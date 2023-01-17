Olena Zelenska puts Ukraine under the spotlight at Davos

Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska addresses the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on January 17. (Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images)

Olena Zelenska said Russia's assault against Ukraine is contributing to "the collapse of the world as we know it," as politicians, business moguls and billionaires congregated at the World Economic Forum Monday.

“We are facing the collapse of the world as we know it, the way we are accustomed to it or to what we aspire," the Ukrainian first lady said Tuesday during a speech in Davos, Switzerland.

“Russian aggression was never intended to restrict itself to the Ukrainian borders, this work will go further and make the crisis wider if the aggressor does not lose," she added.

Zelenska also referenced the deadly attack in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro Saturday, when a Russian cruise missile hit an apartment building and killed at least 44 people.

“These ordinary people at home on a Saturday — that's enough reason for Russia to kill," she said of the strike.

“There is nothing off limits for Russia. As we speak, in our city of Dnipro, people are still working and sorting through the debris of a residential area, of a house that was destroyed by an anti-ship missile. This missile was built to destroy aircraft carriers and was used against the civilian infrastructure."

Watch here: