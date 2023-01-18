World
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Tara Subramaniam, Kathryn Snowdon, Jack Guy, Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt and Leinz Vales, CNN

Updated 5:11 p.m. ET, January 18, 2023
47 Posts
4 hr 37 min ago

NATO should prepare for the "long haul" as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues, alliance's deputy chief says 

From CNN’s Allegra Goodwin

Mircea Geoană speaks to the media in Berlin, Germany, on May 15.
Mircea Geoană speaks to the media in Berlin, Germany, on May 15. (Janine Schmitz/Photothek/Getty Images)

NATO’s Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană on Wednesday warned that the alliance must be prepared “for the long haul” with regards to Russia's war on Ukraine.

Addressing defense chiefs at a NATO military committee meeting in Brussels, Geoană said allies should invest more in defense, ramp up their capacity to manufacture weapons and ammunition, and “prepare for potential future wars.”

Echoing a warning issued previously by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Geoană said that "underestimating Russia is dangerous.” He said Russian President Vladimir Putin had already mobilized more than 200,000 additional troops. 

“We have no indication that Putin’s goals have changed. So we must be prepared for the long haul. 2023 will be a difficult year. And we need to support Ukraine for as long as it takes,” he said. 

4 hr 40 min ago

Ukraine's military says Russia continues to focus its "main efforts" on offensive in eastern city of Bakhmut

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva in Kyiv

Ukrainian servicemen inspect a residential building damaged during a Russian military strike in Bakhmut, Ukraine, on January 17.
Ukrainian servicemen inspect a residential building damaged during a Russian military strike in Bakhmut, Ukraine, on January 17. (Mykola Synelnykov/Reuters)

Ukraine’s military said on Wednesday that Russia continues to focus its "main efforts" on an offensive in the direction of the city of Bakhmut, which is in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.

Russia has not abandoned "its intention to capture the Donetsk region," Ukraine’s General Staff said in its regular evening statement on Wednesday.

Some background: Bakhmut is perhaps the most contested and kinetic part of the 1,300-kilometer (800 mile) front line in Ukraine and the scene of some of the fiercest fighting of the war.

Fighting around Bakhmut has raged for months, and Ukrainian officials previously told CNN that only 10% of the pre-war population remains in the city. 

"In the Bakhmut sector, the areas of 13 settlements came under fire," Ukraine’s General Staff said on Wednesday. "Among them are Verkhniokamyanske, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Soledar, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka and Druzhba in Donetsk region."

Ukraine’s General Staff update also said that Russia's offensives in Avdiivka and in parts of Zaporizhzhia have been unsuccessful, and claimed that Russia is "on the defensive" in Novopavlivka and Kherson. 

5 hr 3 min ago

15 people remain hospitalized following Brovary crash, according to Ukrainian health minister

From Yulia Kesaieva in Kyiv

A general view of the site of the helicopter crash in Brovary on January 18.
A general view of the site of the helicopter crash in Brovary on January 18. (Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters)

Fifteen people are still being treated in the hospital due to the helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb that killed at least 14 on Wednesday, according to Ukraine's Minister of Health Viktor Liashko.

Initially, 24 people were hospitalized, but several have been released to go home under the supervision of a family physician, Liashko said. 

Ten out of the 15 people still hospitalized have been admitted to the Kyiv Medical Burn Center, including six adults and four kids, the health minister added. 

"The doctors are working on stabilizing them," Liashko said. "We are also cooperating with parents in order to assist with all required documents to send the children to European clinics for further treatment after the severe patients would be stabilized. It does not mean we are unable to provide the needed treatment, it just means that our hospitals need to always have availability for those who suffered during the war."

The crash, which occurred near a kindergarten in the Kyiv region, killed the leadership team of Ukraine’s interior ministry, including Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky.

The Ukrainian Security Services has launched an investigation into the crash.

A woman cries next to a memorial for victims near the site of the helicopter crash in Brovary on Wednesday.
A woman cries next to a memorial for victims near the site of the helicopter crash in Brovary on Wednesday. (Nacho Doce/Reuters)

5 hr 45 min ago

Zelensky reaffirms Ukraine's priority of joining NATO: The alliance is "the best security guarantee for us"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks from a video screen to participants at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks from a video screen to participants at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday. (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday again reiterated his desire for Ukraine to join NATO, telling leaders gathered at the World Economic Forum that the alliance is the "best security guarantee for us."

"Security guarantees are among the top priorities for us," Zelenksy said virtually via a translator in response to a question from CNN's Fareed Zakaria. "We understand that at the moment, we're not there yet, unfortunately, Russia does understand this well, and they do their damnedest to not make it easy for us to join. But we are on the way toward NATO, because NATO is the best security guarantee for us, for our country, for our kids."

On Tuesday, former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said that while Ukraine must be supported, Russia should be given the opportunity to be a member of the global order.

Asked about Kissinger's remarks regarding Russia's place in the world, Zelensky said "Russia has already earned a place among terrorists."

"Our priority today, our political task today is to see the different political leaders and figures, those who are still very relevant or have been relevant until recently, for them to be able to recognize the great mistake that Putin committed, for them to recognize this is Russia's aggression," Zelensky added.

6 hr 14 min ago

Zelensky urges allies to act fast against Russia's aggression: "The world must not hesitate today and ever" 

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine talks from a video screen to participants at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 18.
President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine talks from a video screen to participants at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 18. (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky used his address to the World Economic Forum to call for speedier decision-making to combat Russian aggression against his country.

"The tyranny is outpacing the democracy. Russia needed less than one second to start the war. ... The time the free world uses to think is used by the terrorist state to kill. Ukraine and its allies have been resisting it for almost a year, this period proved all of our prompt actions brought positive results," he said via video to the crowd in Davos, Switzerland.

Zelensky said "the world was hesitant" when Russia took over Crimea in 2014 and then when it attempted to invade the whole country in February 2022.

"The world must not hesitate today and ever," he said, adding that "the world must make faster than Russia makes its new moves." 

"The supplying of Ukraine with air defense systems must outpace Russia's next missile attacks. ... The restoration of security and peace in Ukraine must outpace Russia's attacks on security and peace in other countries," Zelensky said.

He said he last addressed the forum three years ago, when the world was fighting Covid-19.

"In three years, we will be discussing new challenges and threats in Davos. What will this mean? it will mean We will definitely overcome the current threat. If history repeats itself at first the world either fails to notice or underestimates a threat, then it unites to resist it, and then the world wins every time," the Ukrainian president said.  

6 hr 40 min ago

Zelensky says winter has slowed down progress in the war

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine talks from a video screen to participants at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 18.
President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine talks from a video screen to participants at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 18. (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the war has not looked good since it began and that the winter has slowed down progress.

"The war doesn't look good, it has not been good since the beginning, and in wintertime it slows down for known understandable regions. Everyone gets tired — the nature, the people, and thank God, the enemy too," he said via a translator in response to a question from CNN's Fareed Zakaria after delivering virtual remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

He described the daily fights in the east and that progress has slowed down, but he added that Ukrainians stand strong and united against Russia's invasion.

"We are standing strongly, resolutely. I'm thankful to all of our warriors, the living ones and the ones we have lost for their bravery," he said. "It's really hard, but we are also strong inside the nation ... We are united, we are organized, because we are motivated. It wasn't us who started the war, but it was us who will have to end it."

He thanked the Western allies for their support in ammunition and economy, and said that the continued assistance will ensure that Ukraine succeeds in this war.

4 hr 51 min ago

Zelensky asks leaders at World Economic Forum to observe minute of silence in honor of helicopter crash victims

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stands during a minute of silence before he addresses the World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, Switzerland, on January 18.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stands during a minute of silence before he addresses the World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, Switzerland, on January 18. (Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked attendees at the World Economic Forum in Davos to observe a minute of silence for the victims of the helicopter crash in the Kyiv suburb of Brovary and others who have lost their lives in the war.

“Fourteen of [sic] Ukrainian families lost their loved ones today and many more families are losing [their loved ones] daily because of the war," Zelensky said. "I shall ask you to honor the memory of every person Ukraine has lost with a minute of silence," he added. 

"Thank you for this minute," Zelensky said during his virtual address after the minute of silence was held. "Only one minute, but it keeps the memory of so many people."

Ukraine's interior minister and others from his leadership were killed in the helicopter crash on Wednesday, according to officials.

The Ukrainian Security Services, the SBU, has launched an investigation into the crash, and posted on Facebook that “several versions of the tragedy are being considered.” They include: “Violation of flight rule, technical malfunction of the helicopter (and) deliberate actions to destroy the helicopter.” There has been no suggestion from any other Ukrainian officials about Russian involvement in this crash.

"Every death is the result of war," Zelensky said when asked by CNN's Fareed Zakaria about the crash after his remarks. “This is not an accident, this is war. And war is not only going on on the battlefield, there are different directions of war.”

"Everything which is happening, rockets that hit our people, civilians, what is happening with kindergartens, schools [...] every death is the result of war,” he added.

Watch Zelensky's comments on the helicopter crash here.

CNN's Lauren Kent contributed reporting to this post.

7 hr 7 min ago

Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine holds moment of silence for victims of Brovary helicopter crash

From CNN's Victoria Butenko in Kyiv and Olly Racz

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on Wednesday held a moment of silence for the victims of the helicopter crash in Brovary.

"Let us honor the memory of all those who died in this terrible tragedy with a minute of silence," said Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a Cabinet of Ministers meeting. 

"Denys Monastyrsky, Yevhen Yenin and Yuriy Lubkovych will always be remembered as true professionals, reliable and decent people, patriots of their homeland. They have done a lot for our victory and a better Ukraine. We will always remember them," he said.

"Once again, I would like to express my sincere condolences to the families of all the victims, especially to the parents who lost their children today," the prime minister added. "There are no words to describe the terrible grief and pain. May all the victims rest in peace."

7 hr 40 min ago

Analysis: Western support for Ukraine enters critical moment

From CNN's Stephen Collinson

The West has reached its latest fateful crossroads over Ukraine.

Looming decisions on deepening support for Kyiv’s fight against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s onslaught have been rendered even more critical by a winter battlefield that was more dynamic than the expected frozen stalemate.

Time is also fast ebbing for the US and its allies to send more powerful weapons and to train Ukrainian soldiers how to use them before the second, possibly decisive year of the war, which could see Russia launch a ferocious new offensive.

The aching humanitarian cost of the conflict and the justification for Western aid was, meanwhile, laid bare by the horror of a Russian cruise missile attack on a nine-story apartment block in Dnipro, in central Ukraine, that killed 45 people including six children. The tragedy exacerbated the depravity of an unprovoked war and renewed calls for Putin to face war crime charges. It also underscored that any hopes for a negotiated end to the war are more distant than ever, a fact that seems to have injected new resolve and unity into the Western alliance at a critical moment.

Partners are now committing tanks and armored vehicles to Ukraine. Several are joining the US in sending Patriot anti-missile missiles – steps that would have been off limits early in the war in order to avoid further provoking Putin.

Ukraine, given its desperate plight, will always want more. And while the West’s coming choices will ultimately be based on an assessment of its own interests, the context of Ukraine’s agony and courage is impossible to ignore.

“We are facing the collapse of the world as we know it, the way we are accustomed to it or to what we aspire,” said Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, in the latest heart-wrenching and well-timed intervention from Ukraine’s expert messaging effort.

The questions the West now faces are grave, but they are also familiar.

How far should NATO go in supplying Ukraine’s increasingly desperate calls for more numerous and more sophisticated offensive weapons? What is Russia’s red line before Western action provokes a massive escalation – possibly including the use of a battlefield nuclear weapon that could open a horrid new age of warfare and a risk of US-Russia conflagration?

Then there is the question of how much longer the political underpinnings of an extraordinary Western effort to save Ukraine will hold, in the United States and Europe – even if a mild continental winter has weakened Putin’s efforts to wage energy warfare against civilian populations.

Read the full analysis here.