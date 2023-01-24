World
By Tara Subramaniam, CNN

Published 12:15 AM ET, Tue January 24, 2023
5 min ago

Wagner’s brutal tactics in Ukraine revealed by intelligence report

From CNN's Tim Lister, Frederik Pleitgen, and Victoria Butenko in Kyiv, Ukraine

Wagner Group fighters have become the disposable infantry of the Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine, but a Ukrainian military intelligence document obtained by CNN sets out how effective they have been around the city of Bakhmut — and how difficult they are to fight against.

Wagner is a private military contractor run by oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, who has been highly visible on the front lines in recent weeks — and always quick to claim credit for Russian advances. Wagner fighters have been heavily involved in taking Soledar, a few miles northeast of Bakhmut, and areas around the town.

The Ukrainian report, dated December 2022, concludes that Wagner represents a unique threat at close quarters, even while suffering extraordinary casualties. “The deaths of thousands of Wagner soldiers do not matter to Russian society,” the report asserts.

“Assault groups do not withdraw without a command… Unauthorized withdrawal of a team or without being wounded is punishable by execution on the spot.”

Phone intercepts obtained by a Ukrainian intelligence source and shared with CNN also indicate a merciless attitude on the battlefield. In one, a soldier is heard talking about another who tried to surrender to the Ukrainians.

“The Wagnerians caught him and cut his f**king balls off,” the soldier says.

CNN can’t independently authenticate the call, which is alleged to have taken place in November.

Wounded Wagner fighters are often left on the battlefield for hours, according to the Ukrainian assessment. “Assault infantry is not allowed to carry the wounded off the battlefield on their own, as their main task is to continue the assault until the goal is achieved. If the assault fails, retreat is also allowed only at night.”

Read the full story:

Deadly and disposable: Wagner's brutal tactics in Ukraine revealed by intelligence report | CNN
4 min ago

Russia has sent tens of thousands of new troops to reinforce front lines, US military official says

From CNN's Oren Liebermann and Haley Britzky

Russian reservists recruited during a partial mobilization of troops walk toward a banner with a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a ceremony before their departure in Omsk, Russia, on January 6.
Russian reservists recruited during a partial mobilization of troops walk toward a banner with a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a ceremony before their departure in Omsk, Russia, on January 6. (Alexey Malgavko/Reuters)

Russia has sent tens of thousands of new troops to reinforce the front lines in Ukraine over the past few months, a senior US military official said Monday.

The troops have made little difference in the conflict, the official said, arriving on the front lines “ill-equipped, ill-trained” and “rushed to the battlefield.”

Russia has sent the troops in as replacements or reinforcements for existing units instead of newly organized and cohesive units. The troops began arriving on the battlefield following Russia’s stated mobilization of 300,000 new personnel in October, the official later said.

On Friday, Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley said Russia had suffered “significantly well over 100,000 [casualties] now,” including killed in action and wounded in action.

4 min ago

Russian intelligence believed to have directed bombing campaign in Spain, US officials say

From CNN's Katie Bo Lillis, Kylie Atwood and Alex Marquardt

US officials believe that Russian intelligence officers directed a Russian White supremacist group to carry out a letter-bombing campaign that rocked Madrid late last year, targeting the prime minister, the American and Ukrainian Embassies as well as the Spanish Defense Ministry, according to current and former US officials.

Spanish authorities have yet to make any arrests in connection with the attacks, which wounded one Ukrainian Embassy employee, but they were widely suspected at the time to be linked to Spain’s support for Kyiv.

Some details of how, exactly, the campaign was directed and carried out remain fuzzy, two US officials said. It’s not clear how much knowledge — if any — the Kremlin or Russian President Vladimir Putin himself had.

Still, US officials now believe the attack was likely a warning shot to European governments which have rallied around Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in February of last year.

The New York Times first reported on the alleged involvement of Russian intelligence in the attacks.

A State Department spokesperson declined to comment “on matters involving leaked intelligence or active law enforcement investigations,” and referred to the Spanish government “for information related to their ongoing investigation.”

Read more here.

4 hr 14 min ago

It's overblown to say tank dispute is dividing NATO, White House official tells CNN

From CNN’s Amy Cassidy, Christiane Amanpour and Ben Kirby

John Kirby, US national security council coordinator for strategic communications, on Monday downplayed the notion that Germany’s indecision on providing advanced military tanks to Ukraine is dividing NATO.

“To say that this is dividing the alliance or somehow putting national security at risk in Ukraine because there’s a discussion over tanks is just way overblowing this thing,” the White House official told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour.

Some Western allies continue to pressure Germany to authorize the delivery of its modern Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine.

No decisions have been made “one way or another,” Kirby told CNN.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said earlier on Monday that a decision would be taken “soon,” as EU Foreign Ministers meet in Brussels for talks on Monday. 

Kirby affirmed that “NATO has never been more staunchly united than it has been over the last year with this war in Ukraine,” but acknowledged the alliance is “not going to ever agree on every single aspect of every decision”. 

“What’s really important to remember is that these are national decisions, they’re sovereign decisions,” he said. 

“I certainly can't speak for the Germans on what’s going into their calculus about the Leopard tanks. The Leopards are very good and there [are] a lot of them on the European continent, and certainly, they could be effective on the battlefield. But again, what Germany does, they’ve got to decide," Kirby added. “They have to work through this in a sovereign way.”
4 hr 16 min ago

EU pledges an additional $590 million in support for Ukraine 

From CNN's Amy Cassidy and Lauren Kent

The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday outlined the bloc's plans to continue supporting Ukraine, saying it reached an agreement to provide an additional 500 million euros ($543.03 million) and additional military training assistance worth 45 million euros ($48.87 million), dedicated to a military training mission for Ukrainian forces. 

That brings the EU's total amount of military support for Ukraine, coming via the European Union's intergovernmental fund, to 3.6 billion euros ($3.9 billion), Borrell told reporters in Brussels on Monday. 

"Ukraine is resisting with courage and determination," Borrell said in a news conference. "Ukraine has to win this war and we will support in the best possible way."

Borrell added that the total figure of the bloc's support to Ukraine, including military, financial, economic and humanitarian aid, now stands at 49 billion euros ($53.21 billion). 

"Russia continues its systematic barbaric attacks on Ukrainian cities, killing civilians and destroying civilian infrastructures," Borrell said. "We have not seen any genuine willingness from Russia regarding a fair and sustainable peace." 
4 hr 21 min ago

Former Wagner commander who fled to Norway to seek asylum arrested by immigration authorities

From CNN's Radina Gigova

A former commander in Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, who fled to Norway to seek asylum after crossing the country’s arctic border, has been arrested by Norwegian immigration authorities. 

Andrei Medvedev said he feared for his life after refusing to renew his service with Wagner, according to an interview with Vladimir Osechkin, head of human rights advocacy group Gulagu.net, earlier in January. 

Medvedev said he was afraid of being executed in the same manner as Yevgeny Nuzhin — a defector from Wagner who was killed on camera with a sledgehammer.

"The person concerned has been arrested under the Immigration Act and it is being assessed whether he should be detained" [for a longer period of time], Jon Andreas Johansen, an official from Norway's National Police Immigration Service (NPIC), said in a statement to CNN on Monday. 

"Beyond that, we have no comments," Johansen said. 

On Monday, Gulagu.net head Osechkin said in a new statement posted on YouTube that Medvedev called him from the detention center and told him authorities arrested him on Sunday. 

Osechkin said Medvedev is appealing to the prime minister of Norway and journalists for protection and to stop the deportation process. 

More on Wagner: The mercenary group is headed by Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin and has emerged as a key player in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — recently doing much of the fighting in the small eastern town of Soledar.

The group is often described as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s off-the-books troops. It has expanded its footprint globally since its creation in 2014, and has been accused of war crimes in Africa, Syria and Ukraine.

Just last week, the US announced it would designate the Russian mercenary organization as a “transnational criminal organization” and impose additional sanctions against the group and its support network across the world.

CNN's Mick Krever and Katharina Krebs contributed reporting to this post.

4 hr 22 min ago

Germany says it hasn't yet had any requests to export tanks to Ukraine

From CNN’s Claudia Otto and Inke Kappeler

Germany has not received a request from Poland or any other country for permission to transfer German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, a government spokesman said Monday.

"To this hour we have not received a request,“ Steffen Hebestreit told a news conference. “And if they ask, then there is a certain procedure. I can't tell you whether that will take a few days or several months."

He promised that any application would be “processed with the necessary speed that is required, but of course also with the necessary thoroughness that such procedures demand.” 

Poland is one of 13 European countries with German Leopard 2 tanks in its inventory, according to the European Council on Foreign Relations think tank.

It has offered to send them to Ukraine and is trying to convince other countries to do the same, but Germany’s permission is typically required to re-export them.

On Sunday, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawieckic said Europe was “wasting time” on the discussions.

But Hebestreit defended Berlin against such accusations.

“Maybe it's good to weigh and consider a lot of things before you go recklessly into a step that you bitterly regret later,“ he said, adding that other countries, such as Spain, also have qualms about the potential tank transfer.