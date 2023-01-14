Zelensky says the battle for Donetsk region continues with Russian infighting a "clear sign of failure"

A Ukrainian military vehicle is unloaded in Druzhkivka, Ukraine, on January 13. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said it's a sign of failure for Moscow that there is Russian infighting about who deserved the most credit for “tactical advancement” in the town of Soledar.

Zelensky said during his nightly address Friday there have been “324 days of full-scale war, and how everything has changed for Russia ... They are already at each other's throats over who to attribute some tactical advancement to.”

“This is a clear signal of failure for the enemy. And this is another incentive for all of us to put more pressure on the occupier and to inflict greater losses on the enemy,” he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry on Friday claimed that it had captured the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar. The Ukrainian military said however that fighting was ongoing. The battle became a point of contention between the Wagner private military company, whose mercenaries did much of the frontline fighting, and the Russian Ministry of Defense, who had publicized competing claims about their roles in the fight.

“The difficult battle for Donetsk region continues,” Zelensky said. “The battle for Bakhmut and Soledar, for Kreminna, for other towns and villages of the east of our country continues.”

“Although the enemy has concentrated its greatest forces in this direction, our warriors – the Armed Forces of Ukraine, all defense and security forces – are defending the state,” he said.