UK says it will send Challenger tanks to Ukraine

A British Army tank driver descends from a Challenger 2 tank March 22, 2017 in Paldiski, Estonia. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Britain will send 12 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine as part of efforts to "intensify" support for the Ukrainian defense against Russia, according to Downing Street.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak "outlined the UK’s ambition to intensify" it's support to Ukraine, "including through the provision of Challenger 2 tanks & additional artillery systems," during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday, Downing Street said.

In a post on his official Telegram channel Saturday, Zelensky said he thanked Sunak "for the decisions that will not only strengthen us on the battlefield, but also send the right signal to other partners."

The Western alliance’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine received a shot in the arm this week as multiple European nations for the first time answered Zelensky’s longstanding call to supply modern battle tanks to Kyiv.

France and Poland have pledged to soon send tanks for the Ukrainian military to use in its efforts to protect itself from Russia. Finland is also considering following suit.