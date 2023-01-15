Death toll in Dnipro apartment building attack rises to 20
From CNN's Josh Pennington
The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment block in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro rose to 20 on Sunday, the day after missiles and explosions were heard across the country.
At least 73 people were wounded in the attack on the nine-story apartment building, including four who are in critical condition, Valentyn Reznichenko, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration said. In a post on his official Telegram page Sunday he said 72 apartments were destroyed and 230 damaged as a result of the strike.
The rescue operation is ongoing with more than 40 people still unaccounted for.
“We are fighting for every person, every life,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media.
In his nightly address on Saturday, Zelensky said “dozens” of people, including a three-year-old girl, were rescued from the building even though most of the floors were “smashed” in the strike.
In the video, the Wagner mercenary leader said he came to town to award medals to his fighters — who he says were almost exclusively responsible for capturing Soledar.
The video shows Prigozhin standing with a man who he calls “a commander who helped to take over Soledar.”
“Soledar was taken over in two weeks,” Prigozhin said. “Soledar was squeezed by our claws and then was divided into parts. You can’t eat an elephant all at once, like they say. You have to cut it in parts.”
According to Prigozhin, Ukrainian soldiers who refused to surrender were killed. He said, “the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers will be sent back to their motherland.”
The private military contractor has heavily recruited from Russian prisons over the last nine months. Previously it has deployed contingents to Syria and several African countries.
Prigozhin credited what he described as a wealth of fighting equipment and communications systems for giving his force an edge in battle.
What Ukraine is saying: Kyiv's military has said that Wagner fighters, some without body armor and carrying only grenades, have been killed in their hundreds after launching one assault after another against Soledar.
More on Wagner's leader: Prigozhin has been an increasingly visible figure in the conflict in Ukraine, visiting Wagner fighters on the front line and meeting former convicts who have completed their six-month tour of duty with Wagner. Prigozhin had promised them that in return for fighting they would be pardoned and be able to return home, rather than to prison.
He has frequently contrasted the achievements of his Wagner fighters with what he has criticized as the poor leadership of the military establishment in Russia — a rare example of open disagreement within Russia about the conduct of the Ukraine campaign.