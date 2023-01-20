World
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Kathleen Magramo, Amy Woodyatt, Leinz Vales, Adrienne Vogt and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 11:45 a.m. ET, January 20, 2023
3 hr 35 min ago

Russian election body begins preparations for presidential election campaign

From CNN's Katharina Krebs in London

Ella Pamfilova, chairwoman of the Russian Central Election Commission, at the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Russia in Moscow on September 11.
Ella Pamfilova, chairwoman of the Russian Central Election Commission, at the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Russia in Moscow on September 11. (Gleb Schelkunov/Kommersant/Sipa USA/AP)

The organization responsible for conducting federal elections in Russia has begun preparations for a presidential vote next year, said Ella Pamfilova, the Central Election Commission chairman. 

"We are laying it out now with an eye on the presidential campaign, because we understand what the presidential elections are in the current conditions," Pamfilova told journalists Friday, according to the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

Russia is expected to hold the presidential election in the spring of 2024. The current head of state, President Vladimir Putin, has not yet announced his decision to participate.

Some background: Putin has been in power for a long time. He served as president from 2000-2008, and then, a job swap with his then prime minister, Dmitry Medvedev, in 2008, allowed him to return to the presidency in 2012. He has been serving since then. He would have been obliged by law to step down after this term, which ends in 2024, but he signed a law in 2021 that paved the way for him to run for two more presidential terms, potentially extending his rule until 2036.

2 hr 12 min ago

It's mid-afternoon in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

The United States will support Ukraine "for as long as it takes," US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Friday. He is meeting Western allies in Germany to discuss military aid for Kyiv. It comes as Washington is stuck in a standoff with Berlin over whether to send tanks to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made another desperate plea to send more weapons to Kyiv without delay, warning that "hundreds of thank you are not hundreds of tanks."

Here are some of the latest developments:

  • US to send armored vehicles: The Pentagon announced a $2.5 billion Ukraine security package on Thursday, including for the first time Stryker armored vehicles and more Bradley fighting vehicles that could be used against any potential Russian offensive in Ukraine this spring.
  • US intel chief briefs Zelensky: CIA Director Bill Burns briefed Zelensky in Kyiv last week on the US’ expectations for Russia’s battlefield planning in the spring, according to a US official and two Ukrainian sources familiar with the meeting.
  • Finland promises heavy artillery to Ukraine: Finland has pledged a fresh €400 million ($434 million) in defense aid to Ukraine, its largest package to date.
  • Russia claims troops occupy small Ukrainian village: Moscow-backed leaders of the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in eastern Ukraine have claimed that Russian troops have taken control of the small settlement of Klishchiivka, a few miles southwest of Bakhmut.
  • Russian missile strike hits Kramatorsk: At least one person has died after three missiles hit the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on Friday morning, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on national television.
4 hr 11 min ago

Russian defense ministry announces capture of Klishchiivka settlement near Bakhmut

From CNN's Katharina Krebs

Russia’s defense ministry said that its troops have captured the small settlement of Klishchiivka, near Bakhmut, in eastern Ukraine.

"In the Donetsk direction, the volunteers of the assault detachments, with fire support from operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Southern Military District, liberated the settlement of Klishchiivka of the Donetsk People's Republic," it said in a statement Friday.

CNN cannot independently verify the claim. The Moscow-backed leaders of the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic had made the same assertion earlier on Friday.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the mercenary group Wagner, claimed credit for capturing Klishchiivka on Thursday. Prigozhin said in a statement published by his holding company that the settlement had been captured "exclusively by units of the Wagner Group."

Klishchiivka is a few miles southwest of the city of Bakhmut, where both sides have been locked in a fierce battle for months. Prigozhin said Klishchiivka was "one of the important suburbs" to capture near Bakhmut. 

Fighting around Bakhmut has eased slightly as Russian forces focused their efforts on the nearby town of Soledar. If the battle there is in its final stages, it’s widely assumed the Russians will renew their push to take Bakhmut.

Read more on Bakhmut:

4 hr 30 min ago

CIA director briefed Zelensky on US expectations for Russia’s battlefield planning

From CNN's Katie Bo Lillis, Natasha Bertrand and Kylie Atwood

Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns prepares for a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on worldwide threats, at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington D.C., on March 10.
Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns prepares for a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on worldwide threats, at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington D.C., on March 10. (Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA/AP)

CIA Director Bill Burns briefed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv last week on the US’ expectations for Russia’s battlefield planning in the spring, according to a US official and two Ukrainian sources familiar with the meeting.

The secret meeting comes as US officials are closely monitoring a potential Russian offensive in the coming months – and in the midst of a fraught debate between the US and its European allies over whether to send increasingly sophisticated and long-range weaponry to Ukraine. Western defense leaders are scheduled to meet Friday to discuss further weapons shipments to Ukraine.

“Director Burns traveled to Kyiv where he met with Ukrainian intelligence counterparts as well as President Zelensky and reinforced our continued support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression,” a US official said in a statement.

Burns, a veteran diplomat, has become a trusted interlocutor in Kyiv, and last week’s trip was not his first. He made two known back-to-back trips to Kyiv in October and November of last year, including one that took place amid a spate of Russian missile strikes across the country.

Read the full story:

4 hr 56 min ago

Germany has "fundamental problem" with idea of sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine, says Polish minister

From CNN’s Antonia Mortensen in Milan

Germany has a “fundamental problem” with the idea of sending its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Poland’s deputy foreign minister said in a radio interview Friday morning.

Pawel Jablonski told the RMF FM radio talk show: “Less and less countries today have problems with the transfer of tanks. Today, Germany has a fundamental problem.” He said Poland and other countries were “trying to convince” Berlin to agree to send the tanks to Ukraine.

“We have been hearing such stories for a long time, that if we hand over some weapons to Ukraine, then we will provoke Putin. But he acts in such a way that only hard power can stop him,” Jablonski said.

Some background: This comes as the US is stuck in a standoff with Germany over whether to send tanks to Ukraine. In recent days, German officials have indicated they won’t send their Leopard tanks to Ukraine, or allow any other country with the German-made tanks in their inventory to do so, unless the US also agrees to send its M1 Abrams tanks to Kyiv – something the Pentagon has said for months it has no intention of doing given the logistical costs of maintaining them.

5 hr 15 min ago

At least one person dead in eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk after missile strike, local official says

From CNN's Kostan Nechyporenko in Kyiv 

Police officers inspect a crater left by a missile strike in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on January 20.
Police officers inspect a crater left by a missile strike in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on January 20. (Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters)

At least one person has died after three missiles hit the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on Friday morning, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on national television. 

The missiles hit “a kindergarten, one of the schools in Kramatorsk and a private health center,” Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk regional military administration, said.

“The necessary measures were taken in advance. Both children and teachers were moved to other places in advance,” he added. “Thus, fortunately, we managed to avoid more dire consequences that could have occurred.” 

All students in the Ukrainian-held parts of the Donetsk region currently study online, Kyrylenko noted. 

He said between 75,000 and 77,000 people live in Kramatorsk today, compared to the approximately 205,000 permanent residents before Russia attempted to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

5 hr 49 min ago

Ukraine needs weapons, ammo and repair, says defense minister

From CNN's Jo Shelley

Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov attends the meeting of the 'Ukraine Defense Contact Group' at Ramstein Air Base in Ramstein, Germany, on January 20.
Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov attends the meeting of the 'Ukraine Defense Contact Group' at Ramstein Air Base in Ramstein, Germany, on January 20. (Michael Probst/AP)

The Ukrainian defense minister Oleksii Reznikov has laid out his country’s priorities for a meeting in Germany Friday where Kyiv’s allies will discuss sending more weapons to Ukraine.

“There are three priorities of Ukraine at #Ramstein … More air defence systems … Weapons for the offensive operations (tanks, howitzers, ammo) … Systematic ammo supplies [and] service [and] repair for armament and machinery,” he said in a post on Twitter.

 

5 hr 56 min ago

Kremlin says any new weapons deliveries to Ukraine will not affect Russia achieving its goals

From CNN's Katharina Krebs

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that any new deliveries of heavy weapons to Kyiv "will not change anything" in regards to Russia achieving its goals in Ukraine.

His comments come as NATO partners gather in Germany Friday for a key meeting focusing on military aid for Kyiv.

"The consequences will be with a minus sign, definitely. We have repeatedly said that such deliveries will not fundamentally change anything, but will only add problems to Ukraine," Peskov said during his daily call with journalists.

He added that the importance of weapons deliveries to Kyiv "should not be exaggerated in terms of the ability to change something."

"All these tanks need both maintenance and repair, and so on and so forth, so this will add problems to Ukraine, but will not change anything in terms of the progress of the Russian side in achieving its goals," Peskov said.

This comes a day after the Pentagon announced a $2.5 billion Ukraine security package, including for the first time Stryker armored vehicles and more Bradley fighting vehicles that could be used against any potential Russian offensive in Ukraine this spring.

Peskov added that Russia will "closely monitor" the situation related to US attempts to convince Latin American countries to transfer weapons to Ukraine.

According to Peskov, Moscow has "no hope" of improving relations with Washington in the foreseeable future, adding that bilateral relations "are now probably at their lowest point historically."

6 hr 9 min ago

Zelensky says "hundreds of thank you are not hundreds of tanks" 

From CNN's Radina Gigova and Alex Hardie

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base on January 20, in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base on January 20, in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany. (Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged countries to send more weapons to Ukraine without delay, warning that "hundreds of thank you are not hundreds of tanks."

In remarks during a virtual address at the beginning of a Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Germany, Zelensky said the results of the unity and support of allies are seen on the battlefield in Ukraine but asked, "do we have a lot of time?" 

"No, terror does not allow for discussion, the terror which burns city after city, becomes insolent when [...] defenders of freedom run out of weapons against it. The war started by Russia does not allow delays and I can thank you hundreds of times and it will be absolutely just in fear given all that we have already done," he said.

"But hundreds of thank you are not hundreds of tanks. All of us can use thousands of words in discussions but I cannot put words instead of guns that are needed against Russian artillery or instead of anti-aircraft missiles that are needed to protect people from Russian airstrikes," he said.

Zelensky said he is "truly grateful" for the weapons allies have provided so far, but "time remains a Russian weapon."

"Every unit helps to save our people from terror. But time – time remains a Russian weapon. We have to speed up. Time must become our common weapon, just like air defense and artillery, armored vehicles and tanks, which we are negotiating about with you," he said.

Some background: This comes as the US is stuck in a standoff with Germany over whether to send tanks to Ukraine. In recent days, German officials have indicated they won’t send their Leopard tanks to Ukraine, or allow any other country with the German-made tanks in their inventory to do so, unless the US also agrees to send its M1 Abrams tanks to Kyiv – something the Pentagon has said for months it has no intention of doing given the logistical costs of maintaining them.

