NATO should prepare for the "long haul" as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues, alliance's deputy chief says 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stands during a minute of silence before he addresses the World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, Switzerland, on January 18. (Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked attendees at the World Economic Forum in Davos to observe a minute of silence for the victims of the helicopter crash in the Kyiv suburb of Brovary and others who have lost their lives in the war.

“Fourteen of [sic] Ukrainian families lost their loved ones today and many more families are losing [their loved ones] daily because of the war," Zelensky said. "I shall ask you to honor the memory of every person Ukraine has lost with a minute of silence," he added.

"Thank you for this minute," Zelensky said during his virtual address after the minute of silence was held. "Only one minute, but it keeps the memory of so many people."

Ukraine's interior minister and others from his leadership were killed in the helicopter crash on Wednesday, according to officials.

The Ukrainian Security Services, the SBU, has launched an investigation into the crash, and posted on Facebook that “several versions of the tragedy are being considered.” They include: “Violation of flight rule, technical malfunction of the helicopter (and) deliberate actions to destroy the helicopter.” There has been no suggestion from any other Ukrainian officials about Russian involvement in this crash.

"Every death is the result of war," Zelensky said when asked by CNN's Fareed Zakaria about the crash after his remarks. “This is not an accident, this is war. And war is not only going on on the battlefield, there are different directions of war.”

"Everything which is happening, rockets that hit our people, civilians, what is happening with kindergartens, schools [...] every death is the result of war,” he added.

CNN's Lauren Kent contributed reporting to this post.