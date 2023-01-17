World
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Updated 3:37 a.m. ET, January 17, 2023
19 min ago

Australian Open organizers ban Russia, Belarus flags

From CNN's George Ramsay and Angus Watson

A Russian flag is seen during the first round match between Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia and Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, on January 16.
Tennis Australia announced on Tuesday that fans will no longer be allowed to bring the Russian or the Belarusian flag to the site of the Australian Open.

The decision comes after Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia “strongly condemn[ed]” the Russian flag being displayed in the stands at the grand slam.

Tennis Australia wrote in its statement:

“Flags from Russia and Belarus are banned onsite at the Australian Open.
“Our initial policy was that fans could bring them in but could not use them to cause disruption. Yesterday we had an incident where a flag was placed courtside.
“The ban is effective immediately. We will continue to work with the players and our fans to ensure the best possible environment to enjoy the tennis.”

The flag was seen during the first-round match between Ukraine’s Kateryna Baindl and Russia’s Kamilla Rakhimova in Melbourne.

26 min ago

High-level US delegation met with top Ukrainian officials in Kyiv

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak held a briefing for the US delegation headed by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Ukraine's counteraction to Russia's invasion on January 16 in Kyiv.
Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak held a briefing for the US delegation headed by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Ukraine's counteraction to Russia's invasion on January 16 in Kyiv. (President of Ukraine)

A high-level US delegation met Monday in Kyiv with top Ukrainian officials "to reaffirm the United States’ strong and steadfast commitment to Ukraine and its defense against Russia’s unprovoked aggression," according to a State Department readout. 

Here's who was on the US delegation:

  • Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman
  • Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer
  • Undersecretary of Defense Colin Kahl

Here's who they met with in Ukraine:

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
  • Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal
  • Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov
  • Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov
  • Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi

"Prior to the visit, the delegation made stops in Germany and Poland to review U.S. security assistance to Ukraine," the readout said. 

During the meetings, the leaders talked about how international assistance "has helped stabilize Ukraine's economy" as well as how the US and Ukraine could continue to have an economic and trade relationship when the war is over, according to the readout.

Leaders also discussed efforts to repair Ukraine's energy infrastructure, it added.

1 hr 34 min ago

IAEA chief marks permanent presence at Ukrainian nuclear plant

From CNN's Mick Krever

Rafael Mariano Grossi speaks during a meeting at the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant near Yuzhnoukrainsk on January 16.
Rafael Mariano Grossi speaks during a meeting at the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant near Yuzhnoukrainsk on January 16. (Nacho Doce/Reuters)

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency on Monday visited the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant to mark the permanent presence of the UN nuclear watchdog at the site.

The head of the agency is in Ukraine this week to "establish a continuous presence of nuclear safety and security experts at all the country’s nuclear power facilities," the IAEA previously announced.

“Now we are setting this permanent presence here,” Rafael Mariano Grossi said in a video posted to his Twitter account. “I think it is highly symbolic that we start this cold evening here, but with a warm spirit and with great determination.”

While the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant already has IAEA team members on location, experts will also be stationed at the Khmelnitsky nuclear power plant in western Ukraine in "the coming days," the IAEA said in a statement on Saturday, ahead of the director's visit.

Grossi will also visit the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant, as well as Chernobyl. Two IAEA members are expected to be posted at each site, the watchdog said.

7 hr 55 min ago

Former Wagner commander flees to Norway and seeks asylum

From CNN's Mick Krever and Katharina Krebs

A former commander in Russia’s Wagner private military company has fled to Norway and is seeking asylum after crossing that country’s arctic border, according to Norwegian police and a Russian activist.

Andrei Medvedev, in an interview with a Russian activist who helps people seek asylum abroad, said that he feared for his life after refusing to renew his service with Wagner.

Medvedev said that after completing his contract, and refusing to serve another, he was afraid of being executed in the same manner as Yevgeny Nuzhin — a defector from Wagner who was killed on camera with a sledgehammer.

“We were just thrown to fight like cannon fodder,” he told Vladimir Osechkin, head of Gulagu.net, a human rights advocacy group, in a conversation published on YouTube.

A spokesperson for Norway’s Police Security Service confirmed to CNN Monday that Medvedev was in Norway and seeking asylum.

“This is so far a local police investigation,” Eirik Veum told CNN. “But the Security Service, we are informed, and follow the investigation of course.”

Some background: Wagner, headed by Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, has emerged as a key player in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — recently doing much of the fighting in the small eastern town of Soledar.

The mercenary group is often described as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s off-the-books troops. It has expanded its footprint globally since its creation in 2014, and has been accused of war crimes in Africa, Syria and Ukraine.

7 hr 31 min ago

Ukrainian troops have arrived at US Army base in Oklahoma for Patriot training

From CNN's Oren Liebermann

Ukrainian troops have arrived at Fort Sill in Oklahoma to begin training on the Patriot missile system, the US Army base announced Monday. 

CNN was first to report that the training was set to begin as soon as this week.

Fort Sill is home to the Fires Center of Excellence where the US conducts Patriot training for its own military and other countries.  

“The same instructors who teach U.S., allied and partner nations will conduct the Ukrainian training, and these classes will not detract from the ongoing training missions at Fort Sill,” the base said in a statement. 

The training will take “several months” on the advanced but complex long-range aerial defense system, according to Pentagon officials. It’s not clear how much the military can accelerate the training program.

56 min ago

Zelensky labels deadly strike on Dnipro apartment building a war crime

From CNN's Denis Lapin in Kyiv

Volodymyr Zelensky at a news conference in Lviv, on January 11.
Volodymyr Zelensky at a news conference in Lviv, on January 11. (Stanislav Ivanov/Global Images Ukraine/Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday called the Russian attack on an apartment building in Dnipro a “war crime” and vowed to bring its perpetrators to justice.

“There is no doubt: everyone who is guilty of this war crime will be identified and brought to justice,” Zelensky said in his evening address. 

At least 40 people have died and 25 remain missing following the attack.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) named six members of the Russian military whom it claimed were involved in the strike, according to what the agency described as "preliminary investigation" findings.

“This strike on Dnipro, as well as other similar strikes, falls under the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court,” Zelensky said. “And we will use all available opportunities — both national and international — to ensure that all Russian murderers, that everyone who gives and executes orders on missile terror against our people, receive legal sentences. And that they serve their sentences.”
8 hr 2 min ago

Shakhtar Donetsk launches $25 million project for soldiers after selling Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea

From CNN's Sammy Mngqosini

Ukrainian soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk has launched a $25 million project for Mariupol soldiers and their families, the club announced Monday.

The launch of the "Heart of Azovstal" initiative comes after the club sold star player Mykhailo Mudryk to English Premier League side Chelsea.

“I am allocating the $25 million (UAH 1 billion) today to help our soldiers, defenders and their families. The money will be used to cover different needs – from providing medical and prosthetic treatment and psychological support to meeting specific requests,” Shakhtar president Rinat Akhmetov said in a statement.

