritage List

From CNN's Hira Humayun, Laura Smith-Spark, and Mick Krever

The historic center of the Ukrainian port city of Odesa and sites in Yemen and Lebanon were added to the World Heritage List Wednesday by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

All three sites were simultaneously added to UNESCO's List of World Heritage in Danger.

UNESCO's founding Convention obliges all members — among whom are Russia and Ukraine — to "not take any deliberate measures that directly or indirectly damage their heritage or that of another State Party to the Convention."

Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, said in a statement that he hoped the listing would help protect Odesa from the war.

"Odesa, a free city, a world city, a legendary port that has left its mark on cinema, literature and the arts, is thus placed under the reinforced protection of the international community," Azoulay said.
"While the war continues, this inscription embodies our collective determination to ensure that this city, which has always surmounted global upheavals, is preserved from further destruction."

The statement said the decision would give Ukraine access to "technical and financial international assistance" to protect and rehabilitate the city center.

Read more here.