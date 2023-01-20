Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday thanked US President Joe Biden and the American people for a fresh pledge of $2.5 billion in security aid.

The Pentagon announced the package on Thursday, including for the first time Stryker armored vehicles and more Bradley fighting vehicles that could be used against any potential Russian offensive in Ukraine this spring.

"Thank you @POTUS for providing [Ukraine flag] with another powerful defense support package worth $2.5 billion," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

"Stryker IFVs, additional Bradley APCs, Avenger air defense systems are important help in our fight against the aggressor. Thank you [US flag] people for unwavering leadership support!"

The package, publicized a day before an international coalition meets in Germany Friday to discuss more aid to Ukraine, is the second largest ever announced by the United States.

The US has now committed $26.7 billion to Ukraine in security aid since the beginning of the war nearly a year ago.